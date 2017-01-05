The U.S. Equity Markets Seem Ready For A Pullback... And Deserve One

Buying stocks at the current situation and valuation is nothing but a blind, following the herd, wishful thinking.

After ~8 years of ZIRP The monetary policy has changed course into a tightening mode.

The post election rally is losing steam and the hype that the elected president identity has caused may hit reality real soon.

Strong USD, higher inflation and higher yields are surely going to hurt US companies' results and keep the downwards trend of the S&P500 EPS.

The S&P500 P/E is already trading at elevated levels and stock prices are expensive in both absolute and relative terms.

2016

In spite of a rough start, the US equity markets have enjoyed another year with positive returns in 2016:

Generally speaking, the more diversified, small cap, indices - IWV, IWM, IWB - have led the way with the exception of the DJIA "sneaking" in, mostly due to this index being price (and not market cap) weighted. The main indices - DIA, SPY, QQQ - posted nice returns, especially for those who got in around the low point of mid-February.

P/E Ratio at a Level that "Calls" for a Pullback

See for yourself:

Source: Robert Shiller and his book Irrational Exuberance for historic S&P 500 PE Ratio.

The current P/E ratio for the S&P500 is 26.10. Guess when was the last time we reached that level? You're right: 2008...

The mean is 15.63 and the median is 14.64. We're almost doubling these normal levels.

Some people expect the S&P500 EPS to improve soon mostly due to Mr. Trump's expected tax cuts (see hereinafter). Not so fast, folks, not so fast. While the tax cuts - if they indeed take place - may go into effect as early as 2018 (at best), we already suffer from counter effects (see hereinafter) that are damaging and will continue to damage US companies' financial results in 2017. Since when do we invest based on what may (or may not - don't forget this!) happen rather on what is happening for sure (right here, right now)!?

No matter how you look at it, stocks are expensive. Some people try to explain and/or justify this by all sorts of hopes and expectations. There are simply no facts or results that support the current rich valuation and just like my eREITs overvaluation call from mid-2016, I stick to what I see and what I see is overvaluation.

This is a hype; a hype that is fueled by hopes and expectations on one hand and by a favourable timing - end and beginning of years, a time that historically support stocks - on the other hand.

Hope and expectations tend to fade away and timing is, well, temporary. I believe that as soon as the inauguration ceremony takes place - January 20th 2017 - we may start feeling and possibly seeing a change.

A wishful thinking or a solid-founded call? Time will tell...

The Statistics Never Lie?

This was the 8th consecutive year for the S&P500 to record positive returns:

Moreover, in 13 out of the last 14 years the S&P500 delivered positive returns. The only year that ruins the perfect score was 2008.

In most cases, the statistics never lie but the statistics eventually "straighten" by moving back to the mean, to the "normal" zone. Scores like 8 out of 8 and 13 out of 14 are not sustainable in any field/area - and equity markets are no different.

Historically, the ratio of positive to negative years when it comes to the S&P500 annual performance was between 1/4 to 1/5 (That very much depends how far back you go). even if we use the 1/5 ratio, it means that in the 15 years between 2002 to 2017 (inclusive) we "suppose" to experience 3 years (in total) of negative returns.

Assuming that the statistics would "straighten" out over the next few years we are expected to experience three negative years out of the next six years (2017-2022, inclusive) in order to reach the historical 1/5 ratio. That's a 50% chance or 1/2.

If we are to use the more conservative 1/4 ratio, things obviously look worse. We will have to go through four negative years for the S&P500 out of the next six years in order to reach a more reasonable ratio of 1/4. That's a 66.66% chance or 2/3.

Not the best odds to put money on a bet of another positive year for the S&P500.

Post-Election Trends are NOT Positive for the US Economy

Since the election, everybody seems to be anxiously waiting for the president-elect's tweets (=another reason to place TWTR on the LONG side) where Mr. Trump is promising to "Make America Great Again". Is it only me or do you also find these "Magic-MAGA" words to belong to the pre-elections campaign rather to the post-election policy!? Writing colorful tweets isn't as tough as dealing with non-colorful problems, issues and tasks.

Lets see what has happened in the real world, outside of the social media cheering crowd, since 11/8/2016:

Much stronger USD (NYSEARCA:UUP) >>> Bad for the economy (US companies see lower revenues, higher costs and a deteriorating level of competitiveness) Higher inflation (TIP, VTIP) and higher forward-future inflation expectations (NYSEARCA:RINF) >>> Bad for the economy Click to enlarge Much higher short-term rates (SST, SCPB) >>> Bad for the economy As a matter of fact, in order to see the last time the 3-month Libor was at or above the 1% mark we have to go all the way back to 2009 (and back then it was for the wrong reasons...). Higher short-term rates mean higher borrowing costs and many people/companies may struggle to meet their financing mounting costs in the near future. Much higher long-term yields (TLT, UST) >>> Bad for the economy

To sum it all up, while most portfolios cheer about the new government, (apparently) new agenda and (allegedly) new policies - the actual developments are already severely damaging the underlying expectations that everyone are so cheerful about.

