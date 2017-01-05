BlackBerry: How Low Can Revenues Go?

There are three things investors have been used to in recent years: death, taxes and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) revenue declines. Once a leading device company, its transition to a Software and Services business is taking much longer than expected. That has done a number on the company's revenue figures, and as seen below, analysts have not been able to take their numbers down fast enough to meet this poor performance. Today, I'll take a look at how much longer this downward spiral could last.

For the current fiscal year ending in February 2017, the Street expects a 37% decline in revenues. BlackBerry's future - its Software and Services segment - is projected to grow at a 30% clip, although that may only be on a non-GAAP basis. Unfortunately, huge declines in the legacy hardware (Mobility Solutions) business as well as Service Access Fees are taking more out than the company's growth segment can put back in.

Part of that 30% growth figure for fiscal 2017 was due to four full quarters of contributions from two previous-year acquisitions. CEO John Chen has already admitted that fiscal 2018 will not see the same revenue growth rate, with his comments on the conference call indicating a 15-20% increase is more likely. That growth probably won't be enough to offset the decline in Service Access Fees, let alone losses from the hardware segment. Analysts call for fiscal 2018 revenues of just $971 million, another 29% yearly decline - a far reach from the $20 billion yearly figure reached earlier this decade.

So how does this look going forward? Well, in the table below, I've put together how BlackBerry's three segments could look in this quarter and each one of fiscal 2018. For Service Access Fees, I used the company's negative 25% guidance for the quarter, followed by a moderating decline of 20% sequentially. For hardware, I've used a 30% decline for the current period, similar to what we saw in Q3, moderating to 20% in Q1 and then a 10% decrease in the rest of the year's periods as device licensing kicks in. For Software/Services, I'm assuming a jump to $185 million in Q4, along with an additional roughly 17% growth in next year. I've used higher percentage growth in the first half of the year, due to the company working off lower base numbers. Growth will likely slow in the back half, partially due to the law of large numbers.

If we total everything up, my table comes to about $2 million less than the current Street average for fiscal 2018. While some may think I'm intentionally trying to be bearish here, just remember that in the last nine months, the fiscal 2018 Street revenue average has plunged by $630 million. If that pattern continues going forward, there will be those at this time next year celebrating these numbers I have put forth.

It's up to management to change the status quo, because the current situation is not working. With $1 billion of net cash on the balance sheet, acquisitions would seem to be the most logical way to boost revenues. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2017, BlackBerry had only spent $5 million on acquisitions, compared to $689 million in the prior-year period. Even spending a couple hundred million dollars to get $50 or $100 million of annual revenues would go a long way for a company that is on track to be below $1 billion in annual revenues quite soon.

BlackBerry should have exited the hardware business a few years ago, when it may have been able to sell off the division for something worthwhile. Unfortunately, management was too stubborn to realize what was going on, leading to extended revenue declines and a turnaround that has taken way too long. It finally seems the company is close to a revenue bottom, which we may see in the next couple of quarters. However, that requires the Software/Services business to achieve percentage growth in the high teens at the least in fiscal 2018. If that does not occur, we may be asking this same question a year from now - and that doesn't bode well for a stock that's fared poorly over the last 18 months.

