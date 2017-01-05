The Meaning Of Dow 20,000

The financial press loves milestones, as they offer something to report about, something to watch, opine about and celebrate. Investors love these milestones as well, with market sentiment seemingly reacting to these round numbers in various indexes (and their ETFs, such as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)) and other stock market indicators. In our opinion these "round number" targets are completely meaningless and should be ignored.

I am reminded of a line in the 1999 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie "End of Days," when the anti-Christ is apparently going to bring on the end of the world by midnight. Schwarzenegger's character absurdly asks if this is supposed to occur on "Eastern Standard Time," as if our human invented time keeping system suddenly has cosmic significance. After all, our year 2017 is simply a human created construct and is only relevant because the world has agreed over the centuries that this is a good common way to measure the passage of the years. My analogy to the Dow 30 and all index metrics is that they are also constructed by people, and the numbers reflected by the indexes have no intrinsic significance.

In the case of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or the Dow 30, the formula for this index is simply the sum of the prices of all 30 stocks divided by a "Dow Divisor." When the index was first constructed, the divisor was equal to the number of stocks in the index, so the index value was merely the average stock price. Over the decades, the divisor has been adjusted constantly for stock splits, other corporate events and changes in the index components. The current divisor is about 0.15, which means every $1 move in a Dow stock moves the index by about 6.7 points. Another way of looking at the index is that it is simply the sum of the prices of all 30 stocks multiplied by 6.7x.

The current 19,938 level for the Dow (as of this writing, see 10-year chart below) therefore has no meaning, and the milestones surrounding its numerical performance are irrelevant. The index could simply be changed to reflect the sum of all stock prices multiplied by 5x (so the Dow would now be around 14,500) or 10x (for Dow 29,000). What really matters is the percentage change in the index over a prior period of measurement, reflecting that actual performance of a group of stocks. The absolute index numbers are just constructs that make it easier for us to compare one period to the next. (The Dow is even further flawed, as it is a price-weighted index; the movement of a $150 stock in the index is the same as the movement of a $20 stock, which really makes no sense.)

What this means for investors is that a possible Dow 20,000 (which, if reached, will surely garner headlines) should not be seen as some sign that the market has reached an important threshold that needs either a celebration or other type of reaction (e.g., time to sell as the market is frothy, or buy more as momentum breeds momentum). I've spoken to a number of clients in recent weeks who are currently wary of putting money in the market with the rationale that "it's gone up too much too fast," and others who are confused about what to do next. Unfortunately, there are truly no right answers and no one knows what's next. Dow 20,000 does not help in any way to clarify the market view.

Author's note: Please consider Downtown Investment Advisory's subscription service through Seeking Alpha, The High Yield Bond Investor. The newsletter offers deep analysis of three recommendations per month, focused on yields in the 6-8% range for the buy-and-hold investor, as well as regular exclusive insights on this asset class and related investments such as Exchange-Traded Debt and Term Preferred Stock. We seek to uncover undervalued and "off the radar" opportunities. Read subscriber reviews here. Please see our profile page for important disclaimers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.