Microsoft: Building Its Dream House On A Nice, Level Lot

I think the concerns are focused on the just completed LinkedIn acquisition as well as the company's operating performance in the recent past.

Microsoft shares have shown strength lately and some commentators have commented that they have gone too far too fast.

Just after the end of World War II, a movie called, "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream Home" was made. It was about a couple moving from a crowded apartment in New York to the country. The film was one of the better romantic comedies of the era and the cast, which included Cary Grant, Myrna Loy and Melvyn Douglas, was fantastic. The movie, as was proper for 1948, had a happy ending.

Cutting to the chase, I believe that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is doing an excellent job in reconstructing itself and that its efforts are going to be successful. That doesn't mean that there will not be obstacles and setbacks during the process. That's inevitable. Indeed, I don't think it is inconceivable to imagine the company achieving double-digit top line growth over time.

Those looking backward at historical valuation metrics come to what I believe to be an inappropriate investment conclusion. I am far less interested in what Microsoft has reported most recently and far more interested in what it might be reporting as the transition gathers steam and becomes successful. The CEO, Satya Nadella, has been in his position 3 years and has, I think, visibly changed the trajectory and the cadence to be expected from Microsoft.

The fact that Microsoft has gone through a transition during which its revenues have atrophied is not news to most investors. One can find the historical record, at least in terms of GAAP, laid out in color in the company's trended financial analysis.

The issue before the house isn't history, but the validity of consensus expectations that suggest the company will achieve 6.5% top line growth and almost 10% EPS growth in its coming fiscal year. (These expectations exclude the impact of the LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) transaction.) The last two quarters have seen Microsoft handily exceed prior consensus earnings expectations, which is usually the backdrop that induces analysts to raise their ratings and that has happened. And it is usually the backdrop that leads to higher share prices. It really ought not be surprising that the shares are selling at levels not seen since the tech bubble. They have reached that level on the back of both performance in the last couple of quarters and rising expectations that I expect to continue.

Microsoft shares rose by about 16% last year and that was significantly better than the appreciation of the iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGV) and the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) which increased by 8% and 9%, respectively. The over-performance has not left shares with some kind of a hangover or stretched valuation. I think they represent excellent value for money.

"Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House" is a period piece and many of the characters reflect the stereotypes of the era. Some of the humor relates to themes current in 1948 that might not be relevant to modern audiences. Litchfield County, CT, which was thinly disguised in the movie is actually not all that far removed from the images of 1948. New Milford, CT, which is supposed to be the town in which much of the movie was took place, still has more than a passing resemblance to ex-urban towns of the late 1940s, although the traffic on the roads leading to the town has changed beyond all imagination since that era. But the film is entertainment and so suspend your disbelief for 90 minutes, travel back in time and enjoy some laughs and watch the darn thing. And suspend your disbelief a bit more, and I am sure you will spot many of the analogies between this house built by Mr. Blandings and the house that Microsoft is building.

For those interested in such things, it happens, there was a real dream home and it did come in way over budget and the author of the short story on which the movie was based had to sell it at a loss. But it is still there and it ultimately sold in 2004 for no less than $1.2 million, more than 20X what it cost to build just before World War II. I don't think that an economic progression of that cadence would work out that well for Microsoft investors and I am not in the habit of making 75-year forecasts, I have a hard enough time with the next month.

Ultimately, the theme of the movies has to do with the concept that some things you buy more with your heart than with your head. When you analyze a transition such as through which Microsoft has been going, you may not do so with your heart but you certainly can't go to Graham and Dodd or do a DPV analysis to get the right answer.

I think that shareholders of Microsoft might appreciate the analogies between the film, the company and the naysayers, of whom a few have recently written articles appearing on these pages. They might appreciate a different perspective than the one they use in highlighting the risks to the Microsoft story.

One of the things about remodeling a company is that despite how meticulous the plans may be, management finds problems to overcome that they had not considered. In this era, IT vendors all talk about their offerings in the cloud and how they are getting more and more of their revenues from what some describe as annuities. There have been poster children for remodeling IT vendors; the most prominent is Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) has also been a very successful project.

Is Microsoft going to be able to match the performance of those two companies? I doubt it, but it doesn't have to do so in order to be a good investment. Is Microsoft Azure going to overtake AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the foreseeable future? I doubt that as well, nor is it necessary in order for Microsoft to build the kind of franchise it wants in the cloud.

