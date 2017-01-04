Tesla's Islands In The Sun

Click to enlarge

Over ninety years ago Margaret Mead researched Coming of Age In Samoa in Ta'u, a remote South Pacific island. Mostly lost to memory in the intervening years, Ta'u is even today rarely visited.

That may all change soon. Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), working with its new acquisition SolarCity, intends to run the entire island with SolarCity panels and Tesla Powerpack batteries. (No word on whether the company will bring EVs to the island.)

Why Ta'u? Who knows? Maybe Tesla CEO Elon Musk (although it doesn't seem to be his cup of tea) read Coming of Age In Samoa and was intrigued.

Perhaps more telling is a Tesla-SolarCity venture in Kauai, Hawaii. With its fast food joints, traffic jams, resorts and other tourist hangouts, Kauai is much closer to being a microcosm of U.S. society.

Energy has always been problematic in Hawaii. With no fossil fuels the state must import oil on barges to meet most of its energy needs. Just a few years ago, when oil was above $100/barrel, Hawaiians paid up to 44 cents/kWh (US average is 12 cents/kWh) for electricity and up to $4.50 a gallon for gasoline.

Thus, it's not surprising that Hawaii is keen to cut its dependence on fossil fuels. In fact the state has a goal to go 100% renewable by 2045.

The island of Kauai is leading the way in Hawaii's renewable drive. Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC), the largest member owned co-op in Hawaii, already meets 95% of its daytime electric demand from solar. Now KIUC is partnering with Tesla-SolarCity in building a microgrid which will deliver power on demand. (Almost all other solar farms generate electricity when the sun shines but do not store it.) As in Ta'u, the project will use SolarCity panels and Powerpack batteries. The idea is save the excess afternoon sun's energy in the batteries and then use it for the evening's peak demand (when all the tourists come home and power up their air-conditioners).

The project, the first utility-scale solar PV-energy storage system in the U.S., will supply KIUC with electricity for 14 cents/kWh (retail price of electricity in Hawaii averages 33 cents/kWh).

And it's not just Ta'u and Kauai. Tesla is also using Powerpacks for solar installations on a North Carolina island and in Fiji.

Battery technology puts Tesla ahead in two energy revolutions: solar and EVs

Solar and wind critics are quick to point out these renewables have an Achilles heel, namely, what to do when the sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow. Will solutions be found? Of course! We figured out how to eat well all year even though food is only available at harvest and there is no reason we can't store solar or wind generated energy for a few hours or days.

Tesla-SolarCity (and many others) are addressing the storage issue head on. Tesla arguably makes the best lithium ion batteries in the world and research is continuing at a frenetic pace. Already Tesla has upgraded its Powerpack to have twice the energy density of the original Powerpack - all in a little more than a year.

Apparently the company is now using its "islands in the sun" to showcase this battery storage of solar energy.

Tesla is, of course, primarily an electric vehicle (NYSE:EV) company. So let's briefly look at Tesla's (and the competition's) EV batteries.

Less than two years ago (In 2015!) affordable EVs had top ranges of 90 miles or less. Now, Tesla's Model 3 (available late 2017) has a MSRP of $35,000 and is expected to have a 215 plus mile range. And the competition is not far behind, the Chevy Bolt (available Spring 2017) has a MSRP of $36,000 and boasts a 238 mile range. We are seeing EV ranges across the board, more than doubling in just a couple of years.

Tesla offers free connections to its supercharger network for the Model S and X which charge in "minutes instead of hours." As to the future, Tesla recently introduced a 315 mile range 100 kilowatt-hour battery which, in a high-end version of the Model S, will make it the fastest car in the world. Two years ago Musk said Tesla could "quite soon" do a 500 mile range EV. (I couldn't find any updates on that one though.) You got to admire the guy's chutzpah if nothing else.

Coming back to earth, maybe it's a sign of the times that Volkswagen, reeling from its diesel emissions scandal, will do a major restructuring, phasing out some 40 models and investing billions of euros in electric cars and ride-sharing technologies.

Critics Are Legion

Tesla's critics are everywhere. Just for starters, look here, here, and here. And yes . . . the critics have valid arguments. (Just in the last two days, several more Tesla-negative articles have popped up on SA.) So, if considering investing in Tesla, please read some of these articles.

Yes, Tesla over promises, fails to meet guidance, and keeps losing money . . . but Musk and Tesla are still there and growing.

It's weird. Musk seems a lot like Trump (though politically they at opposite ends of the spectrum). Both sport outlandish egos and with both, critics seem to be losing a kind of whack-a-mole game. Knock them back in one place and they pop up in another.

Speaking of Trump, he has threatened the U.S. $7,500 EV tax credit, CAFE standards and ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) mandates. If these incentives are reduced or eliminated it will negatively impact all EV manufacturers - especially Tesla. Though unlikely to stop EV growth, removing these incentives will certainly slow it.

Yet, Musk and Tesla have a history of confounding skeptics and a bet that this visionary and his company will do it again may be worth taking - especially when the winning bet is a leading role in two global energy revolutions.

Should you own Tesla's stock? Watch Trump, Kauai, and the Model 3 launch

Will Tesla's superior battery technology lead the way into two global energy revolutions? Maybe, but with all the negative press recently a cautious answer would be, "Possibly, but wait till we see how things play out with Trump and the Model 3."

For those excited about EVs and not afraid of risk, the answer might be, "Buy now, the negatives are already priced in and tomorrow will be too late."

To those who see nothing but trouble ahead for Tesla the answer, of course, is a resounding "no."

Perhaps Tesla's islands in the sun, like Coming of Age In Samoa will fade into obscurity. But if they light the way to freedom from fossil fuels we are all winners - even the critics.

