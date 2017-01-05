Trump And Alibaba, A Match Made In Heaven

Limitation on U.S. immigration policy will allow Chinese companies to gain access to higher quality talent that had previously been going to the U.S.

Since Donald Trump was elected to the office of President of the United States of America, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock has been nothing but down, big. 20% in fact, and that was despite the fact that Alibaba blew away analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line just prior to the election.

It is easy to point out why the stock has been doing so poorly lately, fear of China. Alibaba is one of China's biggest and fastest growing tech conglomerates, and since Donald Trump was elected president, both tech companies and Chinese companies have been underperforming the market. This is largely due to suspicions about what policies Donald Trump may enact when he becomes president of the United States. And unlike many of the other issues that were the backbone of Donald Trump's campaign, the office of President has a significant amount of unilateral power over U.S. trade policy.

As I often talk about, the stock market makes knee jerk reactions, throwing out the proverbial "babies" with the "bathwater."

Lets analyze Donald Trump's proposed policies and the effect they will have on Alibaba.

Trade War/Tariff:

As if it wasn't hard enough for American companies to compete in China already, a trade war with China would only make things worse. Donald Trump's confidant and newly appointed special advisor Carl Icahn sold his shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the past year, saying that "you worry a little bit, maybe more than a little bit, about China's attitude." Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is blocked in most of China. Uber recently gave up on China, investing in its main Chinese competitor Didi-Chuxing. Its not a friendly place for American companies to compete, and a potential trade war with China would only make things worse. This would further strengthen Alibaba's competitive position against the American companies in the many different business segments in which it operates (more on these later).

Currency Manipulation:

Trump has claimed several times that China manipulates its currency in a way that decreases its value, making Chinese companies more competitive. While this may have been true at one point, it is certainly not the case right now. Chinese Yuan outflows since Donald Trump was elected have been gaining steam. Despite a yearly foreign currency purchase cap of 50,000 yuan per person, the yuan fell nearly 7% last year against the dollar, the biggest loss since 1994. On the contrary, the dollar has been surging since Trump was elected on predictions of fiscal stimulus and higher inflation. If Trump was to get his way with the Yuan, the currency would likely devalue significantly, putting Alibaba and other companies at a distinct advantage in international markets, as it would be cheaper for them to operate. A devaluation of the Yuan would also make Alibaba's international e-commerce retail platform, which grew 178% YOY in the most recent quarter, accelerate even faster as the goods sold would be even cheaper to oversees buyers (likely ones not in the U.S., as a tariff would be cost prohibitive, although this could counterbalance an imposed tariff. Alibaba does not provide information on the countries or regions of its international business.)

Limitation on H1B1 Work Visas/Immigration

Trump has claimed that his administration will scrutinize what it calls "abuses" of the H1B1 work visas program. He called out Disney for a recent debacle in which they fired American workers and used the h1b1 visa program to replace these workers with cheaper foreign counterparts. Donald Trump has vowed to end this practice and make h1b1 visas harder for tech companies to acquire. This has certainly impacted the sentiment on wall street, which saw the tech sector decline after the trump victory, being used as a bank to invest in energy and financials, despite an overall market rally. Alibaba declined in accordance with American tech, but yet again, what is bad for American tech companies may actually be Alibaba. With a limitation on the number of high skill foreign workers that will be recruited to the U.S., Alibaba will have an easier time recruiting top talent, and likely will be able to do so at a cheaper cost.

Now I realize that their certainly is a bear case for Trump's effect on Alibaba, but I believe it is overblown. Alibaba sells goods to the U.S. in two capacities; what it calls the International Commerce Retail platform and the International Commerce Wholesale platform. As I noted earlier, Alibaba does not provide information on how much of this revenue is attributable to the U.S., but the combination of both segments are at best, negligible in comparison to what Alibaba is doing on a grand scheme. The International E-commerce Wholesale platform accounted for 6% of total revenue in the most recent quarter, growing merely 11% YoY (by far Alibaba's slowest growing segment, next slowest was 28%). The International E-commerce Retail platform accounted for only 2% of total revenue, growing 178% YoY. Now we are unable to determine how much of these goods are being sold to America and would likely be impacted by a Trade War, but even if we assumed it was the entirety of both segments , it would still only be 8% of a company that grew total revenue 55% YoY in the previous quarter.

Now we addressed the two segments that may be directly negatively effected by Trump Policies. Lets address the other segments.

Alibaba is a huge player in China's cloud, and business is booming. 3% of total revenue came from cloud computing in Alibaba's most recent quarter, up 130% YoY. As we addressed earlier, due to a potential better inflow of talent and competitive advantage against American companies, Alibaba's cloud computing advantage in China is likely here to stay. Alibaba is also rapidly expanding their services outside of the China. They recently announced data centers in Dubai, Japan, Germany and Australia.

Another one of Alibaba's crown jewels is its rapidly expanding digital media and entertainment segment. Accounting for 4% of total revenue in the most recent quarter, the segment was up a whopping 302% YoY. This is yet another segment where Alibaba is poised to continue its domination. As you may know, just this year Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) gave up on its attempt to enter China. Yet another advantage for the Chinese company in China.

In addition to the segments we have mentioned, Alibaba also has its core China retail segment (78% of rev, up 40% YoY) and China wholesale segment (5% of rev, up 37% YoY)

Given all that we have discussed, when we add in that Alibaba trades at a p/e under 50 and is growing revenue at 55% YoY, it is a very compelling buy. Its obvious that China does not play fair. As I have demonstrated numerous times in this article, American companies have a tough time competing in China, and this will lead to continued dominance for one of the worlds largest fastest growing companies.

Always do your research before investing, and as always, stay vigilant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.