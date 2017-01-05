I Was Bullish On Prospect Capital, Now What?

I have been bullish on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) for well over a year. In that time I have written 8 articles, published here on SeekingAlpha, explaining why. My reasons include the amazing yield, an expanding discount to NAV, dividend sustainability, forward outlook and insider interest. In that time the stock has bottomed, bounced to an 18 month high and been paying my dividend the entire time. This is a quick look at how a new investor would have performed during that time and how the power of value investing, dollar cost averaging, and a little patience, can literally pay dividends.
My reasons for being bullish;
- Amazing yield. At the time I first became interested in Prospect it was yielding about 12%. Over the course of my purchases my average yield is 14.21%. The best yield at price I received was nearly 17%.
- Expanding discount to NAV. Prospect trades at a discount to it's NAV. Due to a variety of factors, including a decrease in distribution just prior to my involvement, contributed to a long term bear market in the stock and historical deep discounts to NAV. At last report NAV was $9.60, at current share prices is giving an 11.5% discount. My cost basis is $7.16, a nice 25% discount.
- Dividend sustainability. At the time the dividend was looking healthy, healthy enough any way. The company had already cut the distribution as predicted by the market so there was little fear of another.
- Forward outlook. The forward outlook was positive. Although the stock was still in downtrend when I began purchasing it bottomed soon after. The prospects, no pun intended, for total returns over the next 12 months, as predicted by historical results, was attractive at roughly 75%. I've made 31.11% due to the nature and timing of my purchases. For the purposes of this piece I am assuming the purchase of 100 shares the first trading day after the publication of an article, using the closing price for that day.
- Insider interest. In the months leading up to the end of 2015 and into the first months of 2016, insider purchases ramped up to a point that I, and others, took notice. While not a guarantee of success this fact helped convince me that the sell-off in shares of PSEC was overblown. Insiders Bet Big On Prospect Capital.
So, what to do about Prospect Capital now?
- The dividend. The dividend is still pretty healthy, about 12% at today's market price and attractive for income investors. I might buy more simply because of the yield. The 800 shares I already have pay $800 annually, almost enough to buy another 100 shares. At the point of producing exponential portfolio growth I should reinvest distributions each year. Dividends lead to more shares, more shares equal more distributions and on the circle goes.
- Scott Kennedy provides an in depth look at PSEC's NAV and dividend sustainability each month, his view is that the dividend is stable and that there is a chance (small) of special dividend in 2017. As a regulated investment company it can use spillback income to pay dividends, at this time there is $0.27 in spillback available for use.
- The discount to NAV. The discount has shrunk considerably from its peak but is still providing some value for new investors at -12%. There is not a lot of room for the discount to narrow, compared to historical averages, but there is a chance for NAV to rise.
- Forward Outlook. With the economy, the market and interest rates on the rise, along with the hope of deregulation, it is only a matter of time before credit markets loosen and we begin to see an increase in NII and NAV that will lead shares of the stock higher as well. NII fell in the most recent quarter but that is due to two things, divestiture of HarborTouch which led to the portfolio being under-invested. This situation is already being addressed by management, new investments have already been announced for the current quarter.
- Insiders are still interested. The massive purchases of 2015 and early 2016 have ended but insiders are still nibbling. Two execs, Stark and Oswald, have either purchased or received gift shares totaling 49,000 since late spring. This is not an astounding number but when combined with the already substantial positions held by COO Eliasek and CEO Barry support the idea of insider optimism.
My Conclusion
While Prospect Capital is not offering up the same discounts and yields it was early last year, it is still attractive. The yield is above 10%, the distribution is stable with a chance of special being issued this year, there is still a discount for value investors, insiders remain interested and forward outlook is positive. I remain bullish on PSEC, my upside target is $9 in the near term with a chance of moving higher later in the year.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.