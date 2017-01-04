Tinka Resources Is A Zinc Junior To Keep An Eye On

Introduction

Tinka Resources Ltd. (TK.V & OTCPK:TKRFF) is a Canadian based, junior mining company that is primarily focused on zinc exploration & development in Peru. Tinka has 100% ownership of 58 square miles of mining claims in central Peru. Their primary project is the Ayawilca, a polymetallic deposit containing zinc, silver, tin, indium, lead, and copper. The following map shows the location of the company's claims and its Ayawilca and Colquipucro (silver) deposits with respect to other producing mines in Central Peru:

Click to enlarge

(Source: tinkaresources.com; used with permission)

As can be seen in this presentation slide, Ayawilca is about 30 miles Northwest of Cerro de Pasco, Peru's largest historic silver/zinc mine and about 60 miles Southwest of Antamina, Peru's largest current copper/zinc mine.

Ayawilca

Tinka describes Ayawilca as "one of [the] most significant new zinc discoveries in Peru in the past 20 years." At present, the Tinka story revolves around the potential for Ayawilca to become a sizeable, well defined polymetallic zinc resource that would be attractive for Tinka to raise capital for production or as a target for a mining company looking to add zinc production.

The following map shows the location of the 3 mineralization zones at Ayawilca:

Click to enlarge

(Source: tinkaresources.com; used with permission)

You can see in this map that Ayawilca consists of 3 distinct zones (West, Central, and East) of zinc mineralization. The Central zone also contains a tin/copper zone just beneath the zinc zone. Keep this in mind because tin trades for almost 10 times the price of zinc. Tin grades exceeding 1% would be equivalent to high grade zinc and tin grades exceeding 1.5% would be equivalent to exceptionally high grade zinc.

Mineralization generally occurs in all 3 zones at a depth of about 150 to 400 meters. Tinka recently had an Nl 43-101 report completed on Ayawilca where the following inferred resource estimates were derived:

Click to enlarge (Source: Tinka Resources Corporate Presentation; used with permission)

Overall, the 3 Ayawilca zinc zones contain zinc, lead, indium, and silver. The polymetallic mineralization generally makes the average zinc grade (5.9% Zn) more economic on a combined basis (8.2% Zn equivalent). The lead mineralization is not material enough and I do not consider it in my evaluation.

The Central tin zone (not included in the above table) contains a 5.4 million ton inferred resource grading .76% tin ("Sn"), .31% copper, and 18 g/t silver, which comes out to a tin equivalent resource of .89%. On a tin equivalent basis, the tin zone is roughly as valuable as the zinc zones on a zinc equivalent basis.

It's worth reiterating that the defined resources at Ayawilca (both zinc and tin zones) are inferred, which is the lowest rung of the Measured, Indicated, & Inferred resource ladder. This means that given the amount of drilling that has taken place there so far and the subsequent results, the confidence level behind the viability of the resource is not as strong as it would be if it was defined as Measured and/or Indicated. This does not necessarily mean that it is inferior, it just means that more infill drilling is necessary to verify more concrete mineralization.

Development Prospects for Ayawilca

As I consider the potential value of an Ayawilca operation I start by conceptualizing how it could be economically mined. Given the depth of the resource an underground operation would be necessary. The following horizontal map of Ayawilca is helpful for understanding the potential approach:

Click to enlarge

(source: Tinka Resources corporate presentation; used with permission)

As the company has noted on this presentation slide, an adit (horizontal ramp) beginning at West Ayawilca would likely be the best way to access the core zinc mineralization in the limestone section of West and Central Ayawilca. A horizontal ramp would be less expensive than a mine shaft so this an economic positive for the project. At this point, I am guessing that it would not be worth (at least initially) extending such a ramp beyond Central Ayawilca (into East Ayawilca). The East zone is smaller in size and a lower zinc equivalent grade.

A mining operation focused on West and Central Ayawilca would initially have a 14 million ton resource to dig into with a zinc grade of about 6%, an indium grade of about 80 g/t, and a silver grade of about 14 g/t. Recall that this resource has, so far, only been classified as inferred, so it's possible that the portion of this resource that would have strong economics is much less. A 6% zinc grade is decent, but the addition of 80 g/t of indium is noteworthy given that the metal trades for around $15 per oz. This could boost the overall rate of return for a potential operation.

Note in the horizontal slide above that the tin zone lies primarily at the top of the phyllite layer beneath the limestone layer. This means the tin could be mined, but it would require a secondary operation. Still, this is an attractive add-on to the overall project that could share the same main ramp.

