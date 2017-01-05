My Top Long For 2017: Cemtrex

Cemtrex prefers to grow by acquisitions, which is not a strategy preferred by most, but has been highly accretive for the company thus far.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) is a small industrials company out of Long Island, NY. You've likely never heard of it, but it immediately needs to be on your radar because of its low valuation, high appetite for growth, and positioning in several different, but favorable global markets. This stock is a classic high risk, high reward small cap with an attractive, yet unrecognized growth profile. Based upon a projected fair value of $19.41/share, the stock has implied upside of 163%.

Source: Cemtrex

Background and Quick Trading Data

Cemtrex is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of just $72 million. Its volatility is massively high, and to put it blatantly, management even wrote in the risk factors section of its recent 10-K, "Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk." Having been in the position for a couple of weeks now, I can tell you that some days you'll be up over 10%, but other days you'll suffer 6% losses. If, after reading this pitch, you choose to buy the stock, think about allocation carefully as to not subject your entire portfolio to an undue level of risk. Liquidity is not yet ample enough for major institutional investors to take positions in, as they risk a liquidity crunch in the event of a selloff; however, it's perfectly adequate for retail investors. The rolling three-month average daily volume is just over 370,000 shares. The stock's beta is 1.16.

Below is a 3Y chart of CETX, where you can see that the company has trended down significantly for a majority of the chart. However, the company has received a fantastic boost from positive operational developments in 2016, leading to a more than tripling of the stock price in the last eight months.

Source: StockCharts

Cemtrex does not currently pay a dividend, which makes sense given that it is a heavy growth-oriented company. Now, the stock has been on a tear-up lately, putting up some of its largest gains of the year on higher volume. The stock currently sits well above its primary moving averages and is actually overbought according to momentum indicators like the RSI.

Source: StockCharts

Very minimal short interest is currently built into the float, just about 100k shares. While a high short interest can sometimes be a good thing as it can lead to a short squeeze, the lack of market participants betting against this stock is noteworthy. While I'm sure some commenters will be deterred by the fact that the company has gone on an upward tear the past couple of weeks, let me assure you that there is still a highly favorable risk/reward scenario based upon the markets Cemtrex operates in and its current relative valuation.

Growing, Growing, Growing

CETX is an absolute growth horse and is able to be one because of an aggressive strategy to pursue growth through acquisitions. In the last twelve months, Cemtrex has bought two separate businesses: AIS and Periscope GmbH (not to be confused with the live-streaming video app Periscope), both of which are accretive to shareholders. These are uniquely financed acquisitions, split between cash, stock, and debt raises on each transaction, which shows that management is conscious of not overleveraging the balance sheet and increasing the risk of a credit event. The company only focuses on presently accretive acquisitions, which is quite encouraging.

The company operates in two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products & Services (IPS). Per the company, EMS, "provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which includes product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, comprehensive testing services and completely assembled electronic products." Next, IPS focuses on air filtration and monitoring systems, as well as the construction and maintenance of plant equipment. Both segments operate on a global scale, which is quite unique for a company this small. Below are the general themes of the business and how Cemtrex is looking to capitalize on them:

Emerging markets continue to experience industrial growth; specifically, looking to India and China

More manufacturing jobs are created in the United States, which could certainly be possible under a Trump presidency

Clean energy continues to take on a larger market share, such that new systems are produced

Automotive market continues to strengthen

Wearables market continues to increase in size

Automation technology, for which CETX has a large exposure to in its EMS segment, continues to make strides in medical and industrial technology

None of these themes are difficult to achieve, in my opinion. One to highlight perhaps is the first theme, where growth in India and China will allow this company to secure more contracts and, in turn, bolster financials. For example, per its December presentation, the company stated that India has plans to build 1,000 GW of power generation over the next thirty years, which is roughly equivalent to the size of the current U.S. power grid.

That's a large addressable market for Cemtrex to start picking apart. We're already seeing the company be able to do this, as revenues attributable to Asia since 2015 are up 25%. Also related to power is theme #3, which details providing monitoring solutions for greenhouse gas emissions. This is a market growing at a 7.3% CAGR, which provides a sustainable level of contracts for this company to attain.

To capitalize on these positive market themes, Cemtrex is pursuing a growth by acquisition strategy. While this can be dangerous, as it can cause the company to take on unsafe levels of leverage or if goodwill experiences a sizeable write-down, recognize that Cemtrex is focused on making acquisitions that have limited levels of goodwill and have high levels of assets relative to liabilities. Additionally, the way it's varying the purchasing methods shows it is cognizant of that.

An interesting note in the recent 10-K also peaked my interest. Cemtrex, back in mid-October 2016, filed a letter of intent to acquire a small, Silicon Valley-based EMS company. More news is expected to come of this as 2017 gets underway. As soon as one acquisition closes, this company is looking to make moves, and that's exactly what you want as a shareholder. As this company progresses, the more and more accretive acquisitions that take place will only lead to a higher level of earnings per share.

