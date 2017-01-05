I Was Bullish On Prospect Capital, Now What?

I have been bullish on Prospect Capital for more than a year. In that time I have written 8 articles explaining why.

My reasons: Dividend yield, expanding discount to NAV, dividend sustainability, forward outlook and insider interest.

In that time the stock has bottomed, bounced to an 18 month high and paid its dividend the whole time.

My total returns, based on regular purchases timed to the release of my articles, is over 30%. The distribution paid monthly more than 1% of cost basis.

The question at hand is: What to do now?