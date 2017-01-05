Waste Connections: Base Breakout Points To Higher Prices

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is a stock I've been watching the past few years, but always seem to miss it when it signals a breakout. I finally decided to actually put the stock on my main watchlist this year, as I grew tired of somehow missing it on my nightly scans for new breakouts. Unfortunately, by the time I finally moved it to my watchlist, I'd already missed an 80% run in the stock over the past 2 years. I have long been a fan of the company's fundamentals, as the garbage industry is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Waste Connections closed 2016 up 40% and was one of the few stocks that never broke its 200-day moving average once last year. The stock weathered the Q1 correction like a rock, only correcting by a mere 10%. Despite a powerful start to the year, the stock frustrated investors a little by grinding to a halt in August. While the S&P 500 and other sectors exploded higher in Q4, Waste Connections sat idle, carving out a base between $72.00 and $79.00. Today it finally broke out of that base, and has signaled a new long entry based on my trend following system. Not only did the stock close at a new 3-month, it also simultaneously recorded a new all-time high close as well.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

In addition to the sector being quite recession proof, the company has been quite generous in the dividend department. The company's annual dividend has grown from $0.075 to $0.72 since it instated the dividend in 2010. This represents nearly 1000% growth over less than a decade, and a current yield of just under 1%. While the company's dividend yield is not as high as Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) or Waste Management (NYSE:WM), the company has made up for it with its outperformance.

I employ a trend-following approach for my equity accounts, and my trading strategy is very simple. The system has zero room for subjectivity, and relies purely on price to make decisions. When looking for new entries, I want to see a stock make new 3-month highs out of a base, while above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. In addition to this, I want the stock to be in a weekly uptrend. The base breakout gives me a way to define my risk, and the base itself helps to shake weak hands out of the stock while it consolidates. The idea behind this setup is that the stock is already in a bull market, and is now seeing a resumption of its uptrend.

Click to enlarge

(Source: YCharts.com)

While the decision-making for my system is based purely on price and the dominant trend, I prefer to do a very basic fundamental scan. I want to look for growth stocks preferably, that have a positive earnings trend and growing revenues. Waste Connections fits this bill perfectly, as the company has grown revenues from $1 billion to over $3 billion over the past 8 years. On the earnings front, the company has also shown strong growth, as it's reported double-digit annual diluted EPS growth for the past 5 years.

Due to Waste Connections meeting both my fundamental and technical criteria for new entries, I have added the stock to my US equity portfolio today. I am already long the stock from late December on the Canadian market, but am now long on both markets. The technical breakout on the US side is a little nicer in my opinion, and I would like a little exposure to the industrials space in my account. I am already heavily long technology and miners, and would prefer to add a company with a little less beta to give my portfolio some balance. I went long the stock at $80.10 today, with a stop on my position at $71.25 on a closing basis.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Taking a look at the weekly chart of Waste Connections, there is absolutely nothing suggesting that this run is over. The stock is trending above a rising 40-week moving average, and has just completed a 20-week base breakout. This is extremely bullish in my opinion, especially given the tight range the stock was trading in.

Click to enlarge

Zooming into a daily chart, we can get an even better look at the base in place for the past 5 months. The stock has been trading in a $7.00 range since August, and base breakouts this tight typically see strong momentum behind them. The 50-day moving average which acted as support between February and July has caught up to price, and the 200-day moving average is trending higher at a good pace. In addition to this, the stock continues to make higher highs and higher lows, which is a tell-tale sign of a bull market. I expect the 200-day moving average to continue to act as support for Waste Connections, and any unwelcome earnings surprises should find support at this level.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what if I am wrong on Waste Connections?

If this is a failed breakout for WCN, I always have a stop in place to protect me. Before I enter any trade, I decide where my stop is going to be so that I know how to properly size my position. The goal when fitting a stock for a stop is to find a level where I believe the current trend to be invalidated. In the case of Waste Connections, I believe this to be at $71.25 on a closing basis. There are two reasons I have chosen this stop:

1) A close below $71.25 would represent new 6-month lows for the stock. Due to the fact that I enter new long positions based on new 3-month highs, I do not want to be long a stock making new 6-month lows.

2) A close below $71.25 would also represent a clean violation of the 200-day moving average. While I am ok with a stock briefly overshooting its 200-day moving average on the downside, I do not like to see a stock close more than 2% below this level. The 200-day moving average currently sits at $72.97, and a close below $71.25 could potentially open up the door for lower prices.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Due to my conservative risk profile, I only allow myself to risk 1.0 - 1.25% of my account of any one trade. Given the difference of $8.95 from my $80.20 entry to $71.25 stop, I have a position risk of 11.1%. This means that I am allowed to use up to 11% of my portfolio to go long Waste Connections. An 11% portfolio sizing with an 11.1% position risk puts me just below the high end of my allowable account risk on any one trade (11.0 x 0.111 = 1.22).

Waste Connections is an excellent long candidate for those looking for exposure to the industrials sector. The stock comes with a modest dividend yield that management has been instrumental in increasing over the past few years. Given the strength of the current base breakout, I would not be surprised to see Waste Connections trade as high as $95.00 a share in 2017. The company represents my largest position in US equity account, as well as the 2nd largest position in my Canadian equity account. As long as WCN can remain above $71.25 on a closing basis, I see no reason to doubt the bull market in the company's shares. WCN is turning junk into profits and it would be a waste to pass up a breakout this nice.

Click to enlarge

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

For full transparency I have shown my main Canadian investment account above to show my money is where my mouth is. I employ a trend-following strategy for the majority of my positions, and WCN is my most recent new long entry in this account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WCN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following. Disclosure: Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. You are responsible for all the risks and financial resources you use from the author’s content, and from the application of any aforementioned trading systems. The content above is not an investment research report. You should not engage in trading unless you fully understand the nature of the transactions you are entering into, and the extent of your exposure to loss. If you do not fully understand these risks, you must seek independent advice from your financial adviser. All trading systems are used at your own risk. Any content written herein by the author should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. It is your responsibility to confirm and decide which trades to make, and the content above should not be relied upon in investment decisions. Past results are not indicative in any way of future returns. In no event should the content by the author be interpreted as an implied promise or guarantee. The author is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of using any of his trading systems. The information provided by the author is intended solely for informational purposes and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted. None of the content published by the author constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, or investment strategy is suitable for any individual. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of his material.