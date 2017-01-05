Ford's December Smashes Expectations: Could That Be A Bad Thing?

While a December beat is obvious good news, it could also offer insight as to how volatile a potential bubble burst could be in auto going forward.

By Parke Shall

Ford (NYSE:F), as well as other US auto makers, came through and smashed expectations for sales for December. It was reported yesterday that Ford, as well as companies like General Motors (NYSE:GM) handily beat sales expectations for the month of December, according to Kelley Blue Book. Seeking Alpha reported:

Ford unit sales +0.3% to 239,854 vs. -2% estimated by Kelley Blue Book.

Passenger car sales -12% to 51,205 units.

SUV sales +5% to 76,766 units.

Truck sales +3% to 111,883 units.

2016 U.S. sales +0.1% to 2,614,697 units.

The unexpected news caused a marked move higher in automobiles yesterday, as you can see from the below chart. Just days after worries about the impact of President Trump hit the sector, both Ford and General Motors found themselves rallying sharply on the positive December sales data.

Continued robust sales along side of coming positive PR for both companies forthcoming was a reason that we wrote an article just two days ago, immediately after President Trump's tweet, informing readers that we thought General Motors should be bought on weakness. In that article, we stated:

Like other corporations have done here over the last few months, we encourage General Motors to come up with a quick and timely solution with Mr. Trump to save United States jobs and then present this as a positive public relations opportunity. We would buy the Trump GM tweet dip.

In just 48 hours, that trade has resulted in nearly 4% gains from a stock with tons of potential valuation upside and a rock solid (nearly 5%) dividend.

Now, onto December's results and both the positive and the negative that could be derived from these sales numbers.

The positives are obvious. For the longest time, anytime sales hit a monthly hiccup or did not perform as expected, we have continued to write over the last two years that our commitment to investing in Ford was based on a multiple year outlook and based on simply more than one month data.

When auto registrations in Europe would stall or when auto sales in the United States would pull back for a month, we always advised our readers to consider these aberrations until the data started to paint a longer-term picture of missed estimates and lower sales. Our commitment to simply giving the data a chance to unfold has led us to where we are today in Ford, at a spot where the stock is approaching 6 month highs.

Demand for F series trucks continues to be robust and this continues to help Ford's average selling price, as its pickup trucks are its highest margin vehicles. The debate over whether or not shifting to aluminum was going to have a negative effect on sales has now officially been crushed, as Ford's gamble on the F-150 has paid off exponentially, similar to the way that we believe their investments in international capex will pay off over the next few years.

In our last article about Ford, we commented about how we expect next year to be a year mostly of negative comparables in terms of automobile sales. It is never easy trying to time a cyclical industry, but we can't help but acknowledge that the automobile industry is somewhat overextended and will likely be due for a breather in coming quarters.

For now, we don't really see any reason to change our current automotive pair trade position. We recognized that an inflection point would likely be on its way soon for the automotive market and now the data is finally, for the first time, starting to show a suggestion that we may be correct heading into 2017. Like we have always done, however, we will let the data in 2017 speak for itself and make our judgments accordingly. For now, we wanted to acknowledge to our readers that the inflection point we have referred to many times in the past could very well be upon us heading into the new year and that we expect to generate alpha from the same pair trade we have had on going forward into 2017.

If you believe that the auto market is definitely going to see a correction here in the United States, this month of December may not be exactly what you wanted to see. On Ford's next conference call we are going to be looking for more detailed information on how much of December was catalyzed by promotions, discounts and incentive selling. Was this a legitimate boost in solid consumer demand or simply the stretched credit of the American consumer stretching even further to overextend themselves with new automobile purchases heading into the holiday?

One has to be aware that the better sales get from this point forward, the further down we will have to fall when the floor comes out from underneath the automobile market.

The one piece of positive information that we continue to point back to is the fact that the average age of a vehicle on the road is at all-time highs, at nearly almost 12 years old. We think that this metric could be supplying a demand pool that most automobile sector analysts hadn't considered and we hope that it is an indicator that a good portion of automobile sales this year have been based on legitimate demand versus consumers overextending themselves making discretionary purchases.

To hedge against subprime auto lending going bust, we have shorted Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) off and on alongside of our long position in Ford. CACC brokers that originates subprime automobile loans and would likely pull back on any negative news from the sector. It is worth noting, however, that CACC is heavily shorted and thinly traded, posing potential risk for a quick move to the upside. Investors should keep an eye on it if they choose to employ this strategy to hedge.

While December sales for Ford are definitely a net positive, it is important for investors to remember that the further the automobile market extends itself, the farther down it is going to have to correct when the time comes. If you are like us and have a multiple year outlook on Ford and are invested for the yield, this shouldn't really bother you. If you are a shorter term investor or trader looking to make a quick buck, you may need to be aware that Ford may pull back while readying itself for another cyclical move higher years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.