Expanding and Defining the Resource

As we move into 2017 Tinka is focused on a 10,000 to 15,000 meter program of drilling untested targets that lie to the south, east, and north of Ayawilca, as shown on the following presentation slide (Ayawilca is the lower area on the map outlined in black):

Click to enlarge (source: Tinka Resources corporate presentation; used with permission)

The drilling program was funded with a recent private placement. The results of this program will be interesting and likely pivotal for the company's intermediate term prospects.

The goal of Tinka's management is to demonstrate a large zinc deposit. I suppose they could have begun pursuing a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") and infilling drilling to upgrade the definition of their existing resource, however, they have instead chosen a path to demonstrate the broader potential of the Ayawilca deposit. The 2017 drilling program could uncover a higher grade zinc deposit in the area, but I suspect it will at least broaden the size of the overall resource in the immediate vicinity.

The strategy Tinka is pursuing means several things. If there is ultimately a substantial economic payoff to shareholders, it will likely take a few years. However, if that payoff comes it could be enormous. This gets back to the longer term fundamentals of the zinc market.

The Relevance of the Zinc Market to Tinka

I recently wrote an article on the outlook for zinc, which revealed some of the positive fundamentals for the metal. I have also come across some other analysis recently, such as this one from McKinsey (see Exhibit 3), which reveals the very attractive longer term fundamentals for zinc compared to many other metals. The McKinsey report shows that zinc is in a greenfield phase, which means that zinc producers need to add new projects (mines) and not just expand on existing operations for mine supply to meet demand. This is what makes Tinka very interesting in a world with relatively few juniors devoted primarily to zinc.

With a 24.2 million ton inferred resource (including tin zone), Tinka already has a sizeable deposit for a junior zinc explorer/developer. Its inferred tonnage is already larger than Trevali's (OTCQX:TREVF) combined indicated & inferred tonnage at the nearby Santander mine (see middle of first map at the beginning of this article). If Tinka's 2017 drilling program is successful at uncovering some more mineable zones (especially if they are higher grade), then the size of the overall Ayawilca operation could become quite substantial. In such a scenario, the shares of Tinka could quickly become a hot commodity as larger producers look to acquire such greenfield assets. Peru is also a well established mining jurisdiction so there is also less country risk for the operation.

Financial Backing

Tinka recently raised enough cash to cover its 2017 drilling program. The success of the program will impact the ability of the company to raise cash in subsequent years. The good news is Tinka is backed by several key shareholders, such as Sentient Group (resource focused PE group with a director on the board) (22%), International Finance Corporation (IFC - World Bank) (14%), and JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) (7%), which gives me confidence that reasonable drilling results will allow the company to easily raise additional capital in the future.

Valuation

Despite the fact that the price of zinc has run up considerably over the last year, Tinka's share price did not get overextended, as shown on the following two charts (first chart courtesy of Kitco metals):

TK data by YCharts

With a market capitalization of only $43 million, Tinka remains a reasonable value given the economic dynamics of a potential large scale zinc mining operation at Ayawilca by the end of the decade.

If the Ayawilca desposit could achieve a 4,000 ton per day mining operation (1.44 million tons per year) with zinc prices at $3,000 per ton (say, in 2020) and a 30%+ free cash flow yield, the operation could produce $100+ million per year in free cash flow. This is assuming annual zinc equivalent production of around 100,000 tons, which is achievable based on the currently defined grades of zinc, silver, and indium in the zinc zones. Such a result would likely lead to a market capitalization that is 10 to 20 times the current value, depending upon how hot the broader resource market is at the time.

Strategic Conclusion

When I am looking at a junior explorer/developer I get interested in possibly acquiring shares when I can analytically justify a 10 fold run up in the share price (after several years), assuming the company's flagship operation goes into production. This is something I have been able to do with Tinka Resources and after praying on it (as always) I received the greenlight to begin accumulating shares in some client portfolios. Tinka has an interesting story that is worth watching. Given the substantial need for greenfield zinc deposits, the shares could runup substantially in the years to come.

Promoting Quality Discussion

In order to promote quality discussion about the topics I address in my Seeking Alpha articles, I have decided to give away a free copy of my book, The Truth On Investing: From The Darkness Of The Crowd To The Light, to the individual who provides what I think is the most thoughtful comment on the article (U.S. residents only). This can also be a quality view that is opposed to my thesis. I will pick this person about a month after the article is published to allow time for comments. If there are no exceptional comments, then no book will be given out. Thanks for reading and hopefully contributing to the discussion.

Important Regulatory Disclosure

I am an investment adviser and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.

Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into the account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.

Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment adviser.