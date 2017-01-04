December's Most Important Boeing News

Every month I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Now there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the November report here.

Stock price in December

In December Boeing shares gained 3.3%, after gaining almost 6% a month earlier. In October, Boeing share prices lifted off due to a positive outlook where the company sees free cash flow rising even if it has to trim production of the Boeing 777. In November, share prices were lifted as Donald Trump became president-elect of the United States. In December, shares initially eased somewhat as Trump applied pressure on the SAM program, but headed higher after the president-elect attacked Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 and asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet.

Commercial Orders and Market

Boeing's December sales still have to be published, but nothing unexpected seems to be happening.

Boeing announced it was in the final stages of reaching an agreement with Iran in mid-December, but no final agreement seems to be drafted yet. I analyzed the order composition and discounts, which was received by some skepticism. In the end the discounts given are not exceptionally high, and for Iran there is no reason to brag about a 50% discount; it's business as usual.

On the verge of 2016, Boeing booked a big order from GECAS for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 units with a $8.25B catalog value. For those interested in discounts, our newly launched premium research service will include 2017 market values for aircraft.

The commercial market space remains challenging, due to unbalanced capacity growth. Currently some concerns are rising on how Trump's foreign policy could affect Boeing's sales in China, but it's premature to say a trade war will happen. At this point I even consider a trade war unlikely.

Defense and Space

Contrary to other months the Defense segment was more exciting, even more exciting than Boeing's Commercial Airplanes unit.

Donald Trump sent Boeing shares somewhat lower as he criticized the possible cost of the new Air Force One aircraft, but fear amongst investors blew over as Boeing and the White House issued statements, analysts shared their views, and a conversation took place between Trump and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg.

Not much later Trump criticized the costs of the F-35 program and said that he had asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet. While the F-35 and F-18 differ quite a lot in capabilities, Boeing's chances of selling the F-18 to the US Navy have increased. The US Navy already had the F-18 on its wish list, and now has (questionable) support from Trump, making the support of Congress the only missing element. Next to that, low production of the Lockheed Martin F-35A, which is not expected to hit full production capacity until 2019, also makes the acquisition of the F-18 more likely.

In the end, key is to drive acquisition prices on the F-35 lower, and Trump is effectively using the difficult position the Boeing's jet fighter business is in to achieve that.

What could preserve Boeing's military aircraft business in the longer term is the T-X contract, which replaces the aging T-38 trainer aircraft. On December 20, Boeing's T-X made its maiden flight. In order to keep competition in the military aircraft industry alive, there is a high probability Boeing will be awarded a contract build at least 350 trainer aircraft.

Conclusion

The main takeaways this month are:

Order inflow on the commercial market remains slow

Order for the F-18 has become more likely. The target, however, remains lowering prices for the F-35 aircraft

Winning the T-X contract is more important for Boeing than fighter jet sales in filling the gaps Lockheed is currently leaving.

