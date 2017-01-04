Give It Up: Forecasting Oil Prices Is Impossible

Ok, let's set the stage with a bit of humor.

And believe me, Goldman isn't the only shop pushing out self-evident crude quotables. As I noted on Tuesday, Citi is also in the business of stating the obvious when it comes to oil (NYSEARCA:USO).

Truth be told however, anyone who's being honest will tell you that when it comes to analyzing crude prices, it's damn near impossible to add any incremental value. That is, there are a few core tenets and beyond that, it's all just noise.

At the risk of oversimplifying it, all you really need to know is that i) the market is, like most markets, driven by supply and demand, and ii) supply depends largely on geopolitical considerations.

What's interesting is that the second point there makes projecting crude prices exceptionally difficult. Because forecasts are subject to the vagaries of geopolitics, they are inherently suspect. So while statements about what will determine the trajectory of oil prices are often only one step removed from being tautologies (i.e. more supply than demand will put downward pressure on commodities), attempts to get a handle on the determinants of supply are almost always snarled by the unstable nature of global politics.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in survey respondents' answer to the following question Citi posed in a quarterly EM survey: "Will OPEC stick to the deal?" Here's what investors said:

Now on the one hand, this is a derivation of the free rider problem. If I'm an OPEC member and I cheat but everyone else complies, then I'll benefit from higher prices without contributing to the cuts.

However, if everyone thinks like me, supply will remain elevated and prices will remain subdued. Here's a chart from Bloomberg which gives you an idea of just how far away the cartel is from its target:

As one analyst put it, "they have been increasing output the last few months, so the cuts will be like New Year's crash diet, and we know how those end."

So that's the simple explanation. Beyond that though, some parties to the deal (both OPEC and non-OPEC) are likely to cheat simply because they're on opposing sides of the geopolitical chessboard. Iran and Russia for instance are essentially at war with Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Syria. Put simply, one shouldn't expect mortal enemies like Tehran and Riyadh to honor any kind of compromise if there's some advantage to be gained by cheating. Throw in Iran's post-sanctions ambitions and you've got a truly unpredictable situation.

Here's the latest from Goldman:

With the market set to shift into deficit by late 2017 on its own, it now makes sense for low-cost producers to reduce output to fast-forward the normalization in inventories and avoid unnecessarily low fiscal revenues. The 2017 oil market rebalancing will also be helped by robust oil demand, in our view. Oil demand growth remained strong through 4Q2016, driven by consumer demand and by Asia. Our 2017 demand growth forecast remains above consensus at 1.5 mb/d, reflecting improved global growth and normal weather in 1Q2017 vs. 1Q2016. Oil demand remains highly cyclical and, as a result, a greater acceleration in global activity would pose upside risk to our optimistic forecast. Evidence of production cuts will be the necessary catalyst for oil prices to rise further. The first compliance meeting is scheduled to take place on January 13 and shipping data will likely provide an initial estimate of volumes by the third week of January. At our production forecasts, we expect a normalization in inventories relative to demand levels by next summer and we expect OECD inventories to meaningfully draw in 2Q2017, coinciding with our expected peak in prices with our 3- and 6-month Brent forecasts at $59/bbl.

You can take that for what it's worth, but the political scientist in me will tell you that there's simply no way to predict how this will ultimately play out. As long as the Sunni/Shiite proxy wars continue to escalate, the tension between the Saudis and Iranians (with the latter backed by the Russians) will continue to be the wild card in the deck.

Meanwhile, the MBA in me is screaming about the death of Schumpeter's gale, which presages increased supply from US producers that should have gone out of business a long time ago. This only adds to the indeterminacy hanging over the market.

And then there's Libya coming back online.

At the end of the day, it's probably best if we take the advice of former SocGen analyst Dylan Grice and just "know that we don't know."