In the remainder of my article, I will address some of the risks raised most recently by competitors and try to take a balanced view as to the outlook for the company's businesses in order to try to determine if the shares still make sense - for dividend investors, or for anyone else for that matter.

The LinkedIn Acquisition

Most everyone knows all about the sad stories of some high-profile Microsoft acquisitions. But it is important not to anthropomorphize Microsoft. The failure of two high-profile acquisitions doesn't necessarily indicate that the company may have developed the skills necessary to integrate LinkedIn and maximize the potential of the combined enterprise.

In hindsight, I think it is fair to say that Microsoft's purchase of Nokia's handset business was doomed from the start. It is hard to understand the strategy of trying to challenge Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or anyone else in selling hardware gadgets. And it wasted $8 billion and lots of management time on the project. It is called a catastrophe and studied in business schools as an example of how not to evaluate and manage an acquisition. But it is important to put the "catastrophe" in context. A catastrophe is when you drive a large ocean liner into an iceberg and many of the passengers and crew die. Microsoft is a company with around $60 billion of net cash and a CFFO of $30 billion +/year. Losing $8 billion, or whatever the exact amount is, represents a horrible misjudgment - a grandiose failure of vision and a case study in how not to allocate assets. But it says nothing whatsoever to do in evaluating the potential for the LinkedIn acquisition.

A few years ago, Microsoft bought Skype for $8 billion. Skype still exists but it is probably not a deal that passes muster in terms of financial or strategic returns. Microsoft has integrated Skype as part of the company's cloud productivity strategy. It continues to be part of the Windows strategy in which users can call relatives for free. And it doesn't belong to either Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and may even be a competitor to Apple's Facetime.

Should Microsoft have made the acquisition? It seems likely that it could have achieved its technology objectives for far less than $8 billion.

Both of these acquisitions took under the auspices of the former CEO Steve Ballmer, and it can be argued that one of the reasons Mr. Ballmer is no longer CEO was because of these decisions.

The fact that these two acquisitions have failed doesn't mean the LinkedIn acquisition will do so as well. In fact, I would argue that the two failures are uppermost in the minds of management as it starts the integration process and executes on its strategy.

Microsoft closed the LinkedIn transaction on December 8, 2016. Self-evidently spending $26 billion in cash increases Microsoft's balance sheet leverage. I do not want to suggest that leverage shouldn't be a concern for conservative income investors, but Microsoft generates loads of cash and will continue to do so in most foreseeable environments. The key for me is whether or not the transaction is going to result in synergies that will justify the purchase price.

How did Microsoft justify the purchase price it paid to its board? Remember, it was in the wake of writing down one acquisition to zero and not getting a substantial return on another acquisition. This must have seemed a little dubious.

There are several potential demand drivers that LinkedIn will bring to Microsoft. The most obvious benefit is that LinkedIn has a network with 400 million subscribers who are active to some degree. These subscribers will now become a target for additional Microsoft services. Most of the services Microsoft is likely to try to sell to LinkedIn users and to marketers on a global basis have to do with using the bios and the data that LinkedIn collects in ways that make it useful to Microsoft personal productivity apps. Self-evidently, the biggest potential revenue synergy is going to come from the integration of the LinkedIn data with Microsoft's CRM Dynamics offering. While LinkedIn has a CRM tool called Sales Navigator, it has never been a successful offering. But using LinkedIn data to enhance the productivity of Dynamics CRM is one of the more logical product progressions that can be seen in the IT space.

As mentioned earlier, I think one of the reasons why this deal is going to be successful is far less doctrinaire about how mergers are going to work. LinkedIn is going to get a fair amount of autonomy and Mr. Nadella is going to avoid the creation of artificial barriers for LinkedIn users such as forcing them to Windows.

I think it would be foolish for me or anyone else to attempt to project revenue synergies from this deal with any degree of precision. LinkedIn itself had a noticeable stumble in the year earlier quarter before recovering through its last quarterly operating statement release. I doubt that Microsoft will try projecting revenue synergies. If it does not, I certainly do not feel as though I could offer anything by way of quantification that I could defend.

