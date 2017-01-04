LifeCell: A Nice Addition To Allergan's Aesthetics Franchise

Allergan’s valuation of 13x P/E 2017 doesn’t reflect the quality of Botox/Aesthetics franchise that has been further reinforced with LifeCell acquisition.

This deal is 17 cents accretive in 2017 (1% EPS accretion) and around 50 cents in 2018 and 2019 (3% EPS accretion).

Allergan announced agreement to acquire LifeCell on December 20, 2016, for $2.9 bln in cash.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) announced on December 20, 2016, the acquisition of LifeCell, an aesthetics company with revenue of $450 million, for $2.9 billion in cash.

LifeCell's portfolio Offering

LifeCell is a company with expertise in the Regenerative Medicine Field, with a portfolio of products composed by:

- ALLODERM, a tissue matrix used in post-mastectomy breast reconstruction and other such procedures.

- REVOLVE, a fat grafting product used for harvesting, filtering and transferring of the patient's own fat tissue.

- STRATTICE, a porcine-based tissue matrix used in hernia.

Allergan expects 5% sales growth in 2017 for LifeCell, driven by plastic surgery business growing in double-digits, while hernia procedures business is expected to be flattish year-over-year.

Source: Allergan's presentation for LifeCell acquisition, December 20, 2016

Earnings Accretion Analysis

Allergan anticipates that LifeCell assets will generate approximately $450 million in 2016 revenue, growing at a mid-single-digit rate, with approximately 75% gross margin and approximately 40% operating margin in 2016.

In my Accretion Analysis, I made the assumption that Allergan will be able to improve the profitability of LifeCell up to 50% in 2019. This seems reasonable given Allergan's leading position in the aesthetics business, that allows it to leverage its existing sales force in the space with new products acquired by LifeCell.

There could be also additional revenue synergies that I haven't put in my model, from leveraging Allergan's sales force outside USA where LifeCell has a limited presence.

Source: Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that assuming deal closure at end of H1/2017 and financing with cash, the acquisition is 17 cents accretive in 2017 (1% EPS accretion) and around 50 cents in 2018 and 2019 (3% EPS accretion).

Conclusion

I strongly believe that Allergan's valuation of 13x P/E 2017 doesn't reflect the quality of Botox/Aesthetics franchise that has been further reinforced with LifeCell acquisition.

With solid management execution and positive earnings momentum expected in 2017, I believe Allergan could close the valuation gap with peers during 2017 and strongly outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.