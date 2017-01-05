AMD Can Go Higher - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/4/17)

Merck yields 3% and it's not worth selling.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, January 4.

Bullish Calls

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD): AMD can go higher and it's doing better than many think. They have an agreement to share profit but it can still go higher.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB): It doesn't do well in a strong economy. However, it's a great American company yielding close to 3% and Cramer would not recommend selling the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST): Costco is a play on the membership card price going up. If the stock gets hit, it's a buying opportunity.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON): Cramer has liked the company since 1989.

Neutral Call

Merck (NYSE:MRK): Cramer said he wouldn't sell the stock as he believes CEO Ken Frazier is doing a good job and the stock yields 3%. It's a hold.

Bearish Call

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI): "I think that wireless towers are terrific, but I always tell people that AMT and SBAC are the better ones."

