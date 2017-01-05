Some have expressed interest in our opinion (yes, seriously).

But we do have an opinion on the matter.

We usually stay quiet on the topic of portfolio construction.

We introduced the idea of using dark pool data to make investment decisions only a year ago, so it's not surprising that our inbox usually looks like this:

Dark pool?

How to get this data?

Is this for real?

More recently, however, the subject of the emails has shifted, and the messages seems to be less skepticism and more...

"Ok, now what do I do with it?"

We find this shift really gratifying, since we think it means that some investors have gotten used to the idea that the market is structurally fragmented and asymmetrical. And that there might be a way to use this to our advantage.

But this comes with a bit of a hang-up: When we get questions about portfolio-level decision-making, we don't quite know what to say. We're not advisors, after all. But...

We do have an opinion

And our experience has led us to believe that a portfolio built to harness volatility is naturally better than one that shies away from it. But like all volatile things, market volatility can be destructive. As you may or may not know, setting a spark to gasoline is inadvisable outside of limited circumstances.

Naturally, it's those limited circumstances that interest us, because it's when volatile things are compartmentalized and contained that they become powerful allies. And that's why we're calling this the...

Internal combustion portfolio

For example, we want to take little bits of something volatile (like gasoline) and harness it so that it can move us rapidly forward.

And in the same way that we opt to spark an engine's cylinder rather than the fuel tank, we prefer to only dedicate small amounts of cash to a high volatility position while the rest stays essentially untouched.

If this sounds similar to a barbell strategy, that's because it is. Except that we're going to take the idea a bit farther.

So here's what the portfolio looks like:

Now let's delve into what comprises these two partitions.

Q: What's in the tank?

A: Something liquid and safe - that's all that matters. It could be cash, short-term bonds, or whatever else suits your fancy. This is simply the no-risk part of the portfolio.

Q: What's in the engine?

A: Long options. An equal amount of calls and puts designed to be as near to market-neutrality as possible. This part of the portfolio swings wildly in value, but if we have a clear edge (as we believe we do) then the equity curve trends upward.

Why market neutrality? Because we're confident in the validity of our data, and we want to hedge out market risk while maximizing our alpha signal. Since we're perfectly happy on both the long and short side of a trade, we can comfortably hedge the broader market out.

In this sense, the portfolio resembles even more closely that reciprocating piston engine that we find in a car. The engine is actually improved because the cylinders fire and the pistons move in opposition to each other.

Best-case scenario?

The high-volatility, market-neutral engine of your portfolio jumps in value (100s of percentage points, ideally) and you feed the gains back into your low-risk tank. Very nice.

Worst-case scenario?

You lose 10% of your portfolio value.

Being that your options will gain substantially from both gains and losses in the broader market, this isn't terribly likely.

In fact, the only way to achieve the worst-case is for all of your option picks (your "cylinders") to fail. But this is where the validity of your alpha signal and the power of diversification come into play. Even with a few dead cylinders (and there will always be some), our engine keeps moving forward.

Why don't more people do this?

Some people don't know what an option is. That's unfortunate. Some people are playing with more limited account types. That's unfortunate, too. Some people - deep down - don't actually think they have an edge on the market, even though they talk like it.

Our advice? Don't be like these people. If you're a stock-picker of any variety (you're reading Seeking Alpha, so there's a good chance), then you should be leveraging your alpha signals instead of letting the market decide your returns for you.

And that's why you should consider driving you portfolio with internal combustion. Sorry, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Have a different opinion from our own? Let us know in the comments so we can deprecate you.

