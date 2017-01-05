Will International Markets Stymie Schlumberger In Q4?

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reports Q4 earnings on January 19th. Analysts expect revenue of $7.04 billion and EPS of $0.27. The revenue estimate implies flat growth versus the $7.02 billion reported in Q3. Investors should focus on the following key items:

North America Might Not Be Enough To Lift Earnings

OPEC's agreement to cut oil output has pushed oil prices into the mid-$50s. Rising oil prices have driven up stocks of energy-related names like SLB, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and Weatherford (NYSE:WFT). In turn, animal spirits have returned to the North American oil patch.

In Q3 Schlumberger's total revenue was off 2% sequentially. North America was also down 2%. Last year the company acquired Cameron International, which added revenue in deep sea drilling. However, for now North America land drilling is the hottest segment in oil services. Revenue from North America represented 24% of total revenue last quarter.

At December 30, 2016 the North America rig count was 815, up 4.4% Y/Y. While drilling should be robust, until services spending also rebounds North America could be constrained. Q4 earnings should reveal whether growth in earnings justifies the excitement over rising oil prices. I suspect North America will be up, but not enough to drive total revenue growth into the high single-digits.

International Could Remain A Headwind

Ex-North America the company's revenue was off 2% sequentially. Latin America represents 14% of total revenue -- the same as Q2 2016. In September the company cut exposure to cash-stricken Venezuela due to insufficient payments from state-owned oil company PDVSA. Venezuela has run up billions in unpaid bills to soften the blow from the decline in oil prices from their Q2 2014 peak. In response, Schlumberger had previously put PDVSA on cash pay, but it found other vendors who would extend it credit. Schlumberger's pull back in Venezuela could negatively impact Latin America revenues this quarter.

Meanwhile, Europe is a major point of contention for the world. Brexit touched off volatility for global markets. After the Renzi Referendum received a "No" vote experts are speculating if Italy will also leave the EU and fracture the euro. The EUR/USD hit a 2016 low of 1.08 in mid-November. It is now below 1.05. That means Schlumberger's European revenue will likely be lower in dollars due to the declining exchange rate. Europe/CIS/Africa represented 27% of total revenue last quarter. I expect the declining euro to provide headwinds in Q4.

Conclusion

North America should deliver solid revenue growth. However, Schlumberger receives 76% of its revenue from international markets which I expect to experience major headwinds. Revenue from Cameron International fell 13% sequentially last quarter; deepwater is expected to be the last market to rebound so Cameron should weigh again. 23% EBITDA margins -- paltry by Schlumberger's stands -- could slide further if the top line does not grow. I expect another underwhelming quarter for the company relative to Halliburton and Baker Hughes.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLB, WFT, HAL, BHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.