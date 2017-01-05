Macy's: Nothing Shocking Here, Snap Up The Dividend

Not surprisingly, the department store struggled to meet EPS targets though the company still remains highly profitable.

After the close on Wednesday, Macy's (NYSE:M) somehow shocked the market with weak numbers from the holidays. The stock slumped nearly 11% in after-hours trading on the news.

The stock is now trading back towards the recent lows from earlier this year. Is now the time to flee the stock or rush back into the struggling department store?

The big part of the equation is that Macy's isn't alone in this issue facing department stores. Even Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) provided a similar warning after the close. One big key though is that these department stores are highly profitable, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), not so much.

The investment thesis is entirely different when a company warns and still makes $3 per share versus a company producing sizable losses each and every year. In fact, the weakness in Sears likely helps these department stores over the next few years.

Macy's reported that comp sales were negative 2.1% for the holidays and total sales mostly inline with previous expectations. Clearly, the department store was forced into larger discounts than expected in previous guidance.

The company still expects to earn $2.95 to $3.10 per share for the year. The number is nearly double the current annual dividend of $1.51 per share, providing plenty of support for the yield that sits at 4.7% in after hours. Previously, the stock hit support when the yield got this close to 5%.

In my last article at the end of November, I chose to stay long Macy's due to the extreme valuation even up around $42. The key being that missing earnings by $0.30 per share in 2016 and even each year for the next decade doesn't adjust the valuation equation that much considering the valuable real estate.

The most important aspect being that the department store continues generating sizable profits in the process. At an EPS of $3, the stock trades slightly below 11x actual earnings.

Also, don't forget that Macy's pays an income tax rate of nearly 37% providing some potential upside to earnings from tax relief. The proposed tax cuts could boost earnings by nearly 20% alone.

The key investor takeaway is the retail environment for department stores is tough. The market though is throwing away Macy's when the stock trades back towards the lows of the year while offering a rather large dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, KSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.