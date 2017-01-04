Second Chance For Destiny Media Investors

We think the risks are much smaller than the potential gains, even if Clipstream doesn't become a success.

Destiny Media struggled for years making a success of its streaming video solution, Clipstream. They're now trying a new approach that holds more promise.

Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY) is a company whose bread and butter product is PlayMPE. This is a proprietary technology for sending pre-release music safely and securely over the internet to radio stations, journalists, DJs, media, internet radio and others.

All of the major music studios, like Universal, Sony and Warner. Universal is the biggest, and the technology was developed and improved in close cooperation with them; it's integrated in their workflow with features like (from the 10-K):

Each distribution is initiated by our customers, who "encode" the content and enter the appropriate data. Our software has a tiered permissions based access allowing our clients to assign varying rights, capabilities and responsibilities to different members of their staff. For example, some customer staff may manage assets (album cover imagery, music videos, the raw music, promotional information and other metadata), while others manage hierarchical permission based lists of recipients. Larger labels are normally structured into label groups, each with their own labels with varying access (permissions) to various subsets of the master recipient lists.

After a few years of relative stagnation, in which major improvements were demanded by Universal and have been implemented, PlayMPE is growing again. The last three quarters it experienced a rising trend:

Q2 2015 $739,835 - Q2 2016 $749,871

Q3 2015 $795,914 - Q3 2016 $858,185

Q4 2015 $815,807 - Q4 2016 $838,950

These improvements are the result of:

A move to the cloud, which offers increased accessibility, scalability (and, not unimportant, a really considerable cost reduction).

This allows Destiny to do away with their own server centers, a few of these have already been closed.

A redesign of the user interface, making the product (which used to be fairly cumbersome) much more user friendly, which can increase its market reach

They will largely move to a browser model, greatly increasing usability and hence expanding market opportunities (10-K):

Starting in July 2016, the first stage of a completely browser based encoder was launched. When all stages are complete, this system will be accessible on any computer without installation and will completely replace many of the current Windows based desktop tools. It is expected that this new solution will increase usage of Play MPE® by providing an easier to use, more intuitive experience, providing access to both Mac and PC users, providing new release creation workflows, and more configuration options. It also allows for easy translation to accelerate international expansion.

The whole process is highly automated with a large fixed cost but very little variable cost. This gives PlayMPE high margins and great leverage on the bottom line moving forward.

PlayMPE revenue has grown again the last three quarters, and the increased usability enables it to address new market segments (the product used to be rather cumbersome to use).

Costs have been significantly reduced, from the 10-K:

General and administrative cost ($802K for the year to August 31) by 28.3%

Sales and marketing cost ($1.26M) by 12.6%

Research and development ($1.29M) by 6.1%

With reduced costs, increasing use will go disproportionally to the bottom line, but this doesn't show up in a big way in the accounts, even if the company has moved out of losses.

The cash is used in R&D and marketing, not only for PlayMPE, but especially for their second product. Before we get to that, first some more finances. With respect to the company's liquidity, from the 10-K:

We had cash of $662,743 as at August 31, 2016 compared to cash of $387,316 as at August 31, 2015. We had working capital of $1,125,289 as at August 31, 2016 compared to $513,472 as at August 31, 2015. The increase in our working capital was due to a decrease in our net loss, offset by an increase in accounts receivables and a decrease in accounts payable, and from proceeds from a private placement completed in October 2015.

So, basically, they did a private placement for almost $500K last year, the only time they've done so in recent memory, increasing the share count by 4%. Much of that cash they still have on their books.

It isn't that they have enormous obligations and/or plans either (from the 10-K):

The Company does not have any material commitments for capital expenditures and the Company is able to meet current and expected growth and increase in growth in revenue with current capital investments.

One might also appreciate the fact that the company doesn't have any debt.

The upshot is that this is a rather frugal company. They have one product (PlayMPE) which is responsible for almost all of their revenues, and use the cash that generates to develop another (or, as we'll argue below, basically two) product.

The new Clipstream

Here is where the company stumbled for years, and which made much of our previous writing rather redundant. What they tried to do is to stream video with the help of JavaScript within HTML5 enabled browsers (now basically all browsers).

In principle, this is very cumbersome as JavaScript is complex and decoding in software isn't efficient, certainly not compared to hardware decodification.

