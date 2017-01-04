Verizon And Exxon Face Off In Wild Card Round

In the first round of the Dividend Portfolio playoffs we have #9 seeded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) taking on #8 seeded Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Exxon Mobil engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. Verizon is a holding company which engages in the provision of broadband and communication services.

The following table depicts the recent earnings reports for each company:

Ticker Earnings Date Actual EPS ($/share) Estimated EPS ($/share) Actual Revenue ($ in billions) Estimated Revenue ($ in billions) VZ 20Oct16 1.01 0.99 30.94 30.8 XOM 28Oct16 0.63 0.58 58.7 56.1 Click to enlarge

Verizon is up 19% excluding dividends in the past year (up 23.4% including dividends) while Exxon is up 16.4% excluding dividends (up 19.9% including dividends), and the S&P 500 has gained 12.7% in the same time frame. This matchup will be played out in a best of seven game series based on the metrics below. For a complete list of all the metrics utilized in the seven game series click here. Not all the metrics will be looked at if a team can win and win early. This matchup will determine the winner of the first wild card game which will proceed to play the #1 team, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Forward P/E

Forward P/E is the metric of how many times future earnings you are paying up for a particular stock. The earnings portion of the ratio I utilize is the earnings value for the next twelve months or for the next full fiscal year. I like utilizing the forward P/E ratio as opposed to the trailing twelve month P/E ratio because it is an indication of where the stock is going to go in the future. I like to get a glimpse of the future, but will take note of where it was coming from in the past. Verizon carries a 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 13.63 which is inexpensively priced for the future right now while Exxon's 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 21.45 is fairly priced. Game 1 goes to Verizon.

1-yr PEG

This metric is the trailing twelve month P/E ratio divided by the anticipated growth rate for a specific amount of time. This ratio is used to determine how much an individual is paying with respect to the growth prospects of the company. Traditionally the PEG ratio used by analysts is the five year estimated growth rate, however I like to use the one year growth rate. This is because as a capital projects manager that performs strategy planning for the research and development division of a large-cap biotech company I noticed that 100% of people cannot forecast their needs beyond one year. Even within that one year things can change dramatically. I put much more faith in a one year forecast as opposed to a five year forecast. The PEG ratio some say provides a better picture of the value of a company when compared to the P/E ratio alone. The 1-year PEG ratio for Verizon is currently at 5.48 based on a 1-yr earnings growth of 2.9% while Exxon's 1-yr PEG ratio is 0.46 based on a 1-yr earnings growth rate of 92.11%. Exxon takes Game Two to even the series.

EPS Growth Next Year

This metric is really simple, it is essentially taking the difference of next year's projected earnings and comparing it against the current year's earnings. The higher the value the better prospects the company has. I generally like to see earnings growth rates of greater than 11%. Again, in this situation I like to take a look at the one year earnings growth projection opposed to the five year projection based on what I discussed in the PEG section above. Verizon has a projected EPS growth rate of 2.9% while Exxon sports a growth rate of 92.11%. Exxon puts a knockout punch to Verizon in Game Three.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is a no brainer; it must be had in a portfolio. The dividend yield is the amount of annual dividend paid out by a company in any given year divided by the current share price of the stock. Dividends are a way to measure how much cash flow you're getting for each dollar invested in the stock. Obviously, the higher the yield, the better, as long as it is covered by the trailing twelve month earnings. Verizon pays a dividend of 4.23% with a payout ratio of 67% of trailing 12-month earnings while Exxon pays a dividend of 3.3% with a payout ratio of 140% of trailing 12-month earnings. Verizon wins Game Four of the series and evens the series again with Exxon.

Return on Assets

Return on assets is the metric which shows how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, telling us how efficient a management team is at using its assets to generate earnings. It is best to compare ROA values of companies within the same industry as it is industry dependent, but for the purposes of this tournament I will not be utilizing that rule of thumb. The assets of a company are comprised of both debt and equity. The higher the ROA value, the better, because the company is earning more money on less assets. Verizon is showing a 5.8% efficiency rate on their assets while Exxon is only showing 2.6% efficiency. With this victory Verizon is just one win away from advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Return on Equity

Return on equity is an important financial metric for purposes of comparing the profitability, which is generated with the money shareholders have invested in the company to that of other companies in the same industry. It is best to compare ROE values of companies within the same industry as it is industry dependent, but for the purposes of this tournament I will not be utilizing that rule of thumb. Equity is determined as the net income for the full fiscal year before dividends paid to common stock holders but after dividends to preferred stock, but does not include preferred shares. The higher the ROE value, the better. Verizon proves their efficiency of managing their shareholders equity to be 75% while Exxon sports a value of 5.2%. By winning this game Verizon defeats Exxon and moves on to the next round of the playoffs to play Caterpillar.

Conclusion

Although Exxon lost to Verizon in the series, Exxon is still a great company for a portfolio. Exxon has some tailwinds on its back as a result of the OPEC agreement recently made which should help the stock in 2017. Verizon on the other hand is showing to be a slow and steady stock for 2017 with great financial wizardry but perhaps that is what is going to win out in 2017. I'm excited to see Verizon advance to the next round to play Caterpillar.

Disclaimer: This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.