Discounts And Dividends In Gold Closed-End Funds

This series of articles does not aim at predicting where precious metal prices will go but at showing investors where they can get more value for their money.

Gold started 2017 below $1,200, its major pivot zone since December 2013.

Click to enlarge

Gold price weekly chart (finviz.com)

Short-term price action points to the upside and seasonality is still supportive, but the rising rates and dollar index are not. The short interest of commercial hedgers (who have been good at anticipating price moves in the last few years) has shrunk in one month, but it is still larger than its average in 2014 and 2015. I wrote 13 months ago before the 2016 rally that precious metals insiders had priced a bottom, it is not so clear now.

Click to enlarge

Commitment of Traders (finviz.com)

I don't know if it is a good time to buy precious metals as an investment, but there is no bad time to accumulate small amounts as an insurance. For this purpose, some closed-end funds are an alternative to GLD, SLV, PPLT and PALL The next table shows discounts, premiums, and real metal allocated for some Canadian funds on 1/3/2016.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Annual Fees % of NAV in bullion* Central Fund of Canada CEF -6.8% 0.32% 99.7% (gold 61.3%, silver 38.4%) Sprott Physical Gold Trust PHYS -0.79% 0.35% 99.85% Sprott Physical Silver Trust PSLV +0.40% 0.45% 99.7% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust SPPP -1.30% 1.17% 99.9% Click to enlarge

*complement is in certificates and cash assets.

Premiums and discounts are calculated with the price of latest LBMA fixing (12:00 p.m. for silver, 3:00 p.m. for gold).

CEF discount is providing a safety margin of 6.8%. I don't recommend a long-short arbitrage trade. Borrowing and margin costs may erase expected gains if the trade lasts too long. CEF has traded at a premium between 2009 and May 2011, and has been at a discount most of the time since then.

Investors preferring stocks and incomes may consider GAMCO Funds. Leverage and option strategies add some risks compared to a gold mining ETF like GDX, but they also provide high dividend yields. Holdings are mainly in mining but also in oil and gas. ASA is another closed-end fund in precious metal companies.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Dividend Yield Annual Fees Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust GGN -10.05% 11.43% 1.26% Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust GNT -6.09% 8.80% 1.36% ASA Gold&Precious Metals ASA -13.28% 0.35% 1.64% Click to enlarge

ASA has the best discount, but GGN looks the best combination of discount and dividend when I write this, with additional risks from embedded option strategies.

GGN top holdings (source: Bloomberg.com):

Click to enlarge

If you want to be notified of monthly updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.