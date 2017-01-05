Retirement Income: A Domestic-Equity CEF Yielding 11% To Enhance Your Retirement Income In 2017

A Domestic-Equity CEF To Enhance Your Retirement Income

When I did my quarterly review of the High-Income, Sustainable Capital CEF portfolio I noted that I added Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) to the holdings. I introduced this fund about six months ago (Retirement Income: Own This 11.3% Yielding CEF For 8 Years) so a review seems timely.

The Fund

The fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments, one of the leading investment houses focused on income-producing equities. They have been managing portfolios for major institutions and individual investors for over two decades.

This is an equity fund for income investors. Its primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective the Fund seeks capital appreciation when consistent with its primary investment objective. The fund's mandate is to invest in dividend or distribution paying securities of companies traded on US exchanges. In addressing that mandate the portfolio emphasizes the high-yielding sectors: REITs, MLPs, Utilities and Telecoms.

Until a recent change, HIE was limited to holding no more than 15% of its portfolio in MLPs. Effective 15 March 2017 that limit will be raised to 25%. The stated justification for this change is the investment manager's desire to "take advantage of the moderate valuations in this sector in relation to their long-term prospects" (HIE policy statement).

The fund also writes put and call options up to a notional amount of 20% of total assets. The recent policy change also modified this aspect of the fund's strategy to put a greater emphasis on covered call options. Previously the emphasis was on selling put options on held securities or securities that candidates for inclusion in the portfolio. Covered calls writing was to be used to "a lesser extent." The policy change simply deleted that last phrase which I interpret to mean that the manager intends to pursue more vigorously income from call premiums in the future. The policy language seems to be adjusting for the realities of the manager's investing strategies. For year covered in the October 2016 annual report put options were sold on 44 positions and call options were sold on 58.

Dividends are the fund's primary source of income. The manager seeks companies that pay high current dividends and are likely to increase those dividends in the future. For last year's reporting period, 53% of the stock holdings declared dividend increases. These averaged 10% dividend growth year-over-year, excluding special distributions. Only two cut dividends.

One interesting thing about HIE is that it has a 10-year term limit. Its inception was 24 Nov 2014, so it is set to terminate on 24 November 2024, a bit less than eight years from now. There are provisions to extend the fund for one year if the Board of Trustees determines that it is in the best interests of the shareholders to do so, which I suspect is there to cover the event of unusual market conditions at the time. In any case, upon termination shareholders will receive NAV per share on the day it closes. While it's still much too early to factor this aspect into decision-making, this feature puts an intriguing spin on the potential value of a discount.

Key Metrics

This table shows key metrics for the fund compared with the situation of six months ago when I last reviewed HIE. All data are from cefanalyzer unless noted otherwise.

The discount has gone from -7.4% to its current -4.7% but it has been anything but a straight line journey. The discount decreased from the mid-summer low until it reached par and even poked into premium territory briefly. It began increasing again through the fall and now stands at what appears to be a relatively good point for new additions or purchases of the fund. This can be seen in this chart from cefconnect.

Z-scores give us a quantitative confirmation.

The positive value of the 1 year Z-Score reflects the difficulties the fund had getting started. The discount had fallen to below -17% at one point early in 2016, but from those depths it rose steadily through the summer peak noted above. The negative values for the more recent time frames, while not hugely compelling, are sufficient in my view to consider the valuation reasonably attractive at this time. Investors have shown interest in the fund, bidding it up in generally good market situations. But they have also shown some impatience and quick trigger fingers as market conditions soured, as seen in the deepening discounts of this past fall.

Distribution rates are holding just above 11%. This is exceptionally strong for an equity fund although there may be some question with regard to the sustainability of that high yield. Cefanalyzer reports NII yield at 5.17%, a -6.06% shortfall. This will merit careful watching.

Fund Performance in 2016

This next table shows total return at market and NAV for the month, quarter and year.

