How Deep Will The Solar Crash Be?

There are a few companies which are less pessimistic and others which are well equipped to withstand the downturn.

Once again, this is causing widespread damage in the industry. We do a little survey of the market and the condition of some solar panel producers.

Maybe it's time to get concerned. When looking at the following graph:

It's pretty difficult to look at if you are an investor of solar stocks, basically any of them. While solar energy undoubtedly has the future, especially as battery prices are also falling precipitously, this doesn't necessarily translate into big wins for solar investors.

The problem is, of course, that solar cells and panels are a near commodity, hence prices can fluctuate pretty violently according to the state of the market.

We're now going through one of these inevitable periods of oversupply, basically on the back of a slowdown in the two biggest solar markets, China and the US, each for different reasons.

Both markets experienced a flurry of activity when changes in subsidies (or, in the case of the US, abolishment of the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit or ITC) were announced. In China, there were cutbacks in subsidies, but in the US, the ITC was prolonged until 2023 (with a gliding scale from 2019 onwards).

So after the frenzy in both markets we're experiencing a bit of a slowdown. But the funny thing is, the price destruction contains the seed of its own success as the subsequent fall in average selling prices (ASPs) lures in new buyers.

China

China's 2015 solar installation was already rather good (from Bloomberg):

China accounted for more than a quarter of global solar additions with a record 15.1 gigawatts of installations last year, according to data from the NEA. China's total solar capacity was 43.2 gigawatts at the end of 2015, surpassing Germany as the country with the most installed solar capacity.

But things got positively frantic in the first half of 2016, when China installed a whopping 20GW of new capacity, but here you can see what caused the frenzy, and the subsequent slowdown:

Power developers were also pushed to complete installations ahead of a proposed reduction in the price paid for solar power by grid operators, said Wang. China' government decreed in late 2015 that only projects that were operational by 30 June 2016, would be eligible for a 'feed-in tariff' of roughly 1.0 yuan (15 U.S. cents) per kilowatt hour (kwh), while projects completed after that date would be eligible for a lower tariff rate.

However, the second half isn't so bright, at least not in comparison. And then there is next year, from PV Magazine:

GTM calculates that China will end 2016 some 28.3 GW of solar heavier, which is more than twice the amount of capacity added in the U.S. In 2017, though, demand is expected to slump by around 40%, and this year's figure is unlikely to be surpassed for a few years at least, said Attia.

You see a marked slowdown in China, and since it's twice the size of the next biggest market (the US), this is mostly responsible for the price slump now.

But given the renewed air quality issues in China, with much of the North really clouded in toxic haze several orders of magnitude above WHO safety levels, largely from coal burning power plants because of the cold, combined with the price plunge of solar cells itself, we somehow think this is only a temporary setback.

And while China is by far the biggest solar market, it's far from the only one. India is emerging as the next growth market, driven in large part because they have a toxic air problem that is at least as bad as that in China. From Fortune:

India is an ideal market for solar power given its high insolation, low electrification levels, relatively high energy costs and growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions. The country is projected to install about 5.4 GW of photovoltaic capacity this year. However, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is projecting installations of 15 GW and 16 GW over the next two years, beginning from April 2017. This would translate to roughly 22% of global demand for 2017. The government aims to install a cumulative 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022

It doesn't even mention the more or less permanent toxic haze in places like New Delhi. Since that 100GW goal is rather ambitious, it remains to be seen. GTM Research still thinks they'll come close:

GTM expects India's solar capacity to grow a further 60.2 GW between 2016 and 2021, which would leave the nation a little short of its 100 GW by 2022 goal. India currently has close to 9 GW of installed solar PV capacity, which means that the nation would have to add around 30 GW of additional solar in 2022 to end that year on track.

But, of course, these are mere projections, we'll have to wait for activity on the ground, but even India's energy Minister argued in April that solar is cheaper than coal fired power plants, and that should help.

This year, solar energy prices in the country dropped to around parity with coal for the first time ever, hitting 4.34 rupees (about 6 US cents) a kilowatt-hour (kWh), while coal tariffs range usually range in between 3-5 rupees/kWh (about 5-8 US cents).

The US

Needless to say the industry has been growing rapidly:

But you see a couple of years of expected retrenchment through 2018 as projects were raced before the supposed end of the ITC (which didn't materialize). Then we have a new government, which might not be as favorably disposed to alternative energy as the previous one.

But as we argued elsewhere, we don't see much scope for the new government to have all that much impact on the industry apart perhaps on tax equity financing. On the other hand, the falling prices themselves could spur new demand.

Prices

As SA contributor TechGrows has noted, alternative energy is now competitive with fossil fuel, based on extensive calculations in the latest version of the Lazard report.