The problem with the latter is the lack of standards. There are quite a few (H.264, H.265, VP9, Daala, RMHD, etc.) and also there is a need for special streaming servers, although the latter isn't such a big deal anymore with the big move to the cloud.

In theory, the old Clipstream had a couple of advantages that could compensate for the bigger taxing of hardware, the main ones being:

It did away with the need of streaming servers.

It could reach more of the audience.

Video files were stored locally by ISPs making them available for users in the area which did away with the need for content delivery networks.

It did away with having to serve up streams in different formats.

However, it never really got off the ground because the streams are sent as normal web traffic, so ISPs do not recognize them as video streams and some throttled them as a consequence. This was one reason that made the user experience for part of the public sub-par.

The company endlessly tried to engineer a way around these problems, but in the end, they gave up doing that with their own proprietary codec, and at the beginning of 2015, the company started to work on the much more efficient H.265 (or HVEC) codec instead.

After another year and a half or so of endless testing and working around special situations (there are numerous different user profiles, based on device, browser, etc.), the new HVEC based Clipstream finally launched on October 4.

Simply by being much more efficient (it uses 62% less bandwidth), it should give users a better experience. But you can try this out for yourself, they have some demo videos here.

There are still problems though, JavaScript requires really considerable resources in terms of processor power and memory, so the streaming quality scales down where these are not available (old computers or many more applications running).

The company is addressing this by offloading part of the processing to the GPU, which is of course uniquely qualified to do massive parallel processing. Early in 2017, we should see the first results of this (check the demo videos in the link provided above).

One could (and some have) wondered why bother with Clipstream (now HVEC/JavaScript). The company argues it constitutes a fourth way of delivering video on the internet (the others are a dedicated chip, a plug-in like Flash, or via the browser).

A dedicated chip is way more efficient, there is no doubt about that. However, it's also somewhat limiting. Destiny argues that they can do stuff in software that isn't possible in hardware.

Changing the latter has to wait for standards to settle, a process that usually takes years; this is much easier to do in software. But delivering streaming video via JavaScript also opens up a host of new possibilities not open to other ways of delivering streaming video, a few examples might illustrate:

Reporting; a host of data could be delivered to hosts, for instance when people stopped watching the videos (useful for advertisers).

Interactivity; videos might carry clickable items, again useful for advertisers.

It could crack a new payment model for individual videos. On the hosting site, one may click the video, and it will download but not before one has paid. Clipstream's inherent top notch security features allow it to lock the stream to an individual computer. Today, this is difficult, which is why the dominant model is based on subscription, not paying per item.

These are just a few examples. The upshot is that software solutions are inherently more flexible compared to hardware solutions; it allows the company to offer stuff that's not available elsewhere.

For instance, the HVEC codec still isn't supported by browsers, which allows Destiny to enjoy significant bandwidth advantages over the competition, which still works mostly with H.264. From the 2016 10-K:

it offers a large bandwidth improvement over H.264, the compression technology commonly used by other OVP solutions. As an example, video which would take 2.5 Mbps in H.264 (a format used by Youtube) only takes 1.8Mbps. This can lead to reduced costs, and less re-buffering for end users.

So insofar pricing is based on bandwidth, it gives Clipstream a potential pricing advantage (and/or higher margins).

Old Clipstream encoded videos also keep on playing long after HVEC will have been superseded by a new standard, as long as browsers support JavaScript and HTML5, which they will do for the foreseeable future.

For the security and other features, they have a demo video with the accompanying text that explains these:

This Clipstream-encoded video has a watermarked layer incorporated in its playback. It consults a script that can display static text, dynamic variables and also images on top of the video for both desktop and mobile devices. Play the video to see this work. UserID: 523145 Host locking This video is locked to play back only on authorized domains. Placing the embed code in another domain will be disallowed.

But, the jury is still out on whether the company can advance enough with offloading processing to the GPU for HVEC Clipstream streaming quality to become acceptable for most. What if they can't crack that? Well, even then they still have a shot at the video hosting business.

Generic video hosting

Basically, Clipstream is in the video streaming hosting business. There are a good many players, and they seem to be able to earn a decent living. This isn't surprising, as the market is large and growing at a fast clip.

There isn't a whole lot which distinguishes one hosting service from another (just like there isn't a whole lot distinguishing website hosting services from each other). However, we feel that Destiny could offer something different.

