Winning Despite Losing: 2016 Portfolio Review

2016 was an interesting year for my portfolio. It was a year of progress but loss. Moving forwards, but backwards too. Of being settled in a plan, and moving in a new direction. It was a very bi-directional, yin and yang kind of year. There were many things that went very well and one thing that went very badly. C'est la vie.

This annual review is very different from the 'good across the board' Q4, 2016.

Looking at the year-end results I am once again struck by thankfulness. I am thankful I was put on the path of this journey at all and thankful that I have stuck with it, and I am once again happily humbled by the results.

The numbers on the page encourage me to continue to do the best I can. Even if not all the decisions I make are the right ones, the broader outcome is still far better than the trajectory from which we came. I know we would never be in the position of financial freedom without the process of self-directed investing and the input and impact of this forum on my portfolio. Thank you!

This year the total portfolio balance is 21.1% higher than the balance last year. By the end of last year the portfolio had doubled well over 5 times the original 2011 balance, and now the size of the numbers essentially prohibit this from happening again. 20% more than last year is great, but as usual, the majority of this came from contributions.

The contribution line is definitely the most stunning number on my page this year. This number is large. Larger than my husband's whole salary 10 years ago. It is a little less than half of his current gross salary and a whole lot more than half of his net salary. It is larger by half than the total contributions of any other year. (Not including the money from the sale of our house last year.) The contributions alone are more than eight times larger than the portfolio amount I started with in 2011 and represent 14.97% of last year's portfolio balance. Nice. Very nice.

It's humbling and exciting at the same time. The tax refund got dumped in, as did a lump sum from the work RSP program, which we transfer annually as that fund has earned basically nothing for all the years we have been invested. Additionally, the planned contributions happened every month without interruption, as well as a few extras. That is indicative of a calm, stable life. Any reflection on how unusual that is for us generates a lump in my throat and leaky eyes. Numbers should not generate that kind of reaction - but they often do in personal finance.

Yes, we live a modest, fairly frugal life. Most of my shopping revolves around food and the majority of my clothes come from thrift or discount stores. My hair is its natural white colour (which started turning at age 16) and I probably spent less per year than most women do per month on personal care and salons. I do not have a closet full of shoes, but I have some really nice ones. I own two purses, one of which is for travel, but if you meet me, I'm not likely to be carrying either and mostly rely on my phone/wallet jammed in a pocket. I eat a whole-food, starch and plant-based diet with no oils for my health and nothing's cheaper than potatoes, rice and beans! It would not be appropriate in the article to discuss how incredibly beneficial that change this year has been for me, but seven months later, I am still so excited about it. In general, our mindset is "less is more," and I am looking to downsize further, not upsize the lifestyle. I gave up my car this year (our daughter needed it more than I) and have been quite content to walk, bicycle, and bus since early spring. This winter will be a further test.

We live a modest life, but not a restrictive one. We have high speed-internet, and we live in a sweet condo, not executive-style but with a pool and all the amenities (except underground parking as my husband regularly reminds me). As empty-nesters travel is becoming more important. Sunshine markedly improves my husband's health. We took a trip to a mountain resort in August. We spent a week in Cuba in February with family, and just got home Christmas day from two fantastic weeks in Puerto Vallarta. It seems the best all-inclusive vacation deals are found in early December and booked within 10 days of departure. We hit Cabo last December and plan to pick up another trip to anywhere sunny this December too. Beyond the enjoyment of the experiences, it is good financial planning to keep my husband able to continue working as long as he wants!

Dividends this year were 59.36% more than last year. This sounds like a win, and I am happy with this result, but at 3.47% of last year's balance, it is far less than the previously projected 4% a year. I simply need to lower my expectations of dividends for two reasons: I am leaning more towards growthy, low-dividend companies, and the cash component used to write options does not make any dividends. Neither of these reasons are a problem or subject to change. At this stage in the game we have no need to chase yield. We are still aggressively contributing to the portfolio and have no need to take current income from the portfolio. In the future, if the income from the portfolio is insufficient, it can be adjusted then. This is not a "pursue growth now then switch approaches later" type of statement, just acknowledgement that targeting 3-3.5% is more realistic for my increasingly growth-oriented portfolio.

Option income was the same as dividend income this year at 3.41% - an effective use of the cash component. Let me be clear that options are not a beginner strategy and to warn you to be careful and understand the ramifications to your portfolio and your finances in general of each contract you participate in. I tend to write only very conservative contracts on large-cap companies that I do or wish to own, specializing in win-win agreement that I am happy whether they expire worthless or I am put the shares.

Capital gain was a capital loss this year. The growth component of the portfolio was a negative: -0.75%. Okay, hardly a negative. It actually makes me quite happy. There is only one reason for the capital loss this year: Concordia Healthcare (NASDAQ:CXRX). I was wrong. I was warned and I was told and I was wrong, and I let the loss get much larger than I should have. Yup, it happens. Hopefully I learned some lessons. However, the rest of the portfolio made up that loss, and that is very encouraging. Because of the loss I did not come close to meeting the major US & Canadian indexes. It was a lesson in sticking to my strategy and strengths. It is important to note that this means the total return is made up of only dividends and option income.

The total return of the portfolio this year (no contributions, just the dividends, option and capital loss) was a positive 6.9%. For a year that suffered a rather substantial loss, I will happily take it. Other losses of far smaller dollar amounts have hit me emotionally worse than this one. I knew the risks I was taking and I did the research and even though it's embarrassing, I'll take my lumps and move on.

The portfolio has benefited over the years not just from excellent contribution amounts, but good returns. Last year I earned 7.01%, the year before 16.24% and the year before that 24.0%. Though this is my worst year yet, I can say with certainty there will be worse in the future. The good with the bad.

No matter what happened this year or what will happen next year, reflection on where we were and how far we have come can only bring me back to thankfulness. Our circumstances dramatically changed six years ago. The confluence of children leaving home, a new job, and loss of our life's savings created the perfect conditions for portfolio-building during a positive market. Having the ability, the freedom, and the discipline to take advantage of our disposable income instead of allowing it to disappear into lifestyle choices has made all the difference and given us more freedom now. Starting a portfolio with so little not quite six years ago at age 42, and having already reached the point of basic financial freedom that I initially expected would take until age 65, is only cause for celebration. My hope is that all my readers have even better annual results to report on their journeys to and through financial freedom! Please share!