Putting it differently, while high hopes for the future are building-up at present, high pressures are mounting at present that seriously damaged that very same future... Conundrum at its best form!

A Loosening Fiscal Policy...

Lets see what Mr. Trump actually is promising - directly (first three items) or indirectly (last three items) - the American people on the path to make America great again:

Tax cuts

Expenditure on infrastructure

Higher government expenses

Trade war

Currency war

Political conflicts

Let me ask you the following: If it was so easy to shift an economy any economy - around by simply saying: "Lets waste a lot of money" - and that's, in essence what Trump is saying - wouldn't previous presidents would do the same, i.e. reviving the economy by... well..., words!? If it wasn't so simple, I assure you that Mr. Trump wouldn't be the first one to come up with this "magic formula" to MAGA.

If only things would be that simple... Unfortunately, they are not...

Let me tell you loud and clear: If Mr. Trump stick to everything he has planed/announced and/or expected/hoped to do - the US will fall much harder than it fell in 2008.

See those numbers below? Click to enlargeIf Trump is to spend as much as he is about/expected to spend - the US numbers will look more like those of Japan (EWJ, DXJ), i.e. more than twice as much as the current US numbers.

Trump is mostly focus on the short-term, i.e. first presidency term, but if people around him won't restrained his fiscal policy ambitious targets - a possible short-term spike may end up with a long-term boom.

... will Most Probably Lead to a Tightening Monetary Policy

It's not me who say so - but Fed members say so themselves.

Here's what the Financial Times wrote about the most recent FOMC minutes taken from the December 2016 meeting (emphasis mine):

Many officials of the US Federal Reserve said the central bank could be forced to lift rates higher than expected if Congress passed economy-boosting tax cuts next year, according to minutes of the Fed's final policy meeting of 2016. Almost all Fed officials meeting on December 13-14 said the risks of growth surpassing their forecasts had grown because of the possibility of more "expansionary" fiscal policy under president-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Again: "risks of growth surpassing their forecasts had grown". And the reason? "because of the possibility of more "expansionary" fiscal policy under president-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress."

I believe that if it was possible the words "possibly irresponsible" would be added between the words "more" and "expansionary" in the second paragraph.

The Fed will not act because they cheer to Trump's tweets or because they see a much better economy (this will take time, if at all). Instead, what they are implying is that they may be "forced to lift rates higher than expected" because of unprecedented/unheard of boost to fiscal policy.

Once again, ask yourself: Should Mrs. Yellen would have thought that such a move by the government is so positive, wouldn't she bother say so to president Obama sometime over the past few years!?

So what does it mean that she didn't? Is it possible that Mr. Trump's suggested fiscal policy isn't so "great", neither to the economy nor to America? Is it possible that the monetary policy would be forced to shift itself sharply into a tightening mode simply because the fiscal policy might get out of control?

I rather leave these questions open for each reader to provide his/her own answers but I think that you don't need a PhD in economics to figure out that pouring money (that will be borrowed of course) into an economy doesn't change that economy fundamentally. It's more like giving a shot against flu (or a double dose of steroids if you like) to a patient with a terminal illness.

It may cause the patient to feel a bit better in the short-term but it unfortunately won't cure the long-term, terminal/fundamental, illness.

2017

2016 was a fantastic year, just like 2009-2015 were...

A year from now, we may look at 2017 and see it as just another link in the 9-link chain of positive years for the S&P500.

I'm not here to say that this may or may not happen. I'm here to warn you that the odds aren't so much in favor of this anymore.

The statistics don't lie and the statistics have turned against the bet of the S&P500 recording another positive performance this year.

Even if 2017 ends up positively, this is exactly what putting money into the stock markets these days has become: a bet. A simple and pure bet that a few tweets and a lot of good intentions would turn the economy upside down. Sorry, folks, but it doesn't work that way. Correction: It never worked this way and there's no reason to assume that this time it will be any different.

This is exactly why I maintain my cautious stance and my defensive outlook. We are only two trading days into the new year and it seems like the party is running at full swing. Nevertheless, bear in mind that it usually takes time for a party to warm up but it takes much less for a party to cool down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT, SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.