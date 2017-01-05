A December To Remember For Ford Truck Sales

Forget about Lexus. It was definitely a "December to Remember" for sales of Ford (NYSE:F) F-Series trucks. While we have been updating our running total of all US car sales for December over here, Ford sold a lot of F-Series trucks in December. While the figures below aren't adjusted for selling days, we would note that total sales of F-Series trucks in December came in at 87.5K, which is the best month of December for Ford F-Series sales since 2005 and the third best December in the last 20 years.

With December's strong showing, total sales of F-Series trucks came in just shy of 821K in 2016, which was also the best year for total sales since 2005. While everyone knows that sentiment has improved since the election, it has also translated into sales of F-Series trucks as 159.6K were sold in the last two months of the year. The only other year where the last two months of the year saw a higher sales total was in 1996 (161.9K).