In the years that Clipstream itself was in the wilderness in terms of being ready as a marketable product, the company build out their hosting platform, adding features at regular intervals.

They have been doing that on the basis of feedback of customers. Their platform indeed does have customers, even with the old codec. It streamed 141,000 minutes in February (Q2CC), and revenues tripled in the second quarter and doubled for the year, although the amounts are tiny still. From the latest 10-K:

Click to enlarge

However, revenue is recurring and customers tend to be sticky. You might also note the following, from the Q3 CC:

We do a little bit of business with market research and ad customers, but by and large, Clipstream should be considered as mostly pre-revenue at this point.

These are paying customers that help Destiny with the testing and give feedback, showing a level of commitment that can be seen as a positive indicator for the market opportunities when the product is finally ready.

But should the company not be able to overcome the hurdles for Clipstream HVEC/JavaScript solution by offloading processing to the GPU, then they are still likely to have a viable business in video hosting.

While they won't have the differentiation on the basis of Clipstream, with its attached software flexibility, they will just be a generic streaming video host.

The company could, for instance, differentiate themselves by offering much higher audio quality (they've mentioned better than CD quality). This is not attached to Clipstream, anyone can do it but nobody does.

Why could this be relevant? Well, they have the top three music labels as their customer, and a host of independent labels to boot. This could be an interesting offer to many of them, enabling them to offer music videos with much higher audio quality.

The platform is based on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, but they have added a layer of intelligence (a content delivery system) that allows it to light up servers in a big way instantly according to need, basically offering a solution with less downtime.

That content delivery system has the ability to deliver custom versions of the video (for example custom watermark) to each user.

So even if Clipstream doesn't become a commercial success, they already have a hosting platform and can differentiate this even without Clipstream on stuff like reliability, security and audio quality, tapping into their relations with the music industry.

While success is certainly not guaranteed, considering the size and growth of the market compared to their market capitalization, they don't actually need to move the needle all that much.

If the company gets Clipstream working well enough for enough people, they have important additional opportunities to differentiate their video hosting from the competition, especially for the ad market.

Risk

As with any microcap, there are substantial risks attached. Here are the main ones:

PlayMPE is dependent on a single big customer (Universal) for almost half its revenues.

Clipstream can fail commercially.

The video hosting business could fail commercially.

While we don't want to belittle these risks, we don't see them as posing much danger, especially in relation to the company's tiny market capitalization ($8M).

While Universal could cancel their business, if they wanted to do that they would have a couple of years ago. What they did instead is work with Destiny to improve PlayMPE, and this is quite integrated into Universal's reporting and workflow.

Basically, given the small size of PlayMPE for Universal, we don't think that any gains that might be on the table by moving to a cheaper competitor would offset the disruption in reporting and workflows.

One has to understand that not only Universal would have to change, also all of its customers to whom it sends these pre-release music files. That is, PlayMPE is enjoying network effects hence considerable switching cost.

With respect to the other two risks, yes, Clipstream and generic video hosting might not become a commercial success. But most of their development costs have already been incurred.

So while commercial failure would dim the prospects for investors, it doesn't endanger the company's existence, especially considering how frugal they have been and how clean their balance sheet is.

In fact, one could even argue there might even be an upshot of sorts. Should the company abandon Clipstream, the inherent profitability of PlayMPE would gain a good deal of visibility, especially now that its fundamentals are improving.

Conclusion

We understand the skepticism towards the company after years of failed promise with Clipstream and a large transition period with PlayMPE that led it to stagnate. However, we think the tide is changing.

The shares are basically at an all-time low while dilution has been minimal; the company has a clean balance sheet, fundamentals are improving and they have a couple of new opportunities.

PlayMPE, which still generates almost all revenues, is turning around after years of (mostly bespoke) improvements, contract renewal with the biggest customer (Universal), cost cutting and increases in usability.

Clipstream is close to being marketable, based on the HVEC codec, it is a differentiator in terms of bandwidth requirements and flexibility of use, even if it requires considerably more processing heft.

Even if Clipstream ultimately doesn't become commercially successful (jury is still out), Destiny could still very well benefit from the video hosting platform they have built to benefit from Clipstream. Video hosting is a large and growing market, and even capturing a tiny sliver of that would make a material difference for a company with a sub-$10M market cap.

