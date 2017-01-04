No Need To Prepare For A Fall Of At Least 19.8%?

There seems to be an obsession these days with people wanting to call the top in the market. In 10 years of investing I have never seen so many persistent top-callers trotting out with their predictions, all trying to be crowned the hero who called "the top". The common theme among newsletter writers is that "this will not end well", and "the market is in a state of euphoria". The average retail investor certainly does not share this sentiment as they've been out of the market all year, and most were buying puts ahead of the election. In 2007 there was a euphoric backdrop to the market, but this time around there is no discussion of how much everyone is up. It's hard to find anyone talking about how much their stocks are up, and in my opinion this is the most hated bull market ever. Michael Bryant's most recent article "Prepare For A Fall Of At Least 19.8%" echoes this sentiment, and is further proof of the lack of euphoria in the market. This article is a rebuttal to the author's claims that we should be preparing for a 19.8% correction.

Sentiment

The majority of people are in consensus that the market is due for a pullback, and typically this does not precede a top. I see much more skepticism than exuberance among investors, though I do believe we are beginning to mature into the optimism phase. The famous quote below by Sir John Templeton gives us an idea of how sentiment can dictate market moves:

"Markets are born on pessimism, grown on skepticism, rise on optimism, and die on euphoria".

I would argue that we are nowhere near euphoria on the market, and Daily Sentiment Index (DSI) data proves this. The S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) currently has 61% bulls in the market, a reading that is barely in the bull camp. Based on my experience with DSI data, this reading is nothing to lose sleep over.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Chart Legend - White Line: SPX Bullish Sentiment, Blue Line: 5-Day Moving Average, Green Line: 10-Day Moving Average, Red Line: 21-Day Moving Average

Michael stated that the current move in the S&P-500 could have been predicted with technical analysis, using either a double bottom or rounded bottom. What confuses me about this statement is that if it was so easily predictable, why did the author not issue a single bullish article on the S&P-500 this year? I have been long the S&P-500 since March of this year, and have been unwaveringly bullish and attempting to dispel the bear's gloomy claims at every turn. I stated in April that the S&P-500 would make new highs, and believed the pervasive bearishness to be a good omen for the market. Below is an excerpt from my April article:

"With bears coming out of the woods everywhere we look, one would be led to believe we are already in a bear market or 10% off highs. The fact is we are just over 3% from all-time highs and on a dividend adjusted basis, SPY actually made a new all-time high last week. There has been no cheering of the all-time high, no Dow 16000 flags, only fear mongering and skepticism over this current rally. I believe sentiment like this is giving those who are willing to embrace price an opportunity to buy the market ahead of new all-time highs. Economic indicators are completely healthy and show no signs of a recession, yet everyone continues to attempt to predict one."

Despite the market moving up 11% from where I unveiled my new position in UPRO in April, I am still long the market. I have zero interesting in predicting a top, and would much rather embrace price and allow it to tell me where the market is going. Currently the market sits above its 20-month moving average, and is bullish on all time frames.

Consumer Confidence

Michael Bryant stated in his article that the consumer confidence index has moved above 113, which is generally a bad omen for the markets. He then cites two examples in the past 20 years when the index has hit or come within striking distance of this level. These two occurrences were 2007 and mid 2001. Finally, the author draws the conclusion that the last two times consumer confidence hit 113.7, the market fell an average of 34.5%.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TradingView.com)

Conveniently for the author's argument, he does not point out what happened when consumer confidence hit 113.7 in December 1995. The S&P-500 rose from 615 to 740 over the next 12 months, a gain of over 20%. Looking 3 years out, the S&P-500 doubled by December of 1998, representing an annualized return of 33%. This was anything but the final 'hurrah' in a tired bull market, and was one of the strongest 3-year returns in history. Contrary to the author's conclusion, this was not a time one wanted to be positioned in cash waiting for a 19.8% decline.