The turnaround in market and NAV performance from 2015 is striking. One-year market total return moved from -20.9% in July to a current 22.4%. The next chart (from Morningstar) shows market price and NAV since the fund's inception. We see that the fund's decline stopped early in 2016 and it has moved up strongly through the year. This is, of course, of little solace to early investors in HIE, but those of us who came to the fund mid-2016 have been pleased with it.

For the past year, HIE has beaten the broad market on share price, 11.13% to SPY's 8.90%. On a total return basis (i.e. with all distribution income reinvested) the scorecard shows a strong edge to HIE which posted a 22.89% total return to SPY's 13.52%.

Click to enlarge

This may be an unfair comparison as dividend stocks outperformed the broader market for 2016. So let's match HIE to two nominally high dividend ETFs, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) yielding 2.9% and iShares Core High Dividend (NYSEARCA:HDV) yielding 3.26%, and one actual high-yielding dividend ETF, Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) yielding 6.85%. SDIV, with its mix of REITs, MLPs and qualified-dividend payers, more closely resembles HIE in its overall strategic positioning.

Click to enlarge

The more traditional dividend portfolios from Vanguard and iShares do beat HIE on market price. SDIV doesn't even do that. When we add in HIE's 11% distribution, the picture changes considerably as the CEF tops the next best fund by more than 5 points on a total return basis.

Portfolio Structure

It's instructive to compare HIE's portfolio to its category's (mid-cap value) average. The next chart plots portfolio structure for HIE and the average of all funds in its Morningstar category (Data from Morningstar).

Click to enlarge

W hat stands out is the complete lack of investment in the basic materials, technology and consumer defensive sectors, and the minimal investment in healthcare. On the flip side, the fund is overbalanced in real estate, communication services and energy utilities relative to the category. This alignment served the fund well in 2016 when energy, utilities and telecoms were posting strong gains, and technology and healthcare suffered. Will this strategy continue to pay off in the future? That's a difficult question to answer of course, but there does seem to be a consensus that energy will continue to post strong gains this year. And, you'll recall, the fund managers have moved to increase their allocation to that sector.

Another unexpected feature of this chart is the lack of investment in consumer staples, a traditional dividend-generating sector. This reflects the strong value approach of the Lowell Miller, Miller/Howard's chairman, who considers the sector to be priced especially high compared to traditional valuations. Interestingly, he has also lumped real estate and utilities into his basket of overvalued sectors, and suggests that future portfolios moves will likely continue to exclude consumer staples and move toward underweighting the utilities.

At a finer level, HIE includes this chart inthe October 2016 annual report which dissects the portfolio at the industry level.

It's worth noting here that the fund has been transitioning out of the riskier names in the energy sector in favor of those managers consider to have a greater level of income safety. Between December and February 2016, the fund closed its positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS), Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) and its general partner Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in favor of midstream energy where they expect continue to have an overweight allocation.

It seems apparent that this mix of income sources will be strong on tax efficiency which may be something investors looking to hold the fund in a taxable account will want to take into consideration. REITs and MLPs pay out ordinary income and these represent 45% of the holdings (with the change to 25% allowable investment in MLPs) and, I suspect well over half of the dividend income.

Summary

HIE carries fees of 1.73%, higher than many will consider a strong negative. I'll only note that this is not out of line with many high yielding CEFs. The fees include a 0.13% interest cost on the leverage debt.

The fund has a modest level of leverage (18%) and a modest level of option writing. This too places it near the middle of CEF equity-income funds.

The portfolio weightings make it a good diversifier for those already invested in funds heavy in technology and healthcare. I've been a strong advocate for funds like the Teckla healthcare and biotechnology funds (HQH, THQ especially) and technology heavy funds such as STK and the Eaton Vance option-income funds. I've paid a price for that in 2016, so I'm eager to improve my diversification with investments like HIE.

Finally, we have a fund that is paying over 11% in its monthly distributions, is still priced at a significant discount, and has one of the grand gurus of income investing at the helm. Many institutional and high wealth investors are paying much, much more than 1.73% for access to Miller/Howard's special mojo in income investing. I strongly reaffirm my previous high opinion of the fund and fully intend to increase my position here.

