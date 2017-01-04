2017 Is Turnaround Year For Railroads

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) will enjoy better comparable metrics in 2017 after suffering a 7% decline in volumes in 2016. With an uptick in manufacturing, railroads should see an increase in the shipment of metals, petroleum, iron, steel, scrap and lumber. President-Elect Donald Trump's mission to improve America's economy will likely have a positive impact on the rails.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 54.3 in December of 2016 from a preliminary reading of 54.2 and 54.1 in November. It is the highest value since March of 2015, boosted by rises in new orders and production volumes and the fastest upturn in payroll numbers since June of 2015.

Union Pacific ended 2016 with a 7% decline in rail volume compared with 2015, with a total of 8.4 million carloads/intermodal units shipped in 2016 compared with 9 million the year before. UNP saw big declines in the shipment of coal, petroleum, metals, crushed stone and gravel. The company saw increases in the shipment of grains, lumber products, and coke while shipment of chemicals was unchanged from a year ago and auto shipments declined slightly.

The positive movement of commodities came in the second half of the year, when UNP saw a turnaround in grain and farm products, as farmers hauled in one of the biggest crops in history.

Both U.S. corn and soybean growers were expected to harvest record-high crops this year, according to the Crop Production report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. U.S. corn production was forecast at 15.2 billion bushels, while soybean growers are expected to harvest 4.06 billion bushels in 2016. Average corn yield is forecast at 175.1 bushels per acre, setting a new record-high. Soybean yields are expected to average 48.9 bushels per acre, reaching another record-high mark.

UNP's 7% decline in volume in 2016 was slightly worse than the industry, which saw a 5.1% decrease in carloads and intermodal units through 51 weeks of 2016, according to the Association of American Railroads. For the first 51 weeks of 2016, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 12,880,893 carloads, down 8.4% from the same point last year; and 13,280,460 intermodal units, down 1.8% from last year. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first 51 weeks of 2016 was 26,161,353 carloads and intermodal units, a decrease of 5.1% compared to last year, AAR reported.

Investors need to appreciate how long and extensive the decline in railroad volumes has been. Railroads saw their highest volumes in late 2014, but by spring 2015, volumes started to decline, stock prices fell. The volume declines were lead by steady reductions in coal, followed by other commodities hurt by the strong dollar, which softened international demand for U.S. commodities.

As of Nov. 25, 2016, UNP had furloughed about 2,700 employees and put 1,600 locomotives in storage.

Some people blamed President Obama for the decline in coal volumes. But the economics of energy prices also are to blame. Utilities have excessive stockpiles of coal. And there is low natural gas prices which make it cheap to burn natural gas. Coal's share of electricity generation has fallen dramatically to 32% of total generation from 47% in 2007. Meanwhile natural gas' share of electricity generation has increased to 37% of total generation compared with 26% in 2007. Coal has fallen to 13.1% of Union Pacific's total volumes of carloads/intermodal units.

One of the positives in 2016 is shipment of construction materials. Housing has been a strong sector for the U.S. economy and should remain a positive in 2017. UNP hauled 1% more lumber and forest materials in 2016 over 2015.

Seeking Alpha Contributor James Sands believes, "If the economy improves and industrial production strengthens, we should see moderately positive traffic growth, possibly for the entire year. Any broad-based negative impacts from Trump's policies on the North America Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA will impact Kansas City Southern, the Canadian rails and Union Pacific the most."

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock fell after Ford decided to cancel plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico. Union Pacific does a lot of business in Mexico.

If Trump decides to add tariffs to imports from Mexico, KSU and UNP may see declines in their business with Mexico.

Valuations of all railroads have increased substantially since Trump was elected President. The one exception is Kansas City Southern.

Railroad P/E 12-month stock performance Union Pacific 20.0 30% Kansas City Southern 17.9 11% Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) 19.8 33% CSX (NYSE:CSX) 19.9 41.1% Canadian Pacific Railway 17.9 13.1% Canadian National Railway 19.9 25% Click to enlarge

Warren Buffett (NYSE:BRK.B) bought BNSF Railway at 18 times earnings in early 2010. He anticipated a recovery in the U.S. economy, and he was right. BNSF Railway enjoyed a nice run up in volumes and profitability for several years until volumes hit their peak in late 2014 and began to decline in 2015 and 2016.

BNSF Railway volumes were down 5.1% YTD through Week 51, 2016. Container volume remains strong at BNSF Railway, with a total of 4.3 million containers shipped in 2016, up 1.5%. UNP shipped 3.5 million containers in 2016, down 4% from 2015. These numbers tell me that BNSF Railway is winning business in the shipment of containers, helped by its investment in intermodal parks and its Los Angeles to Chicago rail corridor that is largely double tracks and triple tracks.

Conclusion

Based on price to earnings ratios, railroad valuations look reasonable, but nothing is on sale. KSU and CP are lagging their competitors slightly, but I don't think they are bargains.

We shall soon see how well Donald Trump performs as president. The stock market surged after his election. The economy appears to be picking up speed, we shall see how this unfolds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP, BRK.B, CNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.