This year, unsubsidized, thin-film utility scale solar PV (produced by First Solar) produces electricity for $46-56/MWh. The range for wind is $32-62/MWh. Natural gas, which is the cheapest conventional electricity generation source runs at $48-78/MWh. Taking into account current subsidies, the range for thin-film utility scale solar drops to $36-44/MWh and the range for wind drops to $14-48/MWh. This shows that renewables are now the cheapest source of electricity generation in the USA.

The project market has gotten rather competitive, leading to some stunning tenders elsewhere in the world, from ThinkProgress:

Chile has just contracted for the cheapest unsubsidized power plant in the world, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reports. In last week's energy auction, Chile accepted a bid from Spanish developer Solarpack Corp. Tecnologica for 120 megawatts of solar at the stunning price of $29.10 per megawatt-hour (2.91 cents per kilowatt-hour or kwh). This beats the 2.99 cents/kwh bid Dubai received recently for 800 megawatts. For context, the average residential price for electricity in the United States is 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

And then lower again, from ThinkProgress:

This week saw the lowest-ever bid for electricity from a proposed solar plant, worldwide. A proposed development in Abu Dhabi will sell its electricity for 2.42 cents a kilowatt-hour (kWh). The bid answered a request for proposals from the state electric company for a 350-megawatt (MW) solar plant. For context, the average price per kWh for residential electricity in the United States - from all sources - is 12.73 cents. Wholesale prices for electricity can vary dramatically, but a set of record-low bids last summer for solar in Austin were around 4 cents per kWh.

Companies

However, potentially, such periods of panel glut can be highly damaging to companies:

The price erosion itself compresses margins; it's not unusual for second tier companies to experience negative margins in these periods.

Oversupply boosts inventories, which are costly in and by themselves. Either these inventories are written down, further eroding finances, or they're dumped onto the markets at steep discounts, leading to further price erosions.

In serious slumps, the least efficient plant capacity, or even whole companies, need to be closed. This happened on a large scale in the previous downturn.

Do we need to worry? Yes and no. Yes because the cell and panel glut has crashed prices, and hence margins for solar companies. Most of them are going through a really rough patch, although not as rough as the previous through (2012-13), at least not yet.

But there already is light at the end of the tunnel, from PV Magazine (November 2016):

The latest Global Solar Demand Monitor from GTM Research suggests that 2017's solar slump is unlikely to be as steep as previously feared. In the second quarter of the year, GTM Research global solar markets research associate Benjamin Attia was forecasting a 10% contraction in the global solar PV market for 2017, based initially on the policy shifts evident in China, Japan, Germany and the U.K. However, Attia has since amended that outlook, forecasting a 7% contraction next year. This slight improvement in GTM's outlook is largely the result of improving demand in India, a global pipeline shift for utility-scale solar, and low module prices serving to shore-up solar's appeal in many markets. Looking beyond 2017, the GTM researcher also expects solar to enjoy a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2021, with 2018 returning to 2016 deployment levels of around 74 GW globally.

But, again, these are projections. Activity on the ground is what matters.

Where is the damage?

Well, basically all solar stocks are off their highs by 50% or more, but some are really better positioned to deal with this than others.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

For us, this is one of the few companies that is best placed to come out of the other end of the glut enhanced. It isn't that management isn't worried though, from the Q3CC:

While we will not be discussing our 2017 outlook on today's call, it is important to understand the dramatic pricing declines in the industry is currently experiencing and how we intend to respond.

From the above quoted article from Forbes about the prospects for the Indian solar market, this is rather interesting:

First Solar - a vertically integrated solar player - could stand to benefit significantly, on account of its track record in the Indian market and also due to its technology. The company's panels - which are manufactured using cadmium telluride (Cd-Te) thin film technology - experience a relatively lower level of performance degradation in hot and humid climates, making them well-suited for conditions in India.

From SA Pro contributor EnerTuition, we know that First Solar's exposure to the troubled top three solar markets (US, China, Japan) is less than 50%. From the same source, we also know:

While a watt of project sale might contribute to $1 in revenues and $0.16 to $0.18 in gross margin, a watt of module sale might only contribute to $0.40-$0.45 in revenues and $0.06 to $$0.11 in gross margin. As a result of this dynamic, a change of mix from about 80% projects to 50% projects has the impact of reducing the blended revenues from about $0.88 per watt to $0.72 per watt. Similarly gross margins could compress from about $0.15 per watt to $0.12 per watt. On a portfolio of about 3 GW, this would imply a Gross Margin reduction of about $90M for the year.

