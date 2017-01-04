StarTek Delivers Strong Q3 Performance; Lowering Stock Rating To Accumulate Based On Current Valuation

Based on the strong sales pipeline conversion already achieved, as it turns new business wins into higher revenue, the bottom line will see significant improvement given the existing cost structure.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) reported Q3'16 non-GAAP gain of $0.07 per share compared to a non-GAAP loss of ($0.10) per share in the previous quarter. The company reported a GAAP gain of 5 cents per basic share after restructuring charges of $187k, and a non-GAAP gain of 7 cents per share, missing my estimate by 1 cent. Revenue reached $78.3 million, increasing 7.6% vs. the same period last year, and missing my estimate by only $2.2 million.

AEBITDA stability. StarTek achieved AEBITDA of $5 million and AEBITDA margin of 6.4% this quarter, essentially in line with my estimate of $5.3 million.

Keeping SG&A within targeted levels. SG&A expenses came in at $8.8 million, or 11.2% of revenue. Management reiterated its expectation of maintaining SG&A within a 10% to 11% range as a percentage of revenue going forward, making sure it has the necessary support for the growth it envisions coming in the near term.

Continued positive FCF and debt reduction. After cash restructuring charge payments of $150k and financing its working capital needs, the company was operating cash flow positive by $2.1 million for the quarter. After CapEx of $0.3 million, mostly for maintenance and interest expense of $0.32 million, it was free cash flow positive by $1.4 million this quarter; I was not expecting SRT to be free cash flow positive this quarter, so this was a positive surprise. Together with its cash on hand, the company utilized its FCF to pay down another $1.3 million of the credit facility outstanding balance.

Key drivers needed to achieve targeted AEBITDA margins of 10% to 12%

Now that StarTek has the right cost structure, operating platform and geographical footprint, the focus continues to be filling up and optimize its capacity to reach targeted margins through economies of scale.

1. Continue to optimize Offshore segment capacity and increase utilization: During Q2, the company was able to offload some excess capacity in this segment by subleasing some space. This had an immediate impact on gross margins for Q3, as I expected, with the cost of the unutilized space eliminated. At the same time, the company continues to ramp up business there to fill up the available seats. Capacity utilization increased from an estimated 60% in Q2 to an estimated 75% in Q3, achieving gross margins of 24.5% (beating my expectation of 18% gross margins for this quarter). Higher utilization should lead to stable and increasing gross margins in this segment going forward.

2. Continue to increase Domestic segment utilization: Although great progress has been made in this segment, utilization still remains way below optimal levels and has to increase from an estimated 70% now to around 80% to 85%. The company has converted its robust sales pipeline into big business wins this quarter and it is filling up the capacity. From Q1'17 onwards, we should start seeing the revenue from all these new business wins show up in its Domestic segment results.

3. Maintain and expand Nearshore performance: This segment performed very well this quarter as the replacement of a low-margin contract with higher-margin business during Q1 showed great results in Q3, reaching the highest gross margin for that segment on record. Even at these higher margins, this segment has yet to reach optimal performance levels. As call volume increases and utilization reaches 80% to 85%, gross margins can approach the mid-20% range.

Q4'16 outlook

The company delivered great Q3 results, confirming or exceeding my expectations on many fronts: 1) Better capacity alignment within the Offshore segment, 2) improved overall capacity utilization resulting in higher revenue, higher gross margin, and higher profitability, 3) strong conversion of sales pipeline into huge new business wins, 4) continued cost control and liquidity management delivering sustainable positive free cash flow, and 5) continued debt reduction. Now, the next step in its quest of achieving optimal operating performance levels is to efficiently ramp the new business wins and reach capacity utilization rates in the 80% to 90% range. I expect the company to progressively address and achieve the key drivers mentioned above resulting in AEBITDA margin levels that reach their optimal targets during 2017.

Despite my expectation of higher profitability for 2017, I am reducing my stock rating to ACCUMULATE from STRONG BUY due to:

1) Valuation: The stock price has already surpassed my near-term target of $8/share by 12% and is currently trading at 5.6x my estimated NTM AEBITDA; thus deeming it fairly valued as of today in my view. Higher AEBITDA multiples will be warranted once the company reaches sustainable gross margins in the 15% to 18% range and AEBITDA margins in the 8% to 12% range.

2) Given the business that was lost during Q1, the fact that most of the new business wins came in late into Q3 with not enough time to ramp before year end, and that Q4'15 saw higher than normal call volumes from some programs, the company may see difficult YoY revenue comps for Q4'16 which can potentially result in an EPS miss vs. market estimates. In my view, it would need to experience a hot call volume activity, above its own forecast, to achieve an easier revenue comp; not impossible, but very tough.

During the earnings call, management indicated that the revenue increase seen last year from Q3'15 to Q4'15 will not repeat itself this year. As I mentioned above, I expect solid results for Q4'16 which is its most seasonally active quarter of the year. However, the company faces some difficult revenue comparison headwinds versus the same quarter last year and versus market expectations due to: 1) The business lost during Q1 in the Domestic segment as a result of a client change in strategy, 2) above-average call volume levels experienced in Q4'15 that are not expected to reoccur for Q4'16, and 3) sizable new business wins that will more than offset the losses only closed late in Q3 with not enough time to ramp and generate enough revenue before year end. For these reasons, and unless the company experiences very hot call volumes on the programs already in production during this seasonally active quarter, I believe there is a good chance it shows no revenue growth or even a small contraction vs. the same period last year; thereby missing market estimates as well. Of course, it is possible that the company may experience higher call volumes than it expects, which could carry it over the line at the margin, but it is hard to assess the likeliness of this happening.

Having said all of that, I expect AEBITDA to increase on a sequential and YoY basis. The working capital needs as the company finances a higher A/R balance during Q4'16, higher operational expenses to fund the ramp of new business wins, and the need to catch up with its planned CapEx spending will probably result in a neutral to slightly negative free cash flow for the quarter and a slight increase in its credit line balance to cover the shortfall. However, I expect positive free cash flow and debt reduction to resume in Q1'17.

Please see revenue and earnings forecast in full report here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.