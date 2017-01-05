A Sears Bankruptcy Will Drag Seritage Down With It

Investment Thesis

Sell Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) - stock price will drop below $10 when the dividend is eliminated.

Business Overview

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, re-development, management and leasing of retail real estate assets. Seritage was formed in July 2015 primarily as vehicle to purchase Sears and K-Mart stores from Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) via a sale/lease back transaction. In the transaction, Seritage acquired 235 Sears and K-Mart branded stores along with a 50% JV interest an additional 31 properties. Seritage has the right to re-capture space from the Sears and K-Mart properties - 50% of the space on 224 of the wholly owned properties and 100% of the space at 11 of the wholly owned properties. They are currently re-developing & re-tenanting 25 properties and inherited 15 existing projects. Including the projected revenue from signed leases associated with re-development projects, Sears and K-Mart leases account for 69% of revenues.

A Sears/K-Mart bankruptcy is unavoidable - they are broken brands with rapid cash burn rates and large debt and pension obligations. In a ratings note on November 14 th, Fitch stated that bankruptcy is likely for Sears Holdings (Sears/K-Mart) - "restructuring risk for Sears remains high over the next 12 to 24 months given the significant cash burn and reduced sources of liquidity". Below is a summary of key points in the Fitch note.

Significant Cash Burn - expected $1.6 to $1.8 billion in 2016 Declining Sales - negative mid-single digit comps in 2016 & 2017 Incremental Liquidity needed in 2017

$467 million liquidity available as of July 30 th 2016 - $932 MM based on recent$500 MM loan commitment from ESL (hedge fund owned by Sears CEO Eddie Lampert) and $258 MM cash plus $174 MM credit facility per the 3 rd Quarter earnings report.

$1.6 to $1.8 B cash burn rate

$500 MM term loan due in July 2017.

The $500 MM ESL loan won't do anything to alter the cash burn rate. It is the second loan from ESL in the last 6 months. There doesn't appear to be anyone else that will loan money to Sears other than their CEO's hedge fund. Also, it isn't a good sign when you have to get a loan immediately after the most profitable retail period of the year. Sears may continue to delay bankruptcy by securing additional loans from ESL and/or other maneuvers like selling brands (Craftsmen, Kenmore or DieHard) or sale/lease back of more real-estate. However, this will only delay the inevitable. Value Investors Club lays out a detailed case as to why bankruptcy is inevitable and why it will be Chapter 7 (liquidation) vs. Chapter 11 (rehabilitation).

A Sears/K-Mart Bankruptcy will cause a drastic short term revenue drop for Seritage resulting in a dividend cut. In a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, all Sears and K-Mart stores would close and all associated lease revenue would be lost. The calculation below assumes that Sears would initially file under Chapter 11 and 25% of stores would remain open. Note that 79% of Seritage's current revenue is from Sears' leases - this is different than the 69% of revenue if you add in leases on re-development projects that are signed but not yet open. In addition to the revenue loss, Seritage would also take on additional maintenance and tax expenditures that Sears currently pays under the triple net master lease. The maintenance and taxes that Sears currently pays aren't broken out in Seritage's SEC documents. The calculation below estimates the amount by taking the total total amount of maintenance and taxes paid by Seritage and it's lessees - $96 MM (as stated in the Prospectus) and subtracting the annual amount of maintenance and taxes paid by Seritage - $64 MM. The difference $32 MM is the amount of maintenance and taxes paid by Seritage's lessees.

Seritage will struggle to rapidly and profitably re-purpose up to 195 Sears/K-Marts - especially those that are in un-desirable locations. Seritage is projecting high returns on its initial 25 re-capture and re-development projects (see summary below from 3Q supplement). Rent is expected to increase by $33 MM from $15 MM to $48 MM with an estimated incremental yield of 11 to 12% on a $287 MM investment. However, it will be difficult for Seritage to replicate this success under a Sears bankruptcy scenario. The initial 25 projects most likely represent the best locations in highly desirable malls and shopping centers - like the King of Prussia mall. Many of the remaining properties are most likely in less desirable locations where it will be more difficult to line up tenants and achieve similar rent increases. Furthermore, clients and financing will have to be arranged in a short time frame in order to preserve cash flow. Many of the Sears' properties will eventually be leased out, but it won't happen fast enough to avoid a dividend cut and a drop in stock price. Seritage may have to sell out to a larger REIT with more capital to invest.

