Chevron Case Study: Building Wealth With Highly Cyclical Oil Stocks

The recent decline in oil prices was nothing new; for over 150 years, oil prices have fluctuated massively. Despite huge "boom and bust" oil price swings, "Big Oil" companies have learned to survive and thrive while rewarding shareholders with generous dividends. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) faced massive capex obligations at beginning of the 2014 oil price plunge, threatening its ability to maintain its Dividend Aristocrat status. In this article, I'll discuss how an actual long-term investment in CVX impressively built both asset value and income by reinvesting dividends through a wild oil price cycle.

"Boom and Bust" Background

Anyone who drives a fossil-fueled automobile is acutely aware that the price of oil, and consequently the price of fuel, has fluctuated mightily in the last few years. But, in fact, "boom and bust" oil prices are nothing new at all. For over 150 years, oil prices have dramatically moved up and down for a myriad of reasons that are ultimately tied to supply and demand.

Goldman Sachs created an annotated chart illustrating some of the reasons for huge swings in oil prices. The chart starts with the U.S. Civil War in 1861 and covers oil price history all the way up through the price peak in 2014. It can be found here. The prices depicted are in terms of 2013 dollars. Therefore, in absolute terms (no correction for inflation), price numbers were significantly lower in the earlier years.

In the last five years, volatile oil prices have followed an equally dramatic pattern, according to InvestmentMine. The price of oil peaked at over $125 per barrel in both 2011 and 2012, and then hovered in the $110 range in late 2012 through mid-2014. Then it declined over 75% from the 2012 peak to less than $30 in February 2016. As of Dec. 30, 2016, prices have somewhat recovered to $56.67.

In looking at the worldwide oil industry, one finds a handful of super-large companies that have existed for decades, if not over a century, in one form or another. These include companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and dozens of smaller firms. In the U.S., Chevron is second only in size to Exxon Mobil and is a "fully integrated" oil and gas producer with upstream (exploration and production), midstream (storage and transport from oil and gas sources to processing refineries), and downstream (refineries, chemicals manufacturing and retail outlets).

Given the volatility of oil prices, it goes without saying that these companies have become masters at managing to survive profitably in the face of hugely fluctuating revenues. The companies have survived despite the fact that they have precious little control over their lifeblood -- the price of oil.

My Chevron Stake

I bought an initial stake of 100 shares of CVX for $53.60 per share on Nov. 30, 2004. In this article, I'll analyze the performance of that modest holding since that original purchase.

Despite a 2008-10 downturn during the financial crisis and Great Recession, the stock price generally performed well leading up to the oil price peak in 2014. Consequently, I was very pleased with the holding due to both price appreciation and dividend growth.

CVX Stock Price Tanks

As worldwide oil prices sank in 2014 for multiple reasons, including a supply glut aided by U.S. shale technology, Chevron's stock price tanked. CVX peaked on July 24, 2014, at $134.85 then fell all the way to $70.02 on Aug. 25, 2015 -- a 48% slide.

Separate from the holding described in this article, I was lucky in August 2015 to grab 50 shares of CVX at $80.49 and 50 more shares at $70.50, just pennies above the low of $70.02 on Aug. 25, 2015. Welcome to the "bust" part of "boom and bust" oil prices!

The chart below depicts CVX price for my 12-year holding period. From the low point in late 2015, CVX has recovered significantly to $117.70 on Dec. 30, 2016. I surmise this recovery is due to market anticipation of even higher oil prices as we enter 2017.

From a price appreciation aspect, the holding has performed reasonably well. The original purchase price of $53.60 has risen to $117.70 for a 120% gain during the 12.08 years of ownership. This translates to 6.73 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). While not earthshaking, it's nice considering oil market volatility.

CVX (Barely) Maintains Dividend Aristocrat Status

Dividend Aristocrats are those companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. Out of thousands of stocks, only 50 qualified for the Aristocrat list in 2016. Obviously, 25 years of rising dividends requires a strong and frugal business management, as well as a deep commitment to shareholders. This is especially true for highly cyclical companies in commodities businesses, such as oil and gas, where highly profitable years may be followed by lean years with greatly reduced (or even negative) earnings and/or cash flows.