The numbers themselves are suggestive of the possibilities for significant accretion. In order for the deal to work from a revenue synergy perspective, Microsoft will have to sell something worth $5/year to the 400 million users in the LinkedIn installed base. More realistically, Microsoft will have to be able to sell bits and pieces of its office automation products to 10%-20% of the LinkedIn base. I think that is very realistic and indeed one that can be exceeded. There are almost certain to be cost synergies as well, particularly in terms of sales and marketing, and general and administrative expense.

In its last quarter as an independent company, LinkedIn in spent more than 30% of its revenues on sales and marketing. While the plan for LinkedIn is that it is to be run on an autonomous basis, over time, I imagine, there are going to be some sales and marketing efforts that are duplicative. These will be eliminated. Last quarter, LNKD spent almost 12% of its revenues on general and administrative costs. I expect that there are significant cost synergies that will be achieved in this category almost from the start of the amalgamation with Microsoft.

I would be surprised if this did not turn out to be a highly successful undertaking for Microsoft and believe that those who find it risky will be led to change their minds by management executing on its vision.

The Question Of Microsoft And Its Segments

I am not going to reprise the outlook in any detail for all of the different segments in which Microsoft reports its business. I have written in prior articles that the segment reporting of Microsoft is more confusing that enlightening. That hasn't changed.

These days, Microsoft reports its revenues in three segments called Productivity and Business Process, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The first two of these segments are of comparable size and generate about 28%-29% of Microsoft's revenue, respectively. The third segment, More Personal Computing, is responsible for about 43% of total corporate revenues.

Most investors are particularly interested in Azure, Microsoft's public cloud offering. Most studies suggest that Azure is about half the size of AWS but is growing twice as fast. One can find statistics that suggest Microsoft will overtake AWS and others that say the opposite.

Is Azure really growing twice as fast as AWS? I am personally not positive that it is, so it would be easier for me to accept the claim if I saw real numbers.

Microsoft has some real advantages compared to AWS. One of these is its focus on the hybrid cloud which continues to be the most popular format for users and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future. Microsoft also has a very broad geographical footprint with 38 regions compared to Amazon's 16 (plus plans to open another two this year). The company offers a host of Big Data and Analytics services as part of its cloud and of course is able to offer users an integrated suite of solutions that include Dynamics and Office. These are real advantages, although it is clear that AWS is moving rapidly to respond to the challenges Microsoft has established. There ought to be room for two leaders in the public cloud space and the fact is that Microsoft is likely to be one of them.

I am a bit loathe to look at how the numbers might play out too specifically, but if Azure is half the size of AWS, and if it is growing in triple digits and can sustain that rate, it would actually contribute all of the revenue growth that is forecast in the analyst consensus for Microsoft in fiscal 2018. While that calculation may not be exactly correct, it certainly suggests one of the reasons as to why it is reasonable to believe that Microsoft's transition is now starting to deliver significant and sustainable top-line growth.

Last quarter, while Azure revenues grew by 116%, server products which include SQL Server, Microsoft's database grew 11% and Enterprise Services grew 1%. Overall, Intelligent Cloud growth was 8% as reported and 10% in constant currency. Almost inevitably, as Azure becomes a greater proportion of total intelligent cloud revenue, the growth rate of the sector will rise, at least into the low double digits and perhaps a bit higher.

The company's Productivity and Business Processes revenue grew by 6% last quarter, 8% in constant currency. The underlying growth of this business segment is higher than reported numbers. While overall commercial products and cloud services grew by 5%, subscriptions to Office 365 Commercial grew by more than 50%. That same trend is true in consumer where reported revenue grew 8% but where total subscriptions increased to 24 million units. And Dynamics, the brand for Amazon's business applications, grew 11% overall, with growth in cloud based software offsetting the likely decline in on-premise Dynamics revenue.

We really do not know much more about the transition in terms of numbers than that. How far has it gone? How fast is on-premise falling and what is the growth for Dynamics compared to Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) on an apples to apples basis?

Dynamics CRM is growing at very rapid rates currently and has snagged some high-visibility wins. It seems probable that over time, Dynamics ERP will finally emerge from its years long torpor and be effectively sold.

