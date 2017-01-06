Kate Moore Positions For 2017: Fiscal Spending And Deregulation Could Be The Key To Unlocking A New Era Of Growth

There is scope for a real improvement in earnings growth if Trump delivers on some of his campaign promises.

After a long and winding 2016, we reach another new year. As we have done for several years, we are checking in with some of our top authors for their views on the coming year and beyond. Our panel includes experts on a range of different asset classes and investing strategies. As always, the focus is on an overall approach to portfolio construction and investing outlook.

We continue this series with Kate Moore, Chief Equity Strategist for BlackRock and a member of the BlackRock Investment Institute. She is responsible for developing equity market insights and actionable investment advice, as well as for representing BlackRock’s market views to clients.

She responded to a few questions from Seeking Alpha Editor Rena Sherbill about the markets and what investors should look for in 2017.

Rena Sherbill (RS): As we enter 2017, are you bullish or bearish?

Kate Moore (KM): Cautiously bullish. In the first quarter, we expect US-led reflation − rising nominal growth, wages and inflation − to accelerate. Reflation should continue to lead to a steeper yield curve and dampen the returns for longer duration fixed income. Outside of the US, we see very few risks to steady economic growth. Importantly, our gauges suggest that risk appetite is still relatively subdued, pointing to further upside for risk assets - particularly equities - if investors begin putting their cash to work.

RS: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect US markets in the coming year?

KM: Growing trade tensions and a rapidly appreciating US dollar. Before even entering office, the president-elect has begun to test the waters with China which gives us some concern about the future relationship between the world's two largest economies. While a strong dollar may help US purchasing power, it would also be a challenge to earnings.

RS: What were you most surprised about in the markets this year and how, if anything, did that change your market outlook?

KM: The most surprising dynamic in the equity market this past year has been the absence of volatility. At the start of 2016, if you had told me that the UK would vote to leave Europe, Trump would win the US presidency, oil would be the best-performing asset over the year, two emerging market presidents would be impeached, and developed market monetary policy would finally diverge - I would have expected significantly higher equity index volatility. At times, the low level of volatility was unsettling but ultimately it did not change our view on the fundamentals. A return to a more "normal" volatility environment would be good news for active equity investors.

RS: Does the recent US Presidential election affect your outlook at all?

KM: Absolutely. While we had a cautiously constructive view on the US economy before November, the outcome of the US election has increased our confidence in fiscal stimulus and the continuation of the current economic expansion. The Republican sweep should lead to less regulation, lower tax rates, and higher infrastructure spending. The election super-charged some of the sector rotation in equity markets that began earlier in the fall. Financials are a perfect example: reflation, monetary policy normalization, and a steeper yield curve inspired a sharp rally.

But there is still so much uncertainty when it comes to the incoming administration's policy - even though the market has clearly started to price in the best (and fastest) case scenario for change. Strong flows into US equities led to relatively crowded positions and elevated valuations by the end of 2016, and this may be a risk to the sustained outperformance of the US in the near term.

RS: What do you see for developed and emerging markets in 2017?

KM: In general, we expect a positive year for stock returns. The relative outperformance of any region within developed markets will be very influenced by the market's interpretation of changes in policy, politics, and the rate of currency adjustments. I mentioned earlier that the US looks like a consensus and crowded position at this point. However, there is scope for a real improvement in earnings growth if Trump delivers on some of his campaign promises. Political risks and cautious corporate behavior may weigh on Europe again in 2017, although relative valuations are becoming increasingly tempting. In the near term, I expect Japanese equities will benefit from the tailwinds of a depreciating yen and undemanding valuations.

We are sticking with a constructive outlook for emerging markets, despite the tail risks of protectionist trade policies and a soaring US dollar. Economic and structural reforms underpin our macro outlook. But I have been particularly encouraged by improving corporate profitability and solid earnings growth. We expect the Chinese leadership to promote stable growth given the important political transition later in the year, and commodity exporters should continue to benefit as oil prices respond to supply reductions and demand gains.

RS: What are the major catalysts for markets in 2017?

KM: I think the whole market is focused on a major shift in policy - particularly a hand-off from monetary policy to fiscal policy. That said, the prospects for meaningful fiscal stimulus are greatest in the US and monetary policy will continue to be a major driver of risk assets around the world over the year ahead. Clarity around taxes and trade will likely be critical. But the most impactful catalyst for the economy will be a revival in animal spirits. Companies have been understandingly conservative with their spending and investing plans in the years since the financial crisis. A pro-business environment should stimulate a rotation from buybacks to capex and would be powerful for markets.

RS: What themes are you looking at for 2017?

KM: Outside of reflation, I think that the gap between winners and losers will widen in 2017, and cross asset correlations should fall. This environment would reward a more active approach to investing - specifically picking regions, sectors, and factors. Income strategies should continue to be a key part of equity allocations over the next year. Stay focused on dividend growth; look for companies that are generating strong free cash flows and have the ability to raise payouts over time. Our highest conviction sector call remains Financials, where the macro, fundamentals, and sentiment all should support outperformance. Health Care also looks interesting here - particularly given the disconnect between solid demand growth and low valuations.

RS: Any additional considerations you'd like to share with readers as they ponder their investing strategy in 2017 and beyond?

KM: Despite the recent change in recent run up in rates, we remind people that the run up in rates will still likely be capped by the lower overall growth potential of the modern economy. Ageing populations, weak productivity and excess savings have structurally lowered the prospects for global growth, and in order to achieve greater returns investors will still likely have to continue to focus on taking smart risks and income strategies. Fiscal spending and deregulation could be the key to unlocking a new era of growth.