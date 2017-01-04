ARMOUR Residential REIT's Dividend Got Hacked Faster Than Yahoo's Servers

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) just declared their first dividend for 2017 and it was chopped from $.22 per share to $.19 per share. That drop in the dividend might cut into the incredible arguments the bulls were presenting. This is the first freshly chopped dividend of the year for mortgage REITs, but it won't be the last. It won't even be close. The optimism investors are demonstrating by the price-to-book ratios is completely at odds with the fundamental reality of the interest rate environment.

The Surprise for Investors

Everyone is expecting dividends to improve as a function of a steeper yield curve. That works in theory, but in practice we see less book value available for investing and the additional income from the steeper yield curve comes from taking on duration risk. If you're happy taking on that much duration risk, then so be it. On the other hand, if you want your returns with much lower risk, the ideal time comes after the current wave of investors gets slaughtered.

Can You Even Get Duration Risk?

Keep in mind that even if the investor is willing to take the duration risk, the manager of the mREIT might not be willing to take it. If they raise hedges to prevent further damage to book values, the net interest income gets thoroughly smashed. This a function of mREITs trying to shield from further book value losses and thus taking on new swaps that effectively lock in the new higher rates as a higher cost of funds.

If the investor wants to see additional income from a steeper yield curve but management wants to hedge against the risk of further damage from higher yields, what happens? Management decides how to position the portfolio and the investor can sell or live with it.

Management Warned Investors

To be clear, ARR provided their own estimate of the impact of an instant change in interest rates.

Click to enlarge

The red box highlights the relevant section. We saw rates moving up by over 100 basis points on some parts of the yield curve. Since the short-term rates didn't rise by as much, the impact on net interest income will be lower. However, I have to point out that this is the change that would be expect with absolutely no change in hedge positions. Further, the total balance of their hedge positions declined during the quarter.

Management's Projection

Management projected that their net interest income would get hammered by about 5% based on the 100 basis point increase in yields. They chopped the dividend by around 15% (from $.22 to $.19), so what gives? The most likely situation is that management recognized that they needed to raise hedges. We'll get a feel for their latest positions when the next portfolio update comes out.

The decline in their dividend most likely reflects a higher level of net interest expense on swaps. However, the decline in book value (which means common equity) means the REIT will either run higher leverage or need to shave off part of the portfolio. If they run higher leverage, than they could hold the same assets but there would be an increase in the amount of debt funding to hold the positions. That means a higher expense for repurchase agreements.

Different mortgage REITs run very different portfolios, but the market is simply sending shares higher across the board. The lower amortization for ARR will be nice (from lower prepayments), but net interest income could take a real beating if they hedge up with LIBOR swaps.

Conclusion

ARR chopped their dividend because a large increase in interest rates leads to a decline in interest income for most mREITs using a portfolio of RMBS (as opposed to CMBS or other commercial loans). The expected 5% decline clearly understated the damage because it does not account for the increase in hedges. After rates soared, it shouldn't' be a big surprise if investors find ARR raised hedges after the rates moved higher to protect themselves from taking on an even larger beating.

Investors should expect several other mortgage REITs to announce cuts to their dividends later this quarter.

