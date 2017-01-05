Kinder Morgan: A Dividend Double Is Squarely On The Table

In the following article we take a look at what lies ahead for Kinder Morgan in 2017.

Now, less than a year later, some are stating Kinder Morgan may double the dividend by 2018.

Those of you who follow me know I have been a major detractor of Kinder Morgan since just prior to the dividend cut.

Many are currently pondering the likelihood of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) raising the dividend in 2017. Of course the answer is no. Nonetheless, the company did state on the most recent conference call they will announce a new dividend policy later in 2017. So I guess literally the statement holds water. I believe they will double the dividend when they announce a new policy sometime this year. Nevertheless, there are several major downside risks yet to be resolved. Furthermore, the question remains, is the stock a buying opportunity for dividend growth and income investors at current levels? Let's first take a look at the prospects and implications of a potential 100% increase.

What happened?

Kinder Morgan recently reported an earnings miss on both the top and bottom line. Furthermore, guidance was seen as light. Nevertheless, the rumor mill was set ablaze regarding a potential dividend increase due to the following statement by Rich Kinder:

"Our current view leans towards increasing the dividend substantially while maintaining both greater coverage than in the past and a stronger balance sheet."

This led to several analyst upgrades. Some even speculated, using consensus estimates and capex figures, KMI could afford to double its dividend in 2018 and still bring leverage down and keep the rating agencies happy. The one thing that makes me leery is the fact these upgrades came after the stock has had a significant run-up of 50%. What's more, there are a few major hurdles for Kinder Morgan to jump prior to the announcement being made. Yet make no mistake, Kinder Morgan will do whatever it takes to double the dividend as soon as possible.

What needs to happen?

I posit Kinder Morgan won't say a word about a dividend increase until it has a few of its ducks in a row. The first and foremost prerequisite event will be successfully finding a Joint Venture partner for the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline project.

-Trans Mountain Expansion

The Trans Mountain Expansion project is going to be a bear to get done as far as I can see. The battle lines have already been drawn. The thing that makes me most uneasy is a potential the change in tactics by the opposition based on the positive results of the protestors in regarding a pipeline in North Dakota.

As of now, two environmental groups have filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline extension, the first legal challenges to the project since last month's approval. The challenge states the expanded pipeline and an increase in oil tanker traffic would prove a "death knell" for a pod of endangered Southern Resident killer whales off the coast of British Columbia. Another six legal challenges against the NEB review of Trans Mountain were filed by municipalities and First Nations before the federal approval and are still ongoing.

I feel the odds favor the pipeline being implemented. The question is when and at what price? Furthermore, the pipeline was seen as the company's golden goose with approximately a 6x return on investment. This was to be achieved in by tripling throughput volume while doubling of rates. I would like to see the updated estimates on the potential revenue generation as well. The project may not turn out to be the game changer it was previously thought to be.

-Sale of Permian Basin assets

According to a recent Forbes report, Kinder Morgan is seeking to sell oil and gas properties in West Texas' Permian Basin in a deal that could fetch more than $10 billion. The properties are mostly in the Sacroc area but also the Katz, Yates, Goldsmith and Cotton fields, and produce 56,000 barrels of oil per day. Among potential buyers speculated in the report are Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Blackstone-backed Windy Cove Energy, and Fleur de Lis Energy. A sale of this magnitude would go a long way to paying down a large chunk of Kinder Morgan's massive debt load which recently totaled more than $40 billion. Nevertheless, according to the oil patch rumor mill, Kinder Morgan's Permian Basin assets may be worth only a fraction of that amount. Some have suggested it only amounts to $2 to $3 billion. Regardless, I see the sale as a major positive towards positioning for a dividend increase.

The Last Word

Kinder Morgan seems to be making all the right moves to position for a 100% dividend increase. Nonetheless, I feel the comment by Rich Kinder regarding a dividend increase has been way overplayed by the analysts. The second portion of the quote has not received nearly as much coverage. Kinder went on to say:

"That said, we'll obviously make the best economic decision at the time we reach that point and we can't give you exact timing on when we will reach our target because there are numerous factors involved."

I'd say Rich Kinder did a damn good job of giving the company plenty of wiggle room. I would bet dollars to doughnuts it all hinges on the success of the Trans Mountain Pipeline project and finding a joint venture partner.

At this point, I would say odds are they will get it done, yet the risk is not worth the reward. Even with a 100% increase, the stock's yield would be 4.6%. You could buy Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) which currently yields 11.77%. Moreover, I'd say the odds of ETP getting the Dakota pipeline completed are much higher than Kinder Morgan's chances with Trans Mountain at this juncture.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts. I look forward to reading yours. Do you think Kinder Morgan's dividend will double by 2018? Do you think the risk is worth the reward? Do you think ETP is a better buy? Thank you in advance for your participation.

