Market Challenge: Automakers Shine In December

Can the momentum continue in 2017?

It was a happy holiday season for automakers.

According to data from Autodesk, December auto sales saw a selling rate of 18.4 million annual units, topping forecasts of 17.7 million.

GM (NYSE:GM) saw unit sales climb 10% during the month, beating estimates. At Ford (NYSE:F), the F-Series had its best monthly sales tally in 11 years, and other Ford brands saw gains as well. Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) also saw solid sales.

Your thoughts on automakers? Do you prefer one stock over another? And can they climb in 2017?

Offer your ideas below!