The Renminbi Yuan: Confusing Cause And Effect

The chart shows that the new index is more volatile than the old; not that the yuan is less volatile than before.

Analysts fall all over each other to determine whether the yuan will thus be more volatile in 2017.

About a year ago, I asked the question, "Is the Yuan s New-Found Importance a Curse or a Blessing?" At the time, the IMF had just decided to meet the Chinese request to include the renminbi yuan in the IMF's accounting currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). That brought greater attention to China's management of the yuan, at a time when the Chinese should have been hiding in the tall grass. Since that auspicious occasion, the Chinese inclusion in the SDR has been revealed to be the seedy dodge it was. Just another devaluation in the clothing of a uplifting inclusion of China into the major currency club.

Now, on January 3, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) changed the basket of currencies to which it pegs the yuan's value. If you follow the analysts' view of this decision, you will find that China analysts are caught in a Chinese rat trap. Analysts are confusing the cause of the yuan's volatility with its effects.

I wonder, who is fooling whom? Are we to believe that the CFETS is tinkering with currencies, seeking the perfect trade- or GDP- or whatever-weighted currency basket? Or is it more likely that the Chinese government is devaluing the dollar to pump up the Chinese economy? I choose Door #2, Monty. For that reason, I continue to be a bear on the yuan in 2017. Below find the performance of the yuan relative to the dollar last year - a yardstick the old-fashioned use to measure the performance of their currencies.

What's up with the yuan?

Not that I object to a cheaper yuan. The Chinese economy is weakening, something that works in favor of the US economy, which imports quite a lot of Chinese stuff. It's just that the whole currency-basket dissemblance confuses what is otherwise a simple policy. The yuan is being devalued.

What's up with the yuan's volatility?

As described here, by Narae Kim of Bloomberg News, analysts are puzzling out whether the yuan will be more or less volatile this year than next. In the chart below, they seek to find the purported effect of the new basket on future yuan volatility.

I have some doubt that his way of thinking of Chinese government behavior makes sense. The reason: China has given itself discretion in choosing an index. The new currency basket includes the Polish Zloty and the Turkish Lira. The Turkish Lira? There was a coup there. There's a war next door. Just go ahead and toss the Syrian pound into that index, too.

Why not go all the way? At the beginning of 2018, simply take all the world's currencies, throw them into a spreadsheet, and use Excel's "finder" to determine a Chinese-optimal basket with the desired combination of volatility and yuan per unit of the chosen basket.

The second chart above, supposedly looking at yuan volatility, has the concept of volatility upside-down and backward. China chose the new basket. China is choosing a volatile basket. So, the graph displays the volatility of the currency basket, not the volatility of the yuan. And it is no coincidence the new basket makes the yuan look more stable and that the year-end value of the yuan, relative to the value of the basket, is higher compared to last year's basket.

What's up with the Chinese wealthy?

The Chinese wealthy get it. They are finding the leaks in the new Chinese Wall, designed by their government to keep wealth inside the country. Not to keep the invading horde outside, the purpose of the old Chinese Wall. Both walls have been abject failures.

Let me count the ways money leaks out of China. A more complete listing, particularly a fuller explanation of how to smuggle wealth out of the country, may be found in a Bloomberg article, here.

Phony exports. The law in China, we all know, permits a citizen only $50,000/year in transfers out of the country. (I love that the rule is denominated in dollars.) But there are ways. An article by Scott Patterson, in the Wall Street Journal, here, chronicles a mysterious tale of traveling aluminum.

Liu Zhongtian, chairman of China Zhongwang Holdings, is stashing aluminum - mostly in Mexico and Vietnam - perhaps as a retirement fund.

Eschewing the standard methods of escaping the $50,000 rule, Mr. Liu reported that he was saving freight costs by shipping aluminum in boatloads now, to sell them by dribs and drabs from foreign storage later. Sounds like a retirement annuity to me. As it turns out, the world of aluminum producers is following Mr. Liu's stash carefully, since, if he dumps the whole thing, the value of the metal would collapse.

Mr. Liu has also paid 650,000 euros to become a Maltese citizen, giving him the opportunity to live anywhere in the Eurozone. Malta is Europe's doggie door.

Real estate and fixed assets. The following chart shows the self-explanatory quickening pace of Chinese investment in the US. Conspicuously, the primary destinations for this wealth are the US, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong, all with currencies closely related to the US dollar.

Smuggling. Of course, the amount transferred this way is not measured. But the human imagination, bent to the objective of avoiding a regulation, is fertile. One method, Hong Kong money changers, is explained in the diagram below.

Conclusion.

China has more in common with the United States that we imagine. The regulations there are designed for the 99%, to be escaped by the 1%. And policy-makers there spend more time obfuscating their intentions than achieving their goals.

But we analysts ought to get the statistical analysis right. When a Chinese-government-built chart purports to show that China has adopted a new index that will reduce the volatility of the yuan, there should be a certain skepticism among analysts. The IMF cannot be counted upon to see that the Chinese desire to be included in the SDR was a ruse, hiding yuan devaluation. The IMF was living in a world of its own making when the SDR was invented. They still are.

But when the Chinese move to an index of their own invention, we analysts should not confuse cause with effect.

