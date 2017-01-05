Independence Realty Trust: Bold And Profitable

New REITs come around all the time. Some take off and become the reliable dividend-producing staples that we all love to have in our portfolio.

Unfortunately, by the time a REIT becomes a reliable dividend-producing staple, it is relatively expensive. How many times have you thought to yourself, "I sure wish I had bought that stock four years ago when it was cheap!"?

One of the toughest things to do in the market is to predict which up-and-comers are going to become winners and which are going fizzle into the land of mediocre returns with shaky, or declining, dividends.

Making things more difficult is that it is easy to confuse genius with insanity. A REIT that is aggressively buying assets is also buying liabilities that can later sink it. On the other hand, REITs that are too timid can find that the REIT structure itself is too expensive.

A lot can be learned from watching how a newly formed REIT makes the big decisions regarding how and when to grow. With growth, there is always turbulence, and how a REIT handles that turbulence is a good clue into the future and just a hint as to whether the REIT might be one of the future greats.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) is a multi-family apartment REIT that has been making some bold moves. In 2015, it dramatically increased its portfolio by acquiring Trade Street Residential.

The deal was a stretch for IRT. While it increased gross assets to over $1.4 billion in value, it also increased debt to just shy of $1 billion (69.6% of assets).

These are the kinds of deals that can make or break a young REIT. One of the greatest risks to a REIT is being overleveraged, and having a 73.3% debt to equity is substantially overleveraged.

To make it worse, approximately 43.2% of that debt was floating. More than one REIT has toppled over taking on that much. It is easy to see why the market pushed IRT down as low as $6.

(Summary of IRT's debt as of September 2015 Source: IRT 3rd Quarter 2015 Presentation)

Fast forward one year later, IRT has made some great strides. Trade Street has now been fully integrated. Additionally, IRT took the opportunity of all the turbulence to internalize its management.

Previously, it was managed by a subsidiary of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS). This deal required a repurchase of 7.3 million shares and an additional $43 million to RAIT.

IRT has worked hard to reduce their debt by proceeds from profitable dispositions, refinancing and issuing stock. While still high, IRT's debt is down to $880 million, only 15% of which is floating.

(Significant improvement, Source:IRT 3rd Quarter 2016 Presentation)

Most importantly to investors, IRT has done so without sacrificing the safety of its monthly dividend.

There is one more significant hurdle in the near future, and that is the $290 million in loans due in 2018. However, given how IRT has managed its debt load so far, there is little reason to believe that there will be significant trouble in handling that debt.

Growing Rents

IRT has grown same store NOI by 6% year over year and has maintained an occupancy rate around 93%. Once the balance sheet has stabilized, IRT's current assets are providing FFO sufficient to support the current dividend with an 85% payout ratio.

With average rents ranging from $564/month to $1,521/month and a total average of $977/month, IRT focuses on practical apartments affordable to the middle class. Offering the safety of a large demographic appeal and exposure to general economic growth.

IRT has proven it can maintain a respectable growth rate, even with a lot of other distractions within the company. This bodes well for when the turbulence dies down.

Looking to the Future

Going into 2017, we will see an entirely new IRT. What was once an externally managed small REIT of mostly class B apartments is now an internally managed modestly sized growth REIT with a healthy mix of class A and B apartments.

Due to its currently high dividend, which I believe is perfectly safe, I have initiated a long position.

This is an investment I will be watching closely. I fully expect that within the next year, IRT will start making new acquisitions again and the quality of those acquisitions will play a big role in the long-term health of the REIT.

As of today, IRT offers a great monthly dividend and near future upside as the full impact of its efforts over the last two years are realized.

It's takeover of Trade Street was bold and risky, and management appears to have navigated the worst of the rapids without harming common shareholders. In my book, that is the beginning of a potentially great long-term investment.

Sources: SEC filings