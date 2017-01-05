When It Comes To Trump And Stocks, Investors Have It All Wrong

When I take a trip (which is pretty often), I generally plan for at least one or two things to go wrong.

I assume most of you do the same. There'll be a mix up at the hotel, a delayed flight or, in the absolute worst case scenario, you arrive on Saturday evening only to find out the next day that you've traveled to a state that either i) doesn't sell liquor on Sundays, ii) doesn't sell wine in grocery stores or iii) both.

So you make contingency plans - you "hedge."

Well there seem to be a number of highly paid strategists who are all set to take the Trump trip with no contingency plans. Everything, these folks assume, is going to go right. You can review some actual excerpts from recent research notes here.

Generally speaking, these human magic eight balls are pretty optimistic about the prospects for stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), with 2500 on the S&P being a pretty popular target for 2018.

Now as absurd as I think it is for any "professional" forecaster to assume that nothing will go wrong even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary (e.g. highly contentious elections in Europe and extreme uncertainty regarding the Trump administration's policy platform), I don't necessarily blame the Street for upgrading its outlook after the election. After all, the going assumption was that Trump would lose, and so, once he won, it made sense to reassess. Do I agree with what analysts ultimately came up with? Well, no, but I don't blame them for tweaking their models to incorporate the unexpected Trump victory.

Ok, now we get to the funny part. While it's one thing to assume outcome A and then reevaluate given the occurrence of outcome B, it's entirely another to assume outcome B and then after outcome B happens, change your mind about the likely ramifications because it looks like your projection was wrong. But damned if that's not exactly what participants in Citi's quarterly EM survey did when it came to the US election and I think it says something important about just how bad we (and I'm using "we" here to denote the entire investment community including myself) are at making predictions.

Here is some color from Citi along with the applicable graphs (my highlights):

The nationalistic message was sent loud and clear with Trump's victory in the elections. The S&P rallied unabated since November 9 on expectations that fiscal policy will bolster US economic growth. Most respondents, over 75%, now expect S&P to be higher from current levels, while only about 13% expect stocks to be lower. Pre-election, the consensus was Trump would be negative for stocks. (Figure 4) Similarly, on the 10y, nearly 70% expect 10y to be higher from current levels, with almost 50% expecting it to be higher than 2.75%. 65% expect the Fed to raise rates twice in 2017, 25bps each, while a third expect three hikes next year. Click to enlarge

So the very same people who prior to the election overwhelmingly believed a Trump victory would be risk negative, overwhelmingly decided Trump would be risk positive after he won.

And let's face it, it's not like the guy made any secret of what he planned to do should he somehow pull off an upset at the ballot box. Sure, his policy proposals amounted to vacuous one-liners that could easily have emanated from the mouth of a high school student, but investors who took the survey cited above didn't discover anything about Trump after the election that they didn't know before the vote. The only thing respondents knew post-election that they didn't know pre-election was the direction of stocks in November and December. In other words, survey participants basically changed their minds after they got a chance to see how stocks behaved after a Trump win. Perhaps the title of Citi's note should have been "Hindsight Is Always 20/20."

And finally, the punchline (because I'll never leave you without a punchline): these very same people, when asked about their "top concerns" in the new year, put Trump at the top of the list:

(Chart: Citi)

As it turns out, human beings' tendency to be poor predictors of short-term stock moves isn't mitigated by pooling their collective "wisdom."

People's predictions then, are a lot like risky mortgages - pooling them doesn't transform subprime into AAA.

So the next time you read an investor survey, remember everything said above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.