Market Outlook For 2017

With optimism surrounding the Trump election, stocks have made new highs with the Dow nearing 20,000. But once the Trump "honeymoon" is over and reality sets in, what will be the direction for stocks, bonds, commodities and currency markets? We looked to Michael for his view on those questions from a technical point of view and to Alasdair for his fundamentalist outlook.

As debt grows exponentially compared to linear growth of income, something has to give. Some analysts suggest we are heading for another 1930's deflationary economy. Others see a dollar collapse from lost confidence in the Fed leading to major inflationary problems. Alasdair and Michael give their views.

Listen to prepare for 2017.

Alasdair Macleod runs FinanceAndEconomics.org, a website dedicated to sound money and demystifying finance and economics. Alasdair has a background as a stockbroker, banker and economist. He is a Senior Fellow at the GoldMoney Foundation. His weekly articles written for GoldMoney are posted on his blog.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology. In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.