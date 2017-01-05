Caterpillar And Peers: Cyclical Tailwinds

Machinery new orders and industrial production will go positive in the first quarter of this year.

In this article, I want to explain why fundamentals in the machinery industry are about to gain steam. I do this based on 'my' set of leading indicators and their effects on coincident indicators. If you are not familiar with these terms or just want to know more about it, feel free to read my article about this very topic.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

Source: Fares Bros

This article is more or less about all stocks in the machinery industry since these fundamentals affect all companies who have exposure in this industry. The most important can be seen below:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Deere & Company (DE)

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

AGCO Corp. (AGCO)

Terex Corp. (TEX)

Joy Global (JOY)

The Manitowoc Company (MTW)

....etc...

Let's start with the ISM machinery industry. The graph below shows the relative performance versus other machinery stocks. Machinery sentiment has been very strong after the recession until the commodity peak in 2011. There has been a lot of volatility and contraction since then.

The last two months show some growth after bottoming in the second quarter of 2016. This confirms the outlook given by the ISM manufacturing index (graph below). The ISM index is on track to hit the 2014 growth peak after exploding since September of 2016.

This should put new machinery orders up to at least 5-8% growth in the first quarter of this year.

Industrial production is currently down 1.2% versus one year ago after bottoming in Q4/2015 at 6% contraction. I expect to see a positive number in either December of 2016 or January of this year.

The big questions remains: should I buy machinery stocks? Stocks are not reacting to coincident indicators because leading indicators give traders much more advantage.

Click to enlarge Source: FINVIZ

Pretty much all machinery stocks have performed really well since the ISM bottom in 2016. There is currently a very strong uptrend going on in this industry.

The next graph shows the Caterpillar year-on-year stock price return in comparison to the regional manufacturing survey average. This is another leading indicator comparable to the ISM index. The recent strength has more or less been fully priced in at this point. However, I displayed future returns, based on the idea that the stock price is not going to change. I do this only to see how much future growth is priced in at this point.

Click to enlarge

If growth stays at high levels, we can expect to see more growth in the next months when it comes to Caterpillar's (& peers) stock prices.

Conclusion

I like the current environment. Growth is accelerating all over the place. Machinery new orders and industrial production will go positive in the first quarter of this year. This supports their top and bottom line for the first time since 2014. I am ready to buy machinery stocks on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.