This 12% Dividend Yield Will Make You Look Deeper - Annaly Capital Management

While the sector should see several cuts to dividends, NLY is positioned materially better than the competition.

Unlike some of their peers, Annaly Capital Management was positioned to see a material increase in net interest income when rates moved higher.

Annaly Capital Management entered the quarter with positive duration on their portfolio and as rates increase the duration increases. The result is magnified losses.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a hybrid mortgage REIT. They have a diversified portfolio of investments but a major portion of their activity is still financing agency RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities). Because the agency RMBS model generally relies on earning net interest income from the difference between the short-term interest rates and the long-term rates, investors are under the assumption that a steeper yield curve is going to fix everything for the sector. Consequently, they kept bidding slightly higher prices for shares of NLY's common stock despite a significant decline in projected book value. The argument for bidding higher prices and ignoring book value comes from the idea that a steeper yield curve indicates more dividends. Unfortunately, things are not quite that simple.

Why Won't the Steepness Fix Problems?

A steeper yield curve is better, but volatility is terrible for mortgage REITs.

We have a few issues to take into account when assessing the way rates moved over the quarter. I want to highlight two and then dive deeply into the second.

Issue One - Positive Duration

Most mortgage REITs were running positive duration. That includes Annaly Capital Management. Their positive duration was not exceptionally high, but it was there. You can verify that by using the following image from their investor presentation:

Click to enlarge

I added the red box to highlight that a decrease in interest rates as of September 30, 2016, would've created an increase in net asset value. I'll go more in depth on the impact that a change in interest rates has on the portfolio value as part of the next section. For now, I just wanted to establish that NLY's position was not neutral in regards to rates. They were positioned in favor of rates moving lower.

Issue Two - Duration Changes

When interest rates move significantly higher or lower it pushes the effective duration of the mortgage REIT in the wrong direction. If rates move significantly higher, absent any changes to the portfolio, the effective duration will increase. That means for each 25 basis points (that means .25%) that interest rates increases, the loss of book value will be larger than it was for the prior 25 basis point movement.

To avoid any confusion: If yields move from 1.75% to 2.00%, that is a movement of 25 basis points. Using basis points to discuss yields is ideal because it is much more specific. If yields moved from 1.75% to 2.75%, it would be 100 basis points. If you say "yields increased 1%," someone will want to assume they moved from 1.75% to about 1.77%, which would be an increase of "1%" of the original yield value.

Not Protected on Major Declines in Rates Either

That doesn't mean the mortgage REITs are perfectly protected against lower rates either. If rates fall dramatically, the duration of a typical RMBS mortgage REIT declines and goes into the negative values.

The assets would still have a positive duration, but their contribution would be smaller while the hedges would continue to have a similar amount of negative duration.

More Than One Way To Lose BV for Most Mortgage REITs

Consequently, for most mortgage REITs running a typical RMBS portfolio, the book value falls if yields go up significantly and also falls if yields go down significantly. A large movement in either direction leads to losses.

Annaly Capital Management Was Not Most Mortgage REITs

This is the case for a typical agency RMBS mREIT, but Annaly Capital Management had their portfolio structured differently. Remember that NLY is exceptionally large and their size allows them to have the economies of scale to invest in multiple areas without overwhelming the income statement with operating expenses.

Consequently, they were able to structure their portfolio to be more resilient on interest rate risk, as shown below:

Click to enlarge

Green Squares

The green squares on the chart represent the positive changes that can come from a change in yields. We can see immediately that expected earnings and book value are moving in opposite directions. If rates move higher, book value declines but earnings grow. On the other hand, if rates had declined, earnings would fall but book value would rise.

Positive Duration Impact

Again, the unique factor here is that even on a 75 basis point movement toward lower rates NLY would've seen their book value increase. That is a function of both their assets and the way they were hedging the portfolio. However, that is mostly hypothetical now because we know the fourth quarter involved a huge increase in interest rates.

Impact on Net Interest Income

For the impact on interest income, we can see that it rises more with each in rates. However, we can also see that the rate at which it grows is decreasing. The movement from +25 to +50 adds a smaller gain to interest income than going from 0 to +25. The next +25 to reach +75 on the quarter has an even smaller gain.

The movement across the yield curve was not even, we saw higher yields rise by more than lower yields. At the medium to longer durations we were at one point dealing with increases as large as 100 basis points or so. The value is changing every day, so don't expect this to be precise.

The excellent thing about this situation is that NLY is in position to see net interest income increase. The gains may be tempered by modifications to their hedging strategy to pick up some additional LIBOR swaps, but the NLY's position should be dramatically better than that of most mortgage REITs that focus on RMBS.

It is critical to recognize that NLY is in a much better position compared to most peers because they carry a 12% dividend yield that is matched by Core EPS and could see an increase in Core EPS.

Red Square

The red square shows the expected impact on the net asset value, which is about 6 times the size of the impact on the portfolio value. By a +75 basis point movement we would've been expected a 6.6% decline in book value assuming no changes to the portfolio. Is it any surprise then that my models are forecasting a fairly large decrease in book value. The +100 basis point change was so massive NLY didn't bother including it in the table for possible changes.

Readers should also notice that with each 25 basis point increase in rates the loss of book value is larger than for the previous movement. This is one of the reasons that volatility is so bad for mortgage REITs. The gains to income were smaller with each increase in rates but the losses to book value were larger.

Putting It All Together

NLY was positioned with positive duration but the potential gains to interest income from each increase in yields were largest for small increases. Their loss to BV was going to be smallest from small increases as well. Despite a net positive duration, this would be a great portfolio for a scenario with gradually rising rates.

It wasn't ideal for a huge increase in rates, but it was still less exposed than most peers. My outlook on NLY is currently neutral . I want to see a large discount to projected book value too feel comfortable making the investment. My outlook for many mREITs running RMBS is negative, so I'm projecting NLY to outperform while still being at a neutral rating overall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-C, NLY-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. Tipranks: Leave rating at neutral.