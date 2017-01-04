The Impossible Dream In 2017

"This is my quest

To follow that star

No matter how hopeless

No matter how far"

- Don Quixote, The Impossible Dream (The Quest), Man Of La Mancha, 1965

The U.S. Federal Reserve will be attempting to pull off the unprecedented in 2017. After years of zero interest rate policy (ZIRP), the Fed has managed to slowly grab two quarter point interest rate hikes since the end of 2014 to lift interest rates off of the zero bound. And expectations for the coming year have the Fed raising interest rates two to three more times. Expectations are one thing - remember the four rate hikes we were supposed to see in 2016? But whether the Fed will be able to meet these expectations is another, as such a feat is unprecedented. Given the important global market implications of Fed policy, it is also worthwhile to consider exactly when over the course of 2017 the Fed is anticipated to move and by how much.

Fighting The Unbeatable Foe

The Fed is set to navigate into uncharted waters in 2017. Granted, the decision to lower interest rates effectively to 0% and buy roughly $4 trillion in assets in the years since the outbreak of the financial crisis has been an extraordinary monetary policy in its own right, to say the least. But the reality remains that no major economy to date that has entered into the ZIRP experiment has been able to successfully make its way out of it. This fact alone should make those investors that have been so quick to bash the bond market and jump on the everything is awesome train in 2017 to take at least a momentary pause.

While the history of ZIRP by global central banks is short at just under two decades, the examples of countries even trying to extract themselves from the zero bound is relatively few.

Several years back, both Canada (NYSEARCA:EWC) and Sweden (NYSEARCA:EWD) moved to extract themselves from near zero interest rate policy. During the financial crisis, the central banks for both economies had lowered their respective target interest rates to just above the zero bound at 0.25%. By the summer of 2010, when the U.S. Federal Reserve could not resist the urge to stand down and was instead preparing to plunge back into stimulus with the launch of QE2, both the Canadians and the Swedes were opting instead for more discipline by starting to raise rates.

For a while, both were successful in locking in these rate hikes. The Bank of Canada managed to bring interest rates up to 1% and hold them there for several years. The Swedish Riksbank went even further in bringing interest rates up to 2%, but this only lasted a few months before it was forced to retrace its steps.

Where are both countries today in terms of interest rates? The Bank of Canada has since cut interest rates back to 0.5%, while the Riksbank is now deep into infamous negative interest rate policy (NIRP) with interest rates at -0.5%.

In short, even those smaller economies that previously grazed ZIRP with financial crisis era interest rates as low as 0.25% were unable to escape. And in the case of Sweden, they eventually ended up effectively falling back through the looking glass into the bizarre world where lenders pay borrowers for the right to borrow money.

Once again, while both Canada and Sweden are meaningful players in the worldwide economy, they are still relatively smaller when it comes to the global interest rate landscape.

Among the major economies, the only previous example of a country trying to make its way off of the zero interest rate bound is Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ), which pioneered the misguided policy of ZIRP back in the late 1990s (the fact that its economy is still mired in a more than quarter century long deflationary trap shows how well this policy works over time - I'm so glad that so many other major central banks around the world decided to get on board in the years since). In the summer of 2006, the Bank of Japan attempted to lift off of the zero bound with a quarter point interest rate. It followed this first raise with a second hike roughly eight months later in February 2007, thus bringing interest rates to 0.5%. And there it stayed for the next year and a half until the explosion of the financial crisis. By October 2010, the Bank of Japan (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was once again back in the ZIRP zone.

All of this leads to the following basic conclusion. What the market supposedly priced in (I say "supposedly" because entirely different forces other than the views of U.S. based investors were likely at work in driving interest rates higher after Election Day, but let's proceed with the prevailing narrative for argument's sake) as given in recent months that both inflation and interest rates would be steaming higher in 2017 is something that runs contrary to anything that we have seen in economic and market history. But given the fact that nothing even remotely like this outcome has ever happened before, this quickly becomes a very aggressive bet to say the least.

The Quest

So how far is today's market expecting the Fed to run in 2017 where the brave of other global central banks dare not go? Despite all of the tough talk about how the Fed would be raising interest rates aggressively in 2017, the actual data tell a more reserved story when it comes to action.

Before going any further, we will make the following assumption. The Fed has its typical eight Open Market Committee meetings scheduled this year. But only four of these meetings include a press conference following the meeting. These are the gatherings scheduled for March 15-16, June 14-15, September 20-21, and December 13-14. Given the glacial and extremely cautious pace at which the Fed has raised interest rates to this point, coupled with the fact that the Fed bewilderingly feels the need to coddle and hold the hand of a U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) that is trading more than 40% above its previous all-time highs, we will assume as given that the Fed will only consider raising interest rates at their press conference related FOMC meetings.

Despite all of the end of year bluster, the market still considers it unlikely that the Fed will hike rates coming out of their March 15-16 meeting. According to the CME Group 30-Day Fed Fund Futures, the market is only pricing in a 29.5% probability of at least another 25 basis point rate increase. And if history is any guide and barring something extraordinary happening between now and then, if the market is at just 29.5% today, then it is very likely that they will be near zero once the middle of March rolls around.

How does this compare to this time last year when the market was still convinced the Fed would be hiking rates four times in 2016? Fed Fund futures were pricing in a 54% probability for at least a quarter point hike in March of last year. And the Fed ended up not moving once that meeting finally came to pass.

In short, I'm taking the under and predicting no rate hike in March from where we sit today.

What about the Fed's next 2017 press conference meeting in June 14-15? It is here where the markets seem to feel more confident about the likelihood of a Fed rate hike. Overall, Fed Fund futures are pricing in a 71.2% probability of at least a quarter point interest rate increase by the Fed coming out of this June meeting.

So can we conclude that a June hike will be a sure thing by the time June comes around? Not so fast. Last year at this time, the markets were pricing in a 74% probability for at least one more quarter point interest rate increase by June 2016. Yet once again this probability ended up going to zero by the time their meeting actually rolled around.

While I do think the odds of another rate hike in June are somewhat better than they were this time last year, I'm still taking the under on 71.2%. A lot can happen over the course of six months including a few more unexpectedly surprising election outcomes, a bout of financial market instability, or a shift in fiscal policy that turns out to be far slower and more convoluted than currently euphoric investors believe.

As a result, I am once again taking the under on a rate hike in June. It may happen if everything comes together well enough to pull the skittish Fed along, but I would place odds against it as of right now.

Moving on to the September 20-21 meeting, which looks like it is an eternity away given all of the uncertainties facing the global economy and its markets in 2017. Nonetheless, Fed Fund futures are currently pricing in an 85.7% probability of at least one quarter point rate increase coming out of their September meeting. Moreover, these same futures are pricing in a 50.0% chance of at least two quarter point rate hikes by then.

Sure thing? Once again no, as the market at this same time last year was pricing in almost the exact same 86% probability for at least one Fed rate hike by September 2016 and 50% probability for at least two Fed rate hikes. Given the similarity of the probabilities for June and September from last year versus this year, one is left to wonder if the market is just running on auto pilot with its repeatedly misguided expectations. For last September, the outcome that the market only gave a 14% probability last January ended up coming to pass. And the same may hold true once again this year.

My bet? While I believe we could see at least one rate either in June or September if things really come together well for the economy (a huge "if") and the stock market is running hot (much more possible), I would give this 50-50 odds at most. As for two rate hikes by September, not a chance in my view unless something really crazy happens like the S&P 500 is heading into blow off top bubble territory.

Finishing up with the December 13-14 meeting, the market is assuming a near certainty at 95.2% that the Fed will have at least one quarter point interest rate hike under their belt by the time they are coming out of this meeting. This also includes a 75.4% probability for at least two quarter point rate hikes and a 43.3% chance for three quarter point rate hikes by then. This, of course, is where the phrase "expectations for two to three rate hikes in 2017" comes from, as two is considered likely by the market and three certainly, within the realm of possibility given these probabilities.

My view? Predicting what is going to happen 12 months from now in the current market environment with so many uncertainties ahead in 2017 is almost certainly an exercise in frustration. Once again, the market was pricing in similar probabilities for December 2016 at this time last year, and all we ended up with was one measly rate hike by the end of last year. My only take at this point is that I'm unflinchingly taking the under on this interest rate outlook for 2017. Two to three rate hikes are far too ambitious in my view. One hike? Sure, I think it is likely but far from given. Two? Possibly, but I would continue to place odds against it. Three? I'm not ruling anything out, but highly doubt it.

What About The Brave Going Here Instead?

One thing is missing in all of these Fed interest rate forecasts for the coming year. The assumption is that the Fed will be steadily raising interest rates throughout the year. This implies that the market is currently assigning a 0% probability that the Fed will be lowering interest rates at any point in 2017. Given all of the uncertainties facing the global economy in 2017, I will gladly take any bet that requires anything better than 0% odds. The fact that the market is not even considering this possibility suggests where wide open areas of opportunity may lie in capital markets in the coming year. Stay tuned.

The Bottom Line

The market has set out an ambitious interest rate raising program for the Federal Reserve in 2017. Unfortunately, the market has set expectations for something that remains without precedent. As a result, the risk is high that the Fed will end up falling short of current market expectations when it comes to interest rates. In fact, the Fed may end up coming up well short of current projections by this time next year. Of course, the risk of something not playing out as expected leaves open opportunities for those that are anticipating the different outcome in advance.

