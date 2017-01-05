Wall Street Breakfast: CES Takes Center Stage

Economy

Stocks gear up for another run at the elusive Dow 20K mark today after the S&P 500 Index closed just off its record high yesterday. Yesterday's ho-hum reaction to the report on FOMC minutes shows that investors are taking their cues from factors outside of the sport of Federal Reserve watching, according to economists. "Janet Yellen is not the Wizard of Oz anymore," noted Voya Financial market strategist Karyn Cavanaugh. Asian stocks rose earlier today and the Stoxx 600 Index is up 0.11% . U.S. stock futures are mixed in early action.

U.K. services PMI rose at its fastest pace since July of 2015 with a jump in December to 56.2 from 55.2 a month previous. Economists expected a mark of 54.7. Composite PMI came in at 56.7 vs. 55.0 consensus.

China says it will invest $361B into renewable fuels by 2020 as part of a five-year plan to combat pollution. The National Energy Administration said it's targeting wind, hydro, solar and nuclear power as part of the program. The announcement follows several weeks of choking smog in Beijing.

Iraq is beginning to take measures to cut back on crude oil output, according to oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi. The nation agreed as part of the OPEC decision to reduce output by 200K barrels per day to 4.351M in an effort to support prices. Oil prices have cycled higher this morning on confidence the OPEC cuts will hold. WTI crude oil futures -0.06% to $53.29/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.02% to $56.47/bbl.

The Senate Armed Services Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on Russian cyber threats in what could be a closely-watched event. Sources indicate that Chairman John McCain will delve into the issue of Russia's alleged hacking during the election season. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Agency and Cyber Command Chief Admiral Mike Rogers and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre are on the slate to testify.

The economic calendar today includes reads on ADP employment and jobless claims. The ADP report sizzled for November with a jump to 216K jobs added to the U.S. economy. Economists expect 172K job adds for December. Jobless claims are forecast to come in at 260K vs. 265K prior. Also keep an eye on the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index which has been in an uptrend since the U.S. election.

The Energy Information Administration is holding an event to publicly release findings of its "Annual Energy Outlook 2017." Detailed forecasts on U.S. energy supply, demand and prices are expected to be disclosed. Last year's report included projections all the way out to 2040.