It is imperative for these companies to constantly find and successfully bring on new energy sources to replace depleted reserves. Consummation of major new development projects consumes years and billions of dollars. Long-term strategic planning that requires advanced technology, geology, business finance, equipment, manpower, and frequently huge geopolitical factors along with strong risk mitigation is essential. Mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures often play a role.

All of those factors and risks must be accommodated and managed while shelling out healthy dividends four times a year. Therein lies a huge management challenge.

In the case of Chevron, the fall in oil prices occurred in the middle of massive multibillion-dollar capital investments in projects crucial to the future of the company. Examples include the huge Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities in western Australia aimed at Asian customers. Chevron made this statement about those facilities: "Together, Gorgon and Wheatstone will position Chevron as Australia's largest LNG producer and Australia as one of the world's largest LNG exporters." According to Wood Mackenzie data, beginning in 2019 Chevron will be Australia's largest LNG producer, helping transform Australia into one of the world's biggest producers.

Chevron first achieved the prestigious 25-year Dividend Aristocrats list in 2013. The company has now managed to increase its annual dividends for 29 years in a row. Chevron and Exxon Mobil are the only oil and gas energy companies on the Jan. 1, 2017 list. Despite huge challenges in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Chevron frugally managed its finances to maintain its Aristocrat status by cleverly increasing its annual dividends, according to this data from Chevron:

QTR PAYABLE AMOUNT ($)

4Q 12/12/16 1.08

3Q 9/12/16 1.07

2Q 6/10/16 1.07

1Q 3/10/16 1.07

2016 TOTAL 4.29

4Q 12/10/15 1.07

3Q 9/10/15 1.07

2Q 6/10/15 1.07

1Q 3/10/15 1.07

2015 TOTAL 4.28

4Q 12/10/14 1.07

3Q 9/10/14 1.07

2Q 6/10/14 1.07

1Q 3/10/14 1.00

2014 TOTAL 4.21

While Chevron's dividend growth the last three years seems incredibly small, the company has still managed to increase its dividend for 29 consecutive years (as of 2016) at a respectable CAGR of 7.02%. This includes the three years with minuscule raises shown above. The current dividend yield is a healthy 4.3%.

Compounding: A Recipe for Dividend Steroids

The CVX price appreciation CAGR of 6.73%, while modestly appealing, was greatly boosted by two more factors: the compounding action of dividend reinvestment and dividend rate increases. These combined to provide an impressive total return, coupled with nicely growing share count and dividend payout. Furthermore, the total dividends paid have reimbursed me for a large fraction of original cost.

"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn't, pays it." -- Albert Einstein

Graphically, here is the CVX record for dividend rate increases during my 12-year holding time:

Click to enlarge

Source: Chevron

Notice that the first 10 of the last 11 rates were $1.07 and the last one was $1.08. That rate structure allowed CVX to meet the "letter of the law" to achieve a total annual dollar payout in 2014, 2015 and 2016 that was (slightly) higher than each previous year. This preserved sorely needed cash for capital expenses and other operational needs, while maintaining Chevron's Dividend Aristocrat status.

The next chart depicts how the dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) resulted in a healthy share count growth as each quarterly dividend procured more shares.

Click to enlarge

Source: Created by author

After starting with 100 shares in late 2004, the holding now boasts a total of 145.6166 shares, a 45.6% increase. That translates to 3.16% share count CAGR. Note that I did not activate DRIP until after the first five dividends were paid. Consequently, I received no additional shares until the sixth payout in June 2006.

Higher Dividend Payouts Every Quarter

With more shares acquired after dividend reinvestment each quarter, the next dividend payment is always higher as well. For dividend growth investors, observing a higher payout at each dividend provides real gratification. That's what it's all about!

"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." -- Warren Buffett

Click to enlarge

Source: Created by author

Total Return Takes a Bow

With compounding action from reinvested dividends, more shares and higher dividend rates, "total return" investors will likely achieve their goal -- higher asset value. Graphically, the CVX holding has expanded nicely as shown below:

Click to enlarge

Source: Created by author

The $5,360 original value has more than tripled to $17,139.08 as of Dec. 30, 2016, a 220% gain. That translates into a total return CAGR of 10.1% over 12.08 years. Some investors may not view this growth rate as earthshaking, but I'm convinced that it's better than a "poke in the eye with a stick!"

