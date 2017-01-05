Inflator-In-Chief

The U.S. economy appears to be at the brink of great change. After two terms of a Democrat White House, Republican Donald Trump will take over as Chief Executive on Jan 20th. While many of the specifics still remain vague, some broad details of Trump's economic policies have already been made clear. Or, at least, many seem to think so.

To start with, early interpretations suggest Trump will lower both personal and business taxes, increase both infrastructure and military spending, and build a $25 billion wall. Individually, these policies could each introduce significant inflation in the U.S.; a combination of all three could increase that likelihood even further.

Let's start for instance by discussing Trump's proposed tax cuts. Trump has proposed reducing the highest personal tax rate from 40 percent to just 33 percent, and lowering the business tax rate from 35 percent to just 15 percent.

The result of these cuts should mean more money in the pockets of individuals and corporations, but at the same time The Tax Policy Center estimates they would reduce Federal revenue by as much as $6.2 trillion in their first decade, before accounting for macroeconomic effects and the added interest costs associated with funding such a fiscal deficit. Including interest costs and macroeconomic effects, the federal debt would rise by $7.0 trillion over the first decade and by $22.1 trillion by 2036.1 Tax cuts like these could of course be balanced by decreased federal spending, but if interpretations of Trump's early policy signals are correct, spending is set to increase, not decrease, under his coming administration.

For example, Trump has signaled he will create a stronger and more imposing America through increased military spending, proposing to bring the total number of naval warships and submarines to 350 from the current total of 276.2 In addition, his vision includes growing the Army from 479,122 active duty soldiers to 540,000.3 He has proposed similar increases for the Air Force and Marines.

Infrastructure spending is also slated to rise, with Democrats signaling support for Trump's plan to spend up to a trillion dollars upgrading the nation's aging roads, bridges and transportation hubs.4 Furthermore, Trump's Great Wall - if built - could, according to some, cost as much as $25 billion.5

So if these early signals are to be believed, how should we interpret the coming economic change in America? Certainly after significant tax cuts, individuals and corporations will be left with more money, and it seems likely this will increase economic activity. But at the same time, Federal spending on defense and infrastructure could add further demand side pressure on goods and services without instantly delivering the increased supply this demand will require. These factors suggest an "increase in money and credit relative to available goods and services"-the typical source of inflation according to its very definition.6

So what to do? Is it reasonable to disregard the policies signaled by a president elect less than a month from taking office? Probably not. Ultimately, the implementation of Trump's policies will probably be quite mixed, and may take some time to have any real effect on an economy already hounded by other pressures. In the long-term however, Trump's economic legacy appears likely to be inflationary for U.S. investors, reigniting the argument for allocations to potentially inflation resistant products like equities and gold. While equities as measured by the S&P 500 were up almost 5% between Election

Day and year end, gold is down almost 10%. Investors may consider whether now is a good time to allocate to one or both of these asset classes ahead of potential increases in inflation.

Disclosure

The information contained herein does not constitute an agreement to enter into any business arrangement, or an offering or solicitation for sale of securities. It is not intended that anything stated herein should be construed as an offer or invitation to buy or sell any investment vehicle or for potential investors to engage in any investment activity. All information provided by this investment case is impersonal and not tailored to the needs of any person, entity or group of persons.

These materials have been prepared solely for informational purposes based upon information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. The authors do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the content and are not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the content. The content is provided on an "as is" basis.

All investments involve risk and may lose value. The value of your investment can go down depending upon market conditions. The price of gold is volatile and may be affected by a variety of factors, including the global gold supply and demand and investors' expectations with respect to the rate of inflation. Developments affecting the value of gold may have a significant impact on the Fund. There is no assurance that gold will maintain its long-term value. The use of derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements and options, presents risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in traditional securities. Changes in the value of a derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying security, asset, rate or index. Gains or losses in a derivative may be magniﬁed and may be much greater than the derivative's original cost. The derivatives may not always be liquid. This could have a negative effect on the Funds' ability to achieve its investment objective and may result in losses. Alternative strategies may involve higher risks than traditional investments, may not be tax efficient, and have higher fees than traditional investments; they may also be highly leveraged and engage in speculative investment techniques, which can magnify the potential for investment loss or gain. Before acquiring the shares of any investment fund by purchase or exchange, it is your responsibility to read the fund's prospectus or offering materials.

Redistribution, reproduction and/or photocopying in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission.