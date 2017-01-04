Chesapeake Q4 Earnings Preview: Derivative Losses Could Spoil Solid Quarter

With 2016 behind us, it's time to refresh our model and see what we can expect when Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) reports Q4 2016 earnings next month. We will be using an updated version of the model used in the Q3 2016 recap which you can find at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. I encourage you to download a copy and follow along at home. If you don't like my estimates, plug in your own prices, volumes etc… and let's discuss in the comments below.

A lot has changed since my last Chesapeake update in mid-November. Gas was at $2.50, Oil was at $46, and CHK was at $6.00. As I write this, gas is at $3.25, oil at $53, and CHK is trading at ~$7.00, so without a doubt it has been a good couple of months for CHK and its shareholders.

Revenue:

As discussed in the last writeup, CHK's "Marketing, Gathering, and Compression"(MG&C) division puts up about $1B of revenue a quarter, but is historically a breakeven business, so I assume in Q4 it will put up $1.1B in both revenue and cost, contributing little to either earnings or cash flow.

Natural Gas:

Hydrocarbon revenues is where all of the action is, and it's really as simple as multiplying expected volumes by expected realized prices, then adjusting for hedging. For Q4 natural gas revenue, I assume CHK will realize about $2.65/MCF, $0.40 under the Henry Hub average of $3.05. Production is down due to recent divestitures, but thanks to help from prices natural gas sales should be in line with Q4 at a little over $600M.

Unfortunately, the hedging game that helped keep the company alive over the last 2 years is about to blow a big hole in Q4. The problem is that CHK has hedged a good chunk of 2017 production, and some of 2018 at $3.07 according to the CHK presentations I have seen. They have to mark these to market each quarter, so the key driver is the market price at the end of the current quarter compared to the market price of the prior quarter. The Q3 ending price was about $2.80 and the Q4 ending price was about $3.80.This is for all open derivatives, so in CHK's case, I am estimating about 600BCF. Penciling that out, we might expect as much as a $600M hedging loss in Q4. That seems a bit high, so I have adjusted this down to about $400M using the Q2 loss as a guide. I also am assuming their crack hedging team was able to mitigate some of the damage and lock in some hedges at the higher prices we saw at the end of December. It is important to note that these are primarily paper losses at this point. It's a wild guess but I pencil back in a $250M gain in Q1 2017 based on a $3.25 price assumption.

Oil and NGL:

CHK may primarily be a gas company on a BOE basis, but they still get ~%40-45% of their revenue from Oil and NGL sales. For Q4 I assume production is flat at about 8M bbls for the quarter and the wellhead price is $46, a $3.00 discount to the $49 WTI average price for the quarter. This gets us to $368M of revenue from oil sales. NGL is small, so it doesn't get as much attention but I have sales at $90M for the quarter with lower volumes but better prices than Q3. Oil will also likely post some hedging losses as prices went from ~$48 to ~$54 during the quarter. My guess is CHK will book a $100M hedging loss on oil for the quarter.

Add it all together and I have Q4 hydrocarbon revenues at $1.060B which is flat to last quarter as higher prices offset lower volumes on divestitures. However, when we add in what could be a $500M hedging loss Q4 revenues will net out to just $560M.

Expenses:

Marching down the income statement, expenses are a bit easier to forecast with the exception of impairments. I have no skill in forecasting impairments so generally just leave them at $0. With prices finally headed up, I would assume most of the impairments are done for now, but with some asset sales in the quarter there is definitely a possibility of gains or losses from divestitures.

Click to enlarge

The basic assumption for expenses is that they should be falling as the company shrinks due to asset sales and delivers on promised operational and contractual efficiencies. Put it all together and I am forecasting a loss of $442M for the quarter before any impairments or gain/loss on divestitures.

Cash Flows:

Click to enlarge

CHK had a lot going on in Q4 including debt refinancing, asset sales. For the most part it was good news but piecing it all together has proved to be too difficult for me to try and accurately forecast. In particular, asset sales and values are often announced, but cash settled in later periods, and in some instances those proceeds were used to settle contractual commitments, netting very little actual cash. Because of this, I'm going to keep cash from investing and cash from financing simple and just wait for the actuals when they release the 10K. Despite the loss, however, I am going to forecast cash from operations at $330M which is a solid number that won't quite cover CAPEX but it's getting close.

For the Bulls:

Despite the hedging loss CHK is likely to report a solid Q4 next month. Margins are improving and they continue to be able to refinance debt and push maturities out past 2020. I was a little pessimistic even back in November that their June 2017 borrowing base review could get interesting, but am now convinced that they have eliminated this risk with recent asset sales and bond issuances. Oil and gas prices seem to be building a solid base around $50 and $3.00, which isn't high enough to make it rain, but it should be enough to scrape by for another year while they wait for $60+ oil and $4.00+ gas to wipe away the sins of the past.

For the Bears:

Another quarter and yet another massive loss. CHK was supposed to be a bet on rising commodity prices, but then management went and for some inexplicable reason locked in gas prices at ~$3 and oil at ~$50, all but guaranteeing another lost year. CHK will end 2017 with more debt on the books than they ended last quarter with unless they issue shares to cover their planned 2017 capital expenditures. CHK may well survive 2017, but another price collapse could be the final nail in CHK's coffin.

Gut Feeling:

This saga is far from over but the cards continue to fall CHK's way. Higher commodity prices, debt refinancing, and even a tailwind from the political arena. The things CHK needed to survive have been falling in line over the last few months. CHK isn't out of the woods yet. To complete their rebirth, they still need to pull one more ace from the deck, $60+ oil and $4+ gas. This price scenario is looking more likely but is far from being a given at this point, so stay tuned.

I encourage everyone to open up the excel file and plug in their own assumptions for a Q4 earnings discussion in the comments below.