If CVX paid no dividends, the hypothetical value of the original 100 shares on Dec. 30, 2016, would be $11,770.00. This translates into only a 120 percent gain vs. 220% with reinvested dividends. Asset value CAGR would be only 6.73%.

A well-managed company, with an unshakable commitment to dividends and dividend growth, provided a very decent result, despite massive disruption of its revenue stream. In this case, dividends made a full 100% difference in CVX asset value growth (220 - 120 = 100%) after 12.08 years. Put another way, reinvested dividends resulted in $5,368.08 more asset value than a hypothetical case with no dividends. That difference is slightly more than the original purchase cost of $5,360.

Note that I activated DRIP just before the sixth quarterly dividend payment. If I had done so before the first five payments, the asset value result would have been even higher. The first five dividends ($207 total) are not included in the asset values shown.

Key Takeaways

First, the dividend yield at the time of acquisition in 2004 was a fairly meager (for oil stocks) 2.01%. With the multiple compounding actions of dividend reinvestment and dividend rate increases, the current "yield on original cost" is 11.63% (current annual dividend divided by original cost) -- a pleasing "interest rate" to say the least.

Some readers may object to use of "yield on original cost" vs. "yield on actual cost." Actual cost is higher than original cost, since many of the reinvestment purchases were at higher prices than the $53.60 original purchase price. The actual average price is $66.35 for the total 145.6166 shares acquired. Therefore, my "yield on actual cost" is lower. That translates to a "yield on actual cost" of 6.45% -- still a nice number.

Second, as time passes, the cumulative dividends paid out have become a larger and larger fraction of the original investment. As of Dec. 30, 2016, CVX has paid me dividends totaling $4,508.60. That represents 84.1% of the original share purchase cost. It feels as if Chevron has returned almost my entire investment. Growth in total dividends paid (both those reinvested and the $207 not reinvested) is graphically depicted here:

Click to enlarge

Source: Created by author

I know, I know -- inflation is not factored in here. But in absolute dollar terms, Chevron has almost repaid me the entire amount of the original investment. That's not too shabby.

Third, I have arrived at this point with what I value most as a retiree -- a growing income stream that beats inflation. In 2018, I'll not only have all my money back, but I'll have a growing income stream to utilize as I desire. Dividends are currently running at the rate of $623.40 per year, but have a higher value every single quarter. Furthermore, the quarterly dividends have increased from $27.00 in March 2005 to $155.85 in December 2016, a time span of 11.75 years. That corresponds to an impressive dividend payout CAGR of 16.1%. That's the power of compounding.

As always, I have the option of deactivating DRIP and using the dividends in other ways: adding dry powder (cash stash), spending the income, or buying other stock(s).

Fourth (and last), I emphasize the fact that the 12-year Chevron investment brackets a time period with two very significant oil stock investment-crushing events: the 2008-10 financial crisis and Great Recession (the economy tanked). The post-crisis oil price bubble followed by its utter collapse in 2014-15 (a big game-changer for any company dependent on the price of oil for its existence).

This exercise provided me with one more verification of the buy and hold investment approach coupled with dividend reinvestment in high-quality dividend-paying companies. It illustrates how buying shares in those types of companies can still provide a rewarding investment, despite massive swings in share prices and revenues.

Many, if not most, of the articles generated by Seeking Alpha contributors aim to help readers select (or avoid) a specific stock. They provide an extremely valuable service. However, my approach with this article -- as well as my first one, "Pfizer Case Study: Building Wealth With A Loser Stock" -- is to document actual results of a holding in a high-quality dividend-paying stock in hopes of generating valid lessons learned.

I trust and hope that younger investors just starting out come to appreciate the power of compounding over time and how it works to their advantage with dividend growth investing. They have a massive advantage over me -- time.

"Time is money." -- Benjamin Franklin

