S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a Value Score (V-score) and a Quality Score (Q-score).

Methodology

The median value of four valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price/Earnings for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to Sales (P/S), Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the four factors, multiplied by -1. The higher, the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation table on 1/4/2017

The next table reports the four valuation factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage ("%Hist"). The first column "V-score" shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -24.16 21.68 19.18 13.03 17.44 14.83 17.60 2.45 1.58 55.06 27.4 24.7 10.93 Cons.Disc. -10.97 18.61 18.7 -0.48 15.31 14.56 5.15 1.54 1.12 37.50 23.92 23.52 1.70 Cons.Stap. -33.99 25.33 20.48 23.68 20.29 16.27 24.71 2.56 1.54 66.23 47.66 39.28 21.33 Energy -63.81 24.85 17.8 39.61 37 14.38 157.30 3.43 1.94 76.80 24.94 30.59 -18.47 Financials -35.86 17.16 15.02 14.25 14.58 11.55 26.23 2.7 1.89 42.86 16.06 10.03 60.12 Healthcare 1.32 25.66 23.76 8.00 16.67 16.85 -1.07 3.16 2.93 7.85 24.02 30.04 -20.04 Industrials -24.89 22.39 18.75 19.41 18.16 14.52 25.07 1.73 1.24 39.52 29.65 25.66 15.55 I.T. & Tel. -1.60 26.25 27.16 -3.35 15.93 19.29 -17.42 3.51 2.72 29.04 25.53 26.02 -1.88 Materials -40.97 25.42 19.74 28.77 19.39 14.36 35.03 1.89 1.15 64.35 37.37 27.53 35.74 Utilities -42.07 20.1 15.21 32.15 17.67 13.15 34.37 2.1 1.11 89.19 48.96 43.5 12.55 Real Estate -6.40 35.79 40.71 -12.09 41.87 36 16.31 7.67 6.67 14.99 51.97 51.8 0.33 Click to enlarge

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000; Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004; and Real Estate Avg starts in 2006

V-score chart

Sector quality table

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All -0.52 14.41 14.93 Cons.Disc. 3.43 20.77 17.34 Cons.Stap. -2.11 21.95 24.06 Energy -26.59 -11.7 14.89 Financials -3.03 9.5 12.53 Healthcare -2.65 14.95 17.6 Industrials 3.50 20.45 16.95 I.T. & Tel. 4.12 17.23 13.11 Materials 3.92 17.81 13.89 Utilities -2.27 9.08 11.35 Real Estate 2.21 9.04 6.83 Click to enlarge

Q-score chart

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in one month of all sectors represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 3.19% 14.46% Cons.Disc. XLY 0.58% 8.45% Cons.Stap. XLP 4.05% 6.72% Energy XLE 2.63% 29.51% Financials XLF 3.13% 26.48% Healthcare XLV 2.78% 0.32% Industrials XLI 0.24% 22.36% I.T. & Tel. XLK 5.34% 17.57% Materials XLB 0.72% 19.35% Utilities XLU 5.47% 16.03% Real Estate XLRE 6.32% 5.54% Click to enlarge

Interpretation

S&P 500 companies as a group look overpriced by about 24%, with a quality factor close to the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went up 3.2% in one month.

Overpricing has increased by 2%.

All sectors went up in price.

Real estate, Utilities and Technology are up more than 5%.

Industrials, Materials and Consumer Discretionary are up less than 1%.

V-score has improved in Consumer Discretionary and deteriorated in other sectors.

Q-score has improved in Energy, Consumer Discretionary, deteriorated in Consumer Staples and is stable elsewhere.

Healthcare and Technology (including Telecom) look very close to fair value according to my metrics. They are also close to their historical averages in quality (measured by ROE). Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate are slightly overpriced and have a quality factor above the baseline. The worst sector in valuation and also in quality is Energy, with a note of caution: it is strongly dependent on oil price, whose variations impact fundamental factors with a delay of one quarter and more. Utilities, Industrials, Materials, Consumer Staples and Financials look overpriced by 20% to 45%. Among them, only Industrials and Materials are above the baseline in quality.

In the next days, I will publish top-down articles with data in all industries and a list of stocks to consider in every sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.