Putting Pen To Paper

Now, let's provide some financial statistics into the mix. This company, amazingly enough, has been profitable for 24 straight quarters. That's saying a lot for a small-cap name that is growing like wildfire. The company is projecting a 64% increase in revenue and a 74% increase in EBITDA, detailing margin strength. There's limited geographic concentration, with 57% of sales coming from Europe, 29% from the United States, and 14% from Asia. From a segment diversification standpoint, EMS and IPS are both expected to contribute an equal 50% to sales. Need more impressive growth statistics? The company had 20% organic growth alone in 2015, a 5Y revenue growth of over 250%, and is projecting to increase revenues by nearly 300% over the long term.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Presentation

What's One Share Worth?

With industrials and industrials-linked companies, I'd typically apply a net asset value analysis as they're well-established companies that have been operating for decades in very predictable operating environments. However, CETX is not your every day, run-of-the-mill industrials company and an NAV analysis is only going to disappoint. I'm attaching a link to the NAV model I've built on my Dropbox, which also includes a cost of capital calculation, and the link to a small comparables model.

Relative to a current market cap of $72.8 million, the company has a net asset value of just over $15 million, which implies absolutely no margin of safety and would actually mean that investors should short the stock! However, this goes against the many positives of the stock and because an NAV is not suited for companies that operate in the manner that Cemtrex does, it should be ignored. This low NAV has been present for many quarters and had you shorted CETX at all in the last eight months, your position would've been wiped out.

So, let's take a look at the company's core valuation multiples relative to competitors. To do this, it's important to recognize that Cemtrex is one of the smallest players in the industry, if not the smallest. It competes against many multinational companies, that have divisions dedicated towards the same services that Cemtrex provides. Cemtrex's edge comes from implementation of its service and contract quality. Two core comps are CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE); however, the company also includes Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL), CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC), Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), and Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) as close competitors. Again, the model will also be available on my Dropbox, here.

Source: Derived From Capital IQ

I've highlighted Cemtrex's P/E ratio just because of how low it is relative to the comparable pool of companies. The average P/E of the pool is 27.5x, which means that if CETX were to close the valuation gap from 12.7x to 27.5x, the company would be worth $157.6 million, or roughly $19.41. This is a core reason behind why I am currently long.

Cemtrex also has an incredibly low EV/Sales, surpassed only by Jabil and Benchmark Electronics. Other EV metrics follow a similar pattern and these metrics would be significantly lower if Cemtrex did not have a sizeable debt balance from funding acquisitions. The P/B ratio is right at the median, implying that the company is neither over or undervalued from that standpoint.

Other Important Items

Just to bring a few other items of interest to light about CETX, we'll start with the fact that no one customer accounts for more than 10% of sales. A lack of customer concentration ensures me, as a shareholder, that in the event of an environmental weakness, Cemtrex's business impact will be limited.

Next, this company benefits from regulations that go towards the promoted use of clean energy, as well as deregulation that limits outsourcing. For example, a core driver of growth for this company is the Federal Clean Air Act of 1970, which was further aided by the COP21. Increasing regulations in this realm will undoubtedly help the company. At the same time, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to the United States will allow Cemtrex to benefit materially, as this is one of the major themes for its EMS segment.

I will say one downside that I've noticed is that the company is not shy to dilute the float. But, float dilution here isn't due to at the market secondary and tertiary offerings because management needs capital to continue operations. That would be a highly negative form of dilution. Dilution, in the case of Cemtrex, comes from funding acquisitions, which end up benefiting shareholders because they have a strong history of being accretive, and it also comes from convertible debt. Convertible debt is just a strategic way to obtain financing for a lower interest rate because there's an embedded option to convert into equity. Right now, $3.7 million worth of debt is convertible and a portion of that is expected to dilute the float.

Two people are responsible for owning a significant portion of outstanding stock: Aron Govil and Saagar Govil. They are both C-suite and run the company on a day-to-day basis. They currently control over 50% of voting equity. The company is authorized to issue 20 million shares of common stock, but there are currently 9.92 million shares outstanding and a Series A preferred 1 million shares. As for other shareholders, there are a few hedge funds in the stock, but none of these funds represent more than a 1% stake in the company, with the exception of SB Auer at 2.18%. What this tells you is there is space in the float for a major investor to come in and pick up a sizeable stake, and news of such an event would cause the stock to catapult upward.

Conclusion

It's rare to see a company grow so rapidly, with such a low valuation, and because of this anomaly scenario, I took a position about two weeks into December. I'm up considerably on the position and fully expect to be up an even higher percentage after the market recognizes this significant gap in valuation. With favorable macroeconomics creating growth opportunities for this company over the short and long term, I am encouraged by the company's ability to continue being a quality business and to provide an outperforming return to shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CETX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.