I Was Bullish On Prospect Capital, Now What?

I have been bullish on Prospect Capital for more than a year. In that time, I have written 8 articles explaining why.

My reasons: dividend yield, expanding discount to NAV, dividend sustainability, forward outlook and insider interest.

In that time, the stock has bottomed, bounced to an 18-month high and paid its dividend the whole time.

My total returns, based on regular purchases timed to the release of my articles, are over 30%. The distribution paid monthly was more than 1% of the cost basis.

The question at hand is: What to do now?