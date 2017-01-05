Apple's Billion-Dollar Bet - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Welcome to the 2017 season of our podcast.

Rangeley Capital's portfolio managers Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher, or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, then please check out Will Buffett Buy Coke?

In the current episode, we start with the Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) investment in the SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund. Then we turn to the "vile and amazing" Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) taco. If you have feedback, please email podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

Additional disclosure: Beef Regular Taco Filling Ingredients: Beef, Water, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Defatted Soy Grits, Seasoning [Chili Pepper, Corn Maltodextrin, Spices, Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Contains Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Salt, Garlic Powder, Hydrolyzed (Corn, Soy, Wheat) Proteins, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Succinic Acid], Salt, Tomato Paste, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor, Sulfiting Agent). Tortillas Ingredients: Ground Corn, Water, Lime. Cooked in Canola Blend Frying Oil. Contains Soy, Wheat

