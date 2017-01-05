Twitter's Consecutive Declines Show No Sign Of Stopping For The Next 2 Years

Since Twitter Incorporated (NYSE: TWTR) had its IPO on April 11th, 2013, it has seen a consecutive decline year after year in its price since inception. For the first year of TWTR going public, it saw a major increase of 92.6% in last half of 2013! With such a massive increase, investors were sure that a pullback is highly possible. However, it was hard to think that TWTR would be on a fast decline until today. We know that many investors from the get-go believed TWTR to be a bad investment. Since the company practically had no revenue stream and produced no services in which it can make a profit. The only thing it does have but cannot be measured quantifiably is data. TWTR rolled out the advertising platform to all users of the social media company. However, even with the advertising platform to generate profits, it is still lagging behind in making headway with earnings. Facebook, on the other hand, has seen success in the advertising sector, while TWTR lags behind. TWTR continues to try and figure out how to make the platform a more monetizing one. One more compelling factor of TWTR's trying times is by comparing this year's performance to the benchmark index of S&P 500. We can see that although all indexes were making highs and are coming off a recent rally, TWTR continued to lag behind and even decrease. The chart goes to show that investors are turning heavily to TWTR's fundamentals alone. Its performance is directly related to its fundamentals without any support from the index's massive incline.

Advertising revenue below expectations

One of the primary reasons that the company is facing hardships is the stagnant revenue from its advertising platform. The lack of price movement is due to its high price compared to competitors such as Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Instagram. These two companies are cost competitors in the market for social media marketing. The COO Adam Bain stated that its advertising prices are still at a premium, while the company continues to prove that the advertising platform is worthwhile in spite of the higher costs to advertise with it.

I think TWTR will continue to decline due to many fundamental reasons as well as some technical characteristics that are supporting my claim. Regarding fundamentals, TWTR has not been able to outshine so that investors can gain back confidence in the company as a growth opportunity. Currently, TWTR is still not undervalued and is not a good place for an extended position. The current price-to-book per share is $6.486, while TWTR is currently trading at $16.44, which is a 2.539 multiple of its stock price. I do not think that TWTR would go bankrupt, if anything, it can turn out to be a great take-over opportunity if the price continues to decline.

Fundamental metrics are showing a bleak future for TWTR

The D/E ratio is at .328, which is pretty small. TWTR is lucky that it is low because the ROA (-5.83%) and ROE (-8.52%) are not showing any signs of improvement. It goes to show that its return on equity and assets are not producing any benefits to the company's financial health. If most of the company's investments execute with borrowed funds, that would make its financial leverage high and cause it to go negative regarding its debt payments. An increase in equity and assets will create a deficit that no company would want to go through.

Although earnings have improved, they are still negative. TWTR's negative EPS has decreased inching its way back into positive territory. Investors will need more than a positive EPS report to regain confidence in the company. TWTR has made numerous attempts at creating new revenue streams or improving current ones. Another revenue stream is "promoted accounts" in which they pay to have the individual's Twitter name branded and recommended to other users. Lastly, the latest project is "Periscope." It is a live streaming social media platform in which users can view other users' videos that have been completed or are currently streaming. The company is looking to generate revenue through in-video advertisements. It is a fascinating concept, but so is TWTR. For a company to survive, it needs sales and differentiation in regards to capturing audience. TWTR continues to push towards creating new revenue streams. So far, it continues to look bleak and stagnant. It is safe to say that TWTR will remain stagnant for much of 2017, making it difficult for the company to allow significant change for a possible turnaround. Unless it rolls out a new innovative product that may allow it to rekindle its lights, investors should continue to be bearish on TWTR.

Officers of the company have made much insider selling on the open markets. In 2016, there was consistent selling totaling around 362,068 shares traded on the open markets. Usually, company officers sell some of its shares on the open market during December before the holidays for earnings. However, seeing consistent selling can give a weak sentiment to inside confidence of the company. On the flip side, it could mean nothing at all. In the same year, officers purchased only 15,500 shares, which is relatively small compared to the amount of selling going on.

The company's 4Q earnings report showed an increase in revenue compared to the year prior, but TWTR's fourth quarter guidance did not seem to calm investors' nerves. Analysts were estimating around $633 million, while the company's guidance shows first quarter revenue around $595 million and $610 million.

Technical overview to support fundamental reasoning and strengthen its probability

Even with fundamentals falling short of showing any signs of revival anytime soon, the charts also comply with what the key metrics illustrate, with TWTR having a possible trend line on the weekly chart as well as a previous pullback about 50% away from the trend line resistance level. However, what makes it more interesting is the head and shoulders pattern that has formed on two time frames. The daily and weekly charts have already broken the right shoulder through the support level, triggering a possible continuation to the downside.

With two time frames converging, TWTR makes an even stronger candidate to follow through and provide an excellent fluid move down. On top of that, we have all market indices near highs, and investors are sure that we will see a correction or pullback in the years to come. It is not like the current rally in the markets has affected TWTR's performance to give any indication of a reversal.

Thumbs Down For TWTR; consider it a short

I believe TWTR to be a great short opportunity for the next year, as any potential prospects that it currently has underway seem to continue to be stagnant, while the price continues to depreciate. $15.58 looks like a great entry short with stops breaking above the high of the right shoulder, which is $19.85. However, if the trade continues to decrease and go in your favor, and the weekly trend line is less than the high of the head level ($25.25), then begin to use the trend line resistance as a trailing stop while waiting to get filled with desired targets. For targets, I used the Fibonacci retracements/extensions to get a better idea of finding target levels.

You can see in the chart that the Fibonacci levels have bounced or rejected certain levels providing confidence in my Fibonacci placements. I believe that targets could be anywhere from $8-$4, which is near the 1.618 and 2.618 levels. The current set-up provides a 2.71 risk/reward ratio, which isn't that bad. Don't forget that if the move continues downwards, then the stop will decrease, thus increasing your risk/reward ratio.

Closing arguments

For TWTR to change investor sentiments, it will have to provide remarkable results in the next four quarters of 2017. However, we see from 2016 that wasn't even enough. If TWTR can increase its revenue stream quarter over quarter, while providing some new sources of income, it may have a shot at gaining interest from investors. It currently has a lot of cash and short-term investments for liquidations if needed, which is good in regards to the company's liquidity and solvency. If the company does not shape up and show substantial progress in 2017, we can continue to see it in decline to possible price levels near book levels. My sentiment is that it will continue to be stagnant in 2017 since revenue growth has been slowing for 2016 at about 8.20%. That is why TWTR looks more attractive to the downside than to the upside. TWTR has far too many factors giving bearish signals, while bullish sentiments are lacking substance.