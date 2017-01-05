Sonic's Q1 Report Reiterates Sell Rating

Click to enlarge

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) was once my favorite restaurant stock in the market. But it has faltered with its growth plans and despite the fact that its buyback remains enormous, its fundamentals aren't keeping pace with expectations. That led me to say that Sonic was a sell into earnings and as we received that report last night, it appears my fears were confirmed. Sonic is still struggling and commentary that wasn't exactly overly bullish from management makes me think we'll probably see more of the same in the next couple of quarters.

The shift to a higher mix of franchised locations means that revenue continues to get hammered and the damage in Q1 was 11% Y/Y. That number by itself isn't a big deal except that comp sales were negative once again as Sonic is facing tough comps against last year. Comps were down 2% as both company-owned and franchised stores felt the pain. This comes against a better than 5% gain in comps in last year's Q1 but this is further evidence that the growth trajectory for Sonic has been derailed. The simple fact is that it seems Sonic has reached something close to peak demand - at least in its current format - and that means future growth is going to be challenging to come by.

Management said that comps were going to be tough in the coming quarters and that is 100% true. And given that Sonic has struggled during the past couple of quarters, that doesn't bode well for its results to be sure. The toll will be on comp sales as well as margins, one of the other reasons I used to be bullish.

Unit margins were down 150bps in Q1 and are now expected to be just 16% to 17% in this fiscal year. Sonic's former bull case was predicated upon margin expansion getting it closer to 20%; with the move down we've seen in the past couple of quarters, it is now closer to 15% than 20%. That isn't a particularly bad number against the industry but it is a departure from where Sonic used to be and that means growth in earnings is slowing.

Of course, the higher mix of franchise revenue helps mitigate this and helped keep EPS growth at 17% for Q1 despite the 11% drop in revenue. Corporate margins will be higher forever now that Sonic is making good on its refranchising plan but revenue growth is going to be challenging, removing a critical piece of the growth puzzle. But there is one of the three legs of the bull case stool remaining and that is the buyback.

Sonic has - for a long time - spent enormous sums to reduce its float. And unlike revenue and margin growth, this growth lever is still around. Sonic retired four percent of the float in Q1 alone, an almost unbelievable amount of stock. That's high even for Sonic as apparently management sees opportunity in the current price. That level of spending makes me think management knows something the rest of us don't and while that may prove to be the case, I'm not sure that's enough to overlook the very obvious problems Sonic has right now. I don't want to be so bearish but the evidence is continuing to mount and it cannot be ignored.

At 21 times this year's earnings, Sonic isn't cheap. Its EPS is going to be lower this year than it was last year and while next fiscal year should see mid-teens growth resume, a lot needs to be fixed in the interim. Even so, if we work with an assumption of mid-teens EPS growth we are still talking about a valuation of 1.3X or 1.4X its projected growth rate. That's not nosebleed territory but for a company with revenue and margin problems, that's a lot to pay in my view. Thus, even with the huge buyback, I think Q1 reiterated that Sonic has some pretty sizable problems it hasn't yet figured out. Will it? Perhaps, but I'm not willing to pay $26 for this stock when it hasn't shown the ability yet to deliver on a turnaround. If Sonic gets to $20 or so I think the valuation would be reasonable considering the risks. But at this price, Sonic looks a little pricey to me and Q1 certainly did not help build the bull case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.