But he also argues that cost cutting is considerably mitigating the impact of this shift and that 2017 is likely to be the bottom of the cycle, at which First Solar is still likely to earn a decent profit. In the medium term, the efficiency gap with the dominant crystalline Silicon (c-Si) technology is closing and together with other advantages, it will have a leg up.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower really has had a pretty bad year, and the surprising earnings beat in the third quarter might not last as it was driven by its power plant business that faces pretty strong headwinds. The strength of the company, given the high quality and conversion efficiency of their panels, should lie in residential.

Its situation would be even a lot worse if they weren't majority (56%) owned by Total (NYSE:TOT), the French energy giant. As SA contributor Jeff Marino explained, the implicit guarantee from Total is the reason they can borrow rather cheap.

SA contributor Lex Acker warns us that SunPower might not (or will not) be in compliance with some if its debt covenants, although investors are perhaps lulled into not caring all that much by Total's implicit backing.

The residential market, where they should have a competitive advantage, is undergoing its own change, as SA contributor Simple Investment Ideas has argued. Basically, the market is shifting from third party owned to the more traditional a customer owned model.

This isn't likely to affect SunPower all that much (we actually disagree with the author that this is necessarily a negative for SunPower), they sell panels. In what way they are financed by third parties isn't terribly relevant for them.

Chinese suppliers

Chinese solar companies might have a hard time. Apart from the Chinese home market shrinking by 40% (see above), they are also more exposed to spot prices compared to American companies. Some of them will be selling at a loss, here is Bloomberg:

The current price is also lower than cost estimates from Trina. The biggest supplier of 2015 expected to reduce costs to about 40 cents a watt by the end of the year, from 45 cents in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Merry Xu said in an August conference call.

Trina (NYSE:TSL) used to be the lowest cost producer (at least in the c-Si world). Not everybody will suffer, like Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ):

Canadian Solar Inc., the second-biggest supplier, reported costs of 37 cents in the third quarter, down from 39 cents in the second quarter. The company has said its costs are among the lowest in the industry, and it expects to reach 29 cents a watt by the fourth quarter of 2017. Many of its competitors expect costs in the low 30s by then, Osborne said.

This is actually somewhat surprising as SA contributor Jeff Marino published this chart in his recent article, which shows margins for the company well below the competition:

He also notes that debt has more than doubled in the last three years from $1B to almost $2.5B (end of Q3 2013-end of Q3 2016). That isn't very comforting in this environment, we have to say. It has also shelved its plans to build a yieldco, but it has an inventory of projects for sale.

Indeed, as both SA contributors Alpha Investors and Fundamental Investing have noticed, it has a large inventory of projects. Here is the former:

There are two reasons why Canadian Solar's performance in the long run will continue to get better - a robust pipeline of projects and a declining cost structure. As far as the first point is concerned, Canadian Solar had 2.4 GW of contracted projects in the late stages of development at the end of the second quarter.

It's a capital intensive business, that. It would have been easier with a yieldco. What also helps, as SA contributor Logical Tech Investor noted, is that it is a market leader in what could very well be the next booming market, India.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) enjoyed surprisingly good third quarter results, perhaps even more surprising, considering the fact that it is the market leader in China, it again increased shipment guidance for the full year considerably (from 6.0-6.5GW to 6.6-6.7GW) - surprising considering the large slowdown in the second half of the year in China.

Management was fairly upbeat during the Q3CC at the end of November and were a little bit of an outlier with that. It's even more surprising if you consider its geographical mix (from Q3CC):

We shipped 1,556 megawatt of solar modules to third-parties, including 38% in China, 38% to North America, 11% to Asia Pacific, 6% to Europe and 7% to emerging markets.

That's 76% of its revenue to markets that have been slowing down considerably. And this is what management had to say about China and the US markets:

China remain one of our largest markets during this quarter. Although clean [ph] orders in fourth quarter are not very evident, demand remain strong as prices stabilize, and began to increase again. We expect this amount to grow again during the first half 2017 as a result of FIT cuts to be announced by LRDC. Despite near-term headwinds, we remain optimistic about the U.S market. Solar energy is gaining more and more popularity and are creating a large number of jobs in U.S. The market is now rapidly recovering as ASPs stabilize. We expect to see the U.S market return to positive growth during the second half of 2017.

Conclusion

We're in the middle of one of these solar gluts that occasionally plague the sector. This might well last for another couple of quarters, or even the rest of the year. What we do know is that these periods contain the seeds of their own revival, as solar prices slump, demand is revived.

And prices have slumped to such an extent that solar is now competitive in ever greater areas with fossil fuels, even without subsidies.

At the first sight of light at the end of the tunnel, perhaps even before that, solar stock prices will turn. We advice to stick with the strongest of these, in our view First Solar and JinkoSolar.

First Solar is likely to remain profitable even during the slump, has a very strong balance sheet and a technology roadmap that should bring it market share gains in the future.

