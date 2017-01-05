General Finance: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Depending upon your investment needs, it offers a choice of a preferred or Note for you to select from.

I like it even better now that oil prices have somewhat rebounded.

I liked this company when I first invested in it because of its business model.

This review updates my initial look at General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from my October 6, 2016, article, "General Finance: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor."

Though I hope you will read the original linked article in full, my bottom-line assessment and buy recommendation at the time were as follows:

As I originally stated, I like General Finances business model and I am entirely comfortable with its present circumstance, especially in terms of the prospect of its long-term viability, which I have little doubt of. That said, let's explore GFNCP according to its price, and if the risk is worth the reward.

A very nice yield at its current price. However, I caution that this preferred has a $100.00 par value; consequently should its fortunes turn negative, it has a long, long way to fall. Furthermore don't fall into the trap of buying it as if its par value is $25.00.

Let's see how GFN's common has performed over the past quarter since I wrote the previous articles. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

It appears that over the past three months, GFN's share price movement has been on a upward trajectory. On October 5, 2016, it traded at $4.57; now it's priced at $5.40. That's an increase of $0.83.

Now let's compare GFN's share performance over the past three months in relation to a number of its peers. Chart provided by Yahoo Finance:

According to the Yahoo chart above, GFN actually outperformed the S&P and virtually equaled the sterling performance of one of its main competitors, MGRC. Its peer comparisons: Mobile Mini (MINI), and McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC).

Before we discuss GFN's future prospects, let's see how its preferred has fared during the past three months. The following chart is provided by MarketWatch:

In step with its common shares, GFNCP's performance, which trended up nicely since October, and is currently priced way above where it was three months prior to that, on June 7, when it was trading at $79.98.

As I predicted, GFN would fare better when the price of oil increased as it has since then.

Now for a little forward guidance

Because as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield GFNCP 9.00 92.00 9/92.00 9.78% Click to enlarge

Verbatim as I previously wrote:

A very nice yield at its current price. However, I caution that this preferred has a $100.00 par value; consequently should its fortunes turn negative, it has a long, long way to fall. Furthermore don't fall into the trap of buying it as if its par value is $25.00. Determine the dollar amount you want to invest and make certain to make it your guide as you place your bid.

Now let's take a look at GFN's other offering as I previously wrote:

Yet there is another GFN investment that might be well worth your time considering. Its Senior Note, GFNSL:

At the time it was priced at $25.27. Where is it now?

Interesting that its price fell virtually the opposite of its preferred's brother's rise. Hmm, I wonder if it now provides a more appetizing investment opportunity.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield GFNSL 2.03125 24.20 2.03125/24.20 8.39% Click to enlarge

For your convenience I've attached the following QuantomOnline screenshot to help you decide which, the preferred or Note, better suits your investment needs. As far as I'm concerned, either offers you a safe investment choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFNCP.