Given that this segment is growing at 8% in terms of constant currency while still dealing with the headwinds of its transition to annuity revenue streams, it seems close to inevitable that growth in the future will reach double digits. This segment ought to see the most revenue synergies from the LinkedIn acquisition and as the headwinds from a transition to annuity revenues abate. Given LinkedIn's current growth rate and that LinkedIn revenues will be reported in this segment, I expect that overall, productivity revenue growth will reach the low to mid double digits as it absorbs the social network.

More Personal Computing includes whatever is left of the company's phone revenues, it includes Windows OEM revenues which are correlated with PC demand, gaming and search advertising. This segment also includes all of the other electronic gadgets Microsoft may offer, cool or not. I am not too inclined to spend much time on this segment because it will not be a significant growth driver.

At one point, Microsoft had a strategy to build an online advertising powerhouse. That hasn't happened. E-Marketer forecasts that Microsoft would do a bit less than $3 billion of online ad revenues this year, which is 3rd place on its list, but barely a 3% market share compared to a 56% share for Alphabet.

Part of Microsoft's problem is that its add revenues are almost exclusively in this country. The company has not exploited opportunities globally. Facebook has been a share gainer in the space and has passed Microsoft in total ad revenues.

Were I to model this segment, I would not be inclined to expect significant growth on a sustainable basis unless one of the company's device like HoloLens. If it actually turns out to happen, so far as I am concerned it is lagniappe, although from the standpoint of investors it will taste just as good.

Taking a holistic view of this company, I can support a case for sustained revenue growth in the mid to high single digits with Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Process enjoying low double-digit revenue growth and More Personal Computing showing marginal gains. If it all works out, revenue growth eventually might reach 10% organically, but I would not want to forecast that number without some more substantive evidence of LinkedIn revenue synergies, the continued growth of Azure and Dynamics, and the sustainability of the growth in Office 365 subscribers.

Some thoughts on Costs and Valuations

One thing to note in this discussion is that the trend towards ratable revenue has depressed gross margins and that this is not likely to change in the short term. That is true for the company's Productivity segment, in particular. I anticipate that the transitional costs impacts are likely to persist for another year or two although at some point, the gross margins for Dynamics online will start to swamp the headwinds. Over time, I expect that the impact of gains in Azure gross margins as that business reaches scale will start to be visible. Will Azure reach operating margins comparable to the 32% reported last quarter by AWS? It is hard to say. But if that happens, margin expectations will need to be significantly altered.

At the moment, Microsoft is making significant investments in its Intelligent Cloud offerings that are depressing margins. That is not likely to change anytime soon.

Microsoft will initially report LinkedIn business initially before it shows up in the Productivity segment. Based on LinkedIn's last reported results, it will have a noticeable and negative impact on reported operating margins in Productivity and Business Processes. I expect that Microsoft will be able to hit the current EPS consensus of $3.26/share for fiscal 2018 earnings when it reports the results of its operations later this month.

Including LinkedIn, I expect that revenues for FY 2018 (ending 6/30/18) to reach about $105 billion. The company currently has a market capitalization of about $491 billion. It has a net cash balance, net of the likely cash flow in this just past quarter and the consideration paid for LinkedIn of about $30 billion, which yields an enterprise value of $461 billion. That is an EV/S ratio of 4.4X, which isn't considered "deep value", but reasonable for this company. The P/E is 19X, which may be a bit extended but is so based on the costs involved in moving to a ratable business model.

Last year the company recorded CFFO of $33 billion. There are inevitably some merger related charges that will impact cash flow but not reported non-GAAP earnings that will be part of the LinkedIn transaction. I think that free cash flow will run at or a bit higher than the $25 billion recorded in fiscal year 2016. That would result in a free cash yield of 5.6%, which is not quite "deep value" but certainly an attractive figure if EPS growth comes back to double digits as I expect.

The company spent $11 billion on dividends last year. At the current dividend rate, the company will spend $12.3 billion on dividends. I think that if business trends remain satisfactory, it's likely that the dividend will increase by another $.10-$.20. The current yield is 2.52% and that will be going up with a noticeable boost in the dividend.

I think that this company is building a very decent house on a great piece of property. The trends are all in the right direction and I expect that management has learned from the mistakes it made in past. The share price may be higher than it has been, but so are the operating results and the consensus outlook. I think Microsoft represents a large cap holding with plenty of positive alpha potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.