Click to enlarge

(Source: WikiWand.com)

Technical Outlook & Summary

I have found that there is zero use in having a crystal ball for any market, which is why I use a trend following strategy and follow price. The market will send a very loud and clear signal when it is ready to roll over, and it has always done so in the past. I use the 20-month moving average as my main indicator to position myself, and the market currently remains above a rising 20-day moving average. As we can see in the below chart, the 20-month moving average has been the canary in the coal mine for the past 30 years. A close below the 20-month moving average has warned you that we could be entering a bear market. Every time the market closed below the 20-month moving average and did not regain it within 6 months, a bear market ensued.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TradingView.com)

I have drawn circles where the S&P-500 closed below its 20-month moving average between 1990-2011, and we can see that there were two very clear occurrences. In November of the year 2000 the S&P-500 closed below its 20-month moving average, and was unable to regain it. This was a very ominous sign for the market, and those who did not pay attention gave back years of profits. The same thing happened in January of 2008 as the S&P-500 closed once again below its 20-month moving average. Those who ignored this signal once again sat through a very violent bear market. Critics of this signal will point out the 'false' signals given in 2011, 2015, and 2016. I would disagree with the fact that these were 'false' signals, as I change when the market changes.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Author's Table)

The market did close below its 20-month moving average on all 3 occasions, and no, a bear market did not ensue. But the market closed back above its 20-month moving average within 3 months of closing below it, which was a sign to get back in the market. For those who decided to stay short even though the market had changed, they saw their shorts go up in flames. Above I have shown my 20-month moving average strategy, and the results vs. simply holding the SPX using a buy and hold strategy. As we can see, the 20-month moving average strategy has returned 3800% since 1973, while a buy and hold strategy would have returned 2120%. For critics that say this gap would have less of a disparity due to dividends, I agree. Having said that, the 20-month moving average strategy was long 80% of the time between 1973 and 2017 therefore the impact would be minimal.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at a more recent chart of the market above, we can see the long signal that was generated on March 31st which got me long on April 1st of this year. We can also see that the S&P-500 is well above its 20-month moving average, which is on the verge of reassuming its inclined positive slope. This is a very positive development for bulls as the last time this occurred was January of 2012. This marked the beginning of a new bull market for the S&P-500, and the market gained 20% over the next 12 months. I do not believe we are beginning a new bull market, as I believe we have been in a bull market since early 2012. We saw a resumption of this bull market with new all-time highs this summer, and I see the potential for this to be the last powerful leg of this bull.

So how am I positioning myself?

Click to enlarge

(Source: TradingView.com)

I currently remain long the S&P-500, with a stop on my position below 2090 a monthly basis. This would represent a close below the 20-month moving average, as well as a 9-month monthly low close. I have no interest in being leveraged 100% long in this scenario, and would happily exit my UPRO position for a small gain from my April entry. I am currently long UPRO from $62.20 with 33% of my passive investing portfolio. Due to the 3x leverage on UPRO, this represents a 100% long position for this position.

While I commend Michael for a well written article, I disagree with his thesis. I see no reason to try and guess when the market will top, as the 20-month moving average has always told us when to get defensive. Markets can remain irrational more than most can remain solvent, and moving to cash at new all-time highs is not a successful long term strategy. If one had employed this strategy, they would have been moving to cash in March of 2013. This would have left 700 SPX points on the table, and an annualized return of 13% since early 2013.

For those taking profits in this market, I see nothing wrong with taking a little off the table. I personally remain 100% long, and am also heavily net long in terms of stock positions. I am currently 25% short across my separate equity portfolio, and 70% long. For those who are shorting the market, I believe they are playing a very dangerous game. It has not paid to front-run bear markets, and it has certainly not paid to short the market while it was above a rising 20-month moving average. If the S&P-500 closes 2090 I will begin to entertain the bear case, but until then I remain aggressively long.

I have zero interest in trying to catch the next 3-5% move in the market as I position myself for the 'big swings'. I am open to the S&P-500 pulling back to 2180 for a breather, but this would not change my positioning at all. I believe the next 5-10% move is higher on the S&P-500, and continue to stand by my target of 2400 for the S&P-500. If I am wrong and the market does not reach this level I have zero risk, as I am long from 2050 with a stop below 2090.

I will leave the bears with one quote:

"It can be very expensive to convince the markets that you are right". - Ed Seykota

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following. Disclosure: Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. You are responsible for all the risks and financial resources you use from the author’s content, and from the application of any aforementioned trading systems. The content above is not an investment research report. You should not engage in trading unless you fully understand the nature of the transactions you are entering into, and the extent of your exposure to loss. If you do not fully understand these risks, you must seek independent advice from your financial adviser. All trading systems are used at your own risk. Any content written herein by the author should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. It is your responsibility to confirm and decide which trades to make, and the content above should not be relied upon in investment decisions. Past results are not indicative in any way of future returns. In no event should the content by the author be interpreted as an implied promise or guarantee. The author is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of using any of his trading systems. The information provided by the author is intended solely for informational purposes and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted. None of the content published by the author constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, or investment strategy is suitable for any